Twitter explodes as Andrea Pirlo is sacked as Juventus manager

Juventus have confirmed that Andrea Pirlo will leave the club after just a single season at the helm. Pirlo failed to deliver major success in his first season and is now reportedly set to be replaced by Massimiliano Allegri.

Under Andrea Pirlo, the Bianconeri saw their dreams of winning a tenth consecutive Scudetto dashed. It was baptism by fire as far as the former club legend was concerned and it's fair to say that he was dropped straight into the deep end. Juventus had an ageing core and lacked a proper identity on the pitch.

GRAZIE per tutte le emozioni vissute insieme!

🏆🏆⚪⚫ @Pirlo_Official — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 28, 2021

However, he still managed to secure Champions League qualification, albeit on the final day of the season and also won the Coppa Italia. But for a club of Juventus' pedigree, that's simply not enough.

Juventus bid farewell to Andrea Pirlo via a statement on the official website.. It reads:

"Thank you, Andrea. These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together.

"A few months ago, Andrea Pirlo, an icon of world football, began his new adventure, his first as a coach. To do this, first of all, it takes courage, as well as awareness of one's own means, especially in a period marked by thousands of difficulties, with the world forced by the pandemic to reinvent its own rules day after day.

"Pirlo has just begun the first steps of what will no doubt become a brilliant career as a coach. An adventure of transformation, seeking, and often managing, to bring his ideas and his experience as a champion on the pitch from the 'other side' of the fence."

Juventus also acknowledged Andrea Pirlo's contributions during his short tenure. They added:

"And since in football, what counts are the victories, let's remember them: in the space of a few short months Pirlo's Juve has raised two trophies: The Italian Supercup and the Coppa Italia. And he, as coach, brought home brilliant victories on the most prestigious of fields, from San Siro to Camp Nou.

"For all this, for the courage, the dedication, the passion with which he demonstrated every day, our thanks go to the Maestro, the Coach and to Andrea, that really comes from the heart. As well as our good luck for the future that will surely be a wonderful one."

Massimiliano Allegri set to replace Andrea Pirlo as the new Juventus manager

Massimiliano Allegri guided Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles from 2014-2019. Allegri also took the team to two Champions League finals. He has been on a break since leaving the Juventus job in 2019 and is now set to return to the club.

Official. Andrea Pirlo has been sacked by Juventus. Massimiliano Allegri will be announced soon as new manager. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2021

Take a look at how Twitter reacted to Andrea Pirlo being given the sack.

Andrea Pirlo trying to enter the Juventus training center this morning: pic.twitter.com/McoLAhAXSN — Black 'n White (#AllegriIN) (@ganni0007) May 28, 2021

Absolutely the correct decision. It was a foolish decision to throw in Pirlo in the deep end with limited coaching experience.



Allegri coming back is a statement of intent. He might not play the most fancy football but he’s an elite manager and he wins you trophies. #Juventus https://t.co/ovKvFYwS4u — Jack Goodwin (@JackGoodwin2001) May 28, 2021

But, but... what about trusting the process?

Juve didn't even want to hear any stories of being a legend and trusting the process.



Told pirlo " Thanks for the freekicks and cool pictures drinking wine but it is time to go we have a club to run " — kenna (@kennagq) May 28, 2021

Despite the stress that comes with a job as high-profile as this, Andrea Pirlo seems to have maintained his cool.

Say what you like about Pirlo, but he never let the ravages of the job derail his skincare. Complexion is one of the first casualties of football management, but Andrea was never going to allow that to happen pic.twitter.com/kCG2Cwh0oM — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 28, 2021

31 million a year in wages for Ronaldo, no midfield to speak of, scraped 4th because Napoli didn't win on the final day, and gave Pirlo the job 12 seconds after making him the U21 manager. They are anything but properly run lately. Big job for Allegri to turn that around. — Enda Higgins (@endahiggins88) May 28, 2021

So many top Serie A clubs are going to have new managers next season.

Pirlo out @juventusfc as Serie A game of musical chairs continues. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 28, 2021

These are not the kinds of deals we were expecting to see this summer transfer window, but that's okay.

Juventus sack Pirlo and signs Alegri back.. Spurs sack Mourinho and want Pochetino back. This is what Post Malone meant by his "Circles" song. — Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) May 28, 2021

Doesn't look like Top 4 and trophies was enough for pirlo — kenna (@kennagq) May 28, 2021

Juventus acting like a big club. Results not upto scratch so they've just sacked a club legend Pirlo & replaced him with a serial winner Allegri.



Winners wanna win. — Pundit Jay (@pundit_jay) May 28, 2021

A lot of digs are being taken at Manchester United in the meantime.

Pirlo with 2 trophies this season got sacked while OLE with zero trophies is still in charge



Trust the process United fans — Debby🇫🇷 (@DebbyChelsea10) May 28, 2021

Nedved isn't on TV praising Pirlo and saying he needs more time?



I'm shocked — kenna (@kennagq) May 28, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now