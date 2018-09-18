Twitter explodes as Alli, Lloris, and two other key players miss out Champions League opener
Tottenham Hotspur are set to face Inter Milan in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League opener tonight.
Mauricio Pochettino's side will be looking for a win to redeem themselves from the two consecutive Premier League losses they faced at the hands of Watford and Liverpool.
Inter Milan, on the other hand, will be looking for an explosive comeback in their first Champions League game since the 2011/12 season.
Spurs fans have, however, been given bad news as the North London club will be without four first-team regulars during their first Champions League clash in Italy.
Tottenham has announced that France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss out owing to a thigh injury while Dele Alli is recovering from a hamstring strain. Defenders Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld have also been left out of the starting eleven despite being fit to play.
Speaking to the press on Monday, Pochettino said, "We still have out Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko. They are in London. For a technical decision, Kieran Tripper and Toby Alderweireld are there [in London] too.”
"It's a technical decision. You can look it up in the dictionary," Pochettino said. "You are clever enough to understand that ... I never punish players. The plan is to leave them there and use different players tomorrow. There's nothing in behind it.
"We have ahead of a lot of games. We came from difficult circumstances with the World Cup. We have a plan to give different players a rest in all competitions."
Speaking about Harry Kane's struggles in the last two games, the Argentine said, "I'm not concerned," he added. "The reason is not tired or not tired, can rest or not rest. It's a collective problem, not only one player. I think Harry is an easy target when he doesn't score.
"He has done a lot for the team in the last four years. It's easy to blame Harry."
Fans have since reacted to the news on social media:
Spurs have been drawn in Champions League Group B, which also includes Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.