Twitter explodes as Arsenal and Manchester City record high-scoring Premier League wins on Boxing Day

A range of Arsenal and Manchester City fans reacted on Twitter after the two teams registered huge EPL victories.

With the victory, Arsenal scored five goals for the first time in the Premier League this season. They have also now won their last five games and are in fourth spot, six points clear of rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who sit in fifth position. Manchester United are seven points adrift of the Gunners. However, both United and Spurs have three games in hand over Arsenal.

Against Norwich, they dominated possession right from the start. Alexandre Lacazette, who was again named captain, scored one while Bukayo Saka scored a brace. The England winger gave his team the perfect start with a composed finish in the sixth minute. The Gunners added a second late in the first half through Kieran Tierney.

In the second half, Saka opened the scoring again as Lacazette converted an 84th minute penalty. Emile Smith Rowe continued his impressive form with a late 91st minute goal.

Needless to say, Arsenal fans were left delighted with their team’s overall performance, as the tweets suggest:

William (fan account) @OzilThings Well, I got it wrong about Arteta. Apologies. Well, I got it wrong about Arteta. Apologies.

Lolos @redoubtrd @Arsenal We’ve really got the next Alexis on one wing and Hazard on the other with the Croydon De Bruyne behind. What a time to be alive! @Arsenal We’ve really got the next Alexis on one wing and Hazard on the other with the Croydon De Bruyne behind. What a time to be alive!

ً dou @visionarydou @Arsenal Only three players have scored more Premier League goals than Emile Smith Rowe this season. @Arsenal Only three players have scored more Premier League goals than Emile Smith Rowe this season.

_ @Hasss770 @Arsenal 3 points behind Chelsea ay who would of thought @Arsenal 3 points behind Chelsea ay who would of thought

Henry anthony @HenryNanthony @Arsenal How the hell has Arteta turned this Arsenal side into a top 4 contender? Magnificent! @Arsenal How the hell has Arteta turned this Arsenal side into a top 4 contender? Magnificent!

Mohamed Elmi @Mohamed1994Elmi @Arsenal Fantastic performance, trust the process we’ve got an outstandingly young talented side, great result and a clean sheet @Arsenal Fantastic performance, trust the process we’ve got an outstandingly young talented side, great result and a clean sheet

Manchester City continue EPL dominance with 6-3 victory over Leciester City

Arsenal's victory over Norwich was just one of the high-scoring games in the Premier League on Sunday. Manchester City continued their stunning dominance and recorded a 6-3 victory over Leicester City. As expected, Pep Guardiola's men men had a lion-share of possession with an overall 72%. They blew Leicester away with four goals in the first half.

Raheem Sterling continued his recent resurgence and was arguably the most dangerous Manchester City player on the night. He converted a 25th minute penalty and added a late goal to take his Premier League tally to seven goals for the season.

Manchester City had scored four times by the 25th minute. They looked to be on their way to registering their third crushing victory in three Premier League matches. However, a second-half comeback from Leicester resulted in three goals for the Foxes.

City weathered that blow, hit back with two goals of their own and completed an easy 6-3 victory.

Cityzens fans took to Twitter to congratulate their team and appreciate the match as well. Here are some of the best reactions:

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi They said Pep Guardiola won’t be able to adapt to the Premier League. He made the Premier League adapt to HIM 🐐 They said Pep Guardiola won’t be able to adapt to the Premier League. He made the Premier League adapt to HIM 🐐

GET A STACK RECORDS! @Ramsay_omari

It’s a shocker zinchenko is still in this team

It’s even more shocking to know we almost paid 150m for Kane whose is approaching 30 with glassy ankles but can’t sign a proper left back @ManCity Zinchenko was at fault for the first and second goals we conceded today.It’s a shocker zinchenko is still in this teamIt’s even more shocking to know we almost paid 150m for Kane whose is approaching 30 with glassy ankles but can’t sign a proper left back @ManCity Zinchenko was at fault for the first and second goals we conceded today.It’s a shocker zinchenko is still in this team It’s even more shocking to know we almost paid 150m for Kane whose is approaching 30 with glassy ankles but can’t sign a proper left back

Charlotte-Emily Cowperthwaite @plainshadz @ManCity Rather have it happen against Leicester than Liverpool or Chelsea. @ManCity Rather have it happen against Leicester than Liverpool or Chelsea.

With the win, Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the table to six points. This is because second-placed Liverpool had their match against Leeds United postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the latter club.

Edited by Aditya Singh