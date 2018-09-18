Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter explodes as Antoine Griezmann believes he's as good as Messi, Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
2.12K   //    18 Sep 2018, 09:21 IST

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014
FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2014

Five time Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have come a long way from their humble beginnings and have established themselves as the greatest football players of our generation.

While elite football boasts of a variety of fantastic players at the moment, none of them can quite be placed in the same category as the Argentine and the Portuguese aces.

Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, however, believes that he is already at the same level as the duo and can easily rival Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar.


France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

The Frenchman was recently left off the shortlist for FIFA's The Best award but still has hopes of winning the "more prestigious" Ballon d'Or. "I think the Ballon d'Or has more prestige and history", the World Cup winner said.

Speaking to Diario AS, the 27-year-old said, "There are different ways to look at football. It's obvious that I'm a different player to Cristiano, Messi, Neymar or [Kylian] Mbappé."

"I'm at the top, but I can get better. I want to be the most complete I can be. I'm not going to score 50 goals, but I look to help in attack and work for the team."

When he was asked if he feels that he is on par with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, the Atlético Madrid forward said, "Yes, I think so."

"I think I already sit where Messi and Cristiano are. And I know other players are going to come for sure.

"I want to improve, I want to win and I want to continue like this, playing in this way."

"But I know other players will emerge for sure. At that table, there are nice pictures I have, and I enjoy it there, but I know that I can get better."

The Frenchman had an impressive World Cup campaign with France over the summer and also won the UEFA Europa League with Atlético Madrid.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to respond to the bold claims:


____________________________________________________________________

Do you think Griezmann is as good as Messi and Ronaldo? Let us know in the comments!

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
