Twitter explodes as Antoine Griezmann believes he's as good as Messi, Ronaldo

Five time Ballon d'Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have come a long way from their humble beginnings and have established themselves as the greatest football players of our generation.

While elite football boasts of a variety of fantastic players at the moment, none of them can quite be placed in the same category as the Argentine and the Portuguese aces.

Atlético Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, however, believes that he is already at the same level as the duo and can easily rival Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar.

The Frenchman was recently left off the shortlist for FIFA's The Best award but still has hopes of winning the "more prestigious" Ballon d'Or. "I think the Ballon d'Or has more prestige and history", the World Cup winner said.

Speaking to Diario AS, the 27-year-old said, "There are different ways to look at football. It's obvious that I'm a different player to Cristiano, Messi, Neymar or [Kylian] Mbappé."

"I'm at the top, but I can get better. I want to be the most complete I can be. I'm not going to score 50 goals, but I look to help in attack and work for the team."

When he was asked if he feels that he is on par with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, the Atlético Madrid forward said, "Yes, I think so."

"I think I already sit where Messi and Cristiano are. And I know other players are going to come for sure.

"I want to improve, I want to win and I want to continue like this, playing in this way."

"But I know other players will emerge for sure. At that table, there are nice pictures I have, and I enjoy it there, but I know that I can get better."

The Frenchman had an impressive World Cup campaign with France over the summer and also won the UEFA Europa League with Atlético Madrid.

Fans have since taken to Twitter to respond to the bold claims:

#Griezmann : 📣 "I think I already sit where Messi and Cristiano are." pic.twitter.com/7JMo8iwABb — Dio Ni Akbar! (@AkbarM_A) September 17, 2018

Not because you won a World Cup, Super Cup & Europa League you deserve every single individual award you were playing with a team with you or without you the squad could’ve won.

Don’t let your ego fool you!! #Griezmann — HANNA. (@HanaMashaly) September 17, 2018

I love players with ambition & determination but Griezmann saying he is on the same level as Messi & Ronaldo is delusional. Mate first atleast get to Hazard, Neymar, Bale’s category then talk — Ryan. (@Rygista) September 17, 2018

One thing he has to know is that since 2006 Messi n CR7 were already as good. From 2008- present they’re unbelievable , they elevated their games. They have been incredibly consistent all these years. Now #griezmann has been gd but he has to be consistent for a long time too. — Fadzie Mahere’s Future Bae🇿🇼🇭🇰🇨🇳🇿🇦 (@heyKxdx) September 17, 2018

Well he has scored in laliga and won the laliga title, scored in champions league and won it, top goal scorer in Euro 2016 voted best young player also scored in world cup and won it...

So talking levels of trophies won he has the big medal that non Messi and CR7 has yet to win — Khutso (@jtnyoni) September 17, 2018

Griezmann just said he’s on par with Cristiano & get this Messi, mate you’re not even on par with peak Suarez let alone those 2. Sit down. pic.twitter.com/fVbmEWq6Sm — Goal Digger (@GoalDiggerFCB) September 16, 2018

‘I am sitting at the same table as Messi and Ronaldo now.’ - Antoine Griezmann



Atletico Madrid are sitting in 9th place in La Liga with just 5 points after 4 games 😂 pic.twitter.com/nlE7BGS6Xf — Krowd9 Football (@Krowd9) September 17, 2018

Griezmann can say whatever he wants till Messi or Ronaldo wins a WC https://t.co/RZXpEKLGC6 — Zari (@LetWeGoAtletico) September 17, 2018

You know what bothers me about Griezmann? He constantly announces his greatness. He talks about now being at the same table as Messi & Cristiano and how he feels about not winning individual awards. Great players let their play do the talking. Let others speak of your greatness. — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) September 17, 2018

Griezmann says he sits where Messi & Cristiano are, he might sit but he doesn't eat from the same table. — Oh You Gotta Luv Me (@JunkieYno) September 17, 2018

Griezmann thinks he is on the same table as Messi and Cristiano???? Ffs if he don’t go take his seat next to Salah and Hazard. — Jaz (@BaddestPadme) September 17, 2018

