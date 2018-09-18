Twitter explodes as Alli, Lloris, and two other key players miss out Champions League opener

Tottenham Hotspur are set to face Inter Milan in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League opener tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be looking for a win to redeem themselves from the two consecutive Premier League losses they faced at the hands of Watford and Liverpool.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, will be looking for an explosive comeback in their first Champions League game since the 2011/12 season.

Tottenham Hotspur v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Spurs fans have, however, been given bad news as the North London club will be without four first-team regulars during their first Champions League clash in Italy.

Tottenham has announced that France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will miss out owing to a thigh injury while Dele Alli is recovering from a hamstring strain. Defenders Kieran Trippier and Toby Alderweireld have also been left out of the starting eleven despite being fit to play.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Pochettino said, "We still have out Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Moussa Sissoko. They are in London. For a technical decision, Kieran Tripper and Toby Alderweireld are there [in London] too.”

"It's a technical decision. You can look it up in the dictionary," Pochettino said. "You are clever enough to understand that ... I never punish players. The plan is to leave them there and use different players tomorrow. There's nothing in behind it.

"We have ahead of a lot of games. We came from difficult circumstances with the World Cup. We have a plan to give different players a rest in all competitions."

Speaking about Harry Kane's struggles in the last two games, the Argentine said, "I'm not concerned," he added. "The reason is not tired or not tired, can rest or not rest. It's a collective problem, not only one player. I think Harry is an easy target when he doesn't score.

"He has done a lot for the team in the last four years. It's easy to blame Harry."

Fans have since reacted to the news on social media:

Spurs are the only team on the planet that will rest players in the Champions League, so that they can perform in the league, to qualify for the Champions League.#ENICout #LevyOut — Jason Marquis (@thebigjase) September 17, 2018

Not a clue to be honest with you Gavin, unless both of the players are injured then I simply don’t get the decision.



For me you have to play your best team to try and get yourself back into some form and get some momentum going bearing in mind we have lost back-to-back games. — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) September 17, 2018

Can this week get any worse 😣 — Andrew Harris (@lewysstacey) September 17, 2018

I've never been more scared — Semper I ♤ (@BoykoAleksiev) September 17, 2018

⚽️ The @ChampionsLeague is back! Big game for Spurs, Inter Milan away! Tough first match but got to be looking for 3 points. Anyone understand why Trips & Toby haven’t travelled? Surely they should both be starting. 🤔#ChampionsLeague #COYS — Smithy / FrankyFryer (@SmithySoccerAM) September 18, 2018

If he has dropped or rested them I am still at a loss as to why you wouldn't at least have them on the bench. What the hell is going on here? The club seems in a tailspin at the moment. — stuart baker (@Baker1968Baker) September 17, 2018

Pochettino , I hope you know what you're doing coz the UCL isn't a platform to test your strategies. — Mayibongwe Bongo (@MayibongweViri1) September 18, 2018

Alderwiereld has definitely been held behind to avoid being cup-tied for a potential buyer..... Spurs desperate for player sales and good money, funny how we were in this position 10 years ago 😂😂😂😂 — Kamz Gooner (@Kamz2203) September 17, 2018

Clearly the club is being dismantled. How can you leave out 2 important players when you don't even have depth in your squad! — AlSaEed (@DrAlsaeed_MRI) September 18, 2018

Vorm dropped their passports? — Rob Molyneux (@RobMolyneux1) September 17, 2018

Spurs trying so hard, not cup tie toby for a potential buyer pic.twitter.com/RtdXR5SuM2 — michealprinz™ (@micheal_prinz) September 17, 2018

Spurs have been drawn in Champions League Group B, which also includes Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.