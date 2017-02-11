Twitter explodes as Barcelona annihilate Alaves 6-0 to go top of La Liga

Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar inspire Barcelona to a 6-0 win over Alaves.

Barcelona players celebrate a goal

FC Barcelona thumped Deportivo Alaves 6-0 to leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, albeit temporarily. In the reverse fixture, the Basque outfit had caused an upset at the Camp Nou, however, the Blaugrana took revenge and did that in style.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Catalan giants in the 37th minute before Neymar made it 2-0 in the 40th minute. Barcelona came out all guns blazing in the second half and scored 4 goals in a dominant spell of 8 minutes.

It all started with Messi netting the 3rd in the 59th minute before Alaves conceded via an own goal by Alexis. Rakitic scored the 5th in the 65th minute before Suarez completed the rout with his second of the game in the 67th minute.

The win was, however, marred by the injury sustained by Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal, who has suffered a career-threatening ankle injury while competing for the ball with Theo Hernandez.

Twitter, as you would expect, celebrated Barcelona’s comfortable win along with the genius of Lionel Messi. Here are the best tweets:

MSN since play together - 320 goals:

Messi 131 goals

Suarez 109 goals

Neymar 80 goals pic.twitter.com/dGhn3vPJZJ — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) February 11, 2017

Barcelona: Are now unbeaten in their last 15 league matches, their best run since March 2016 (26 matches) #AlavesFCB pic.twitter.com/aL7kFLtPKr — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 11, 2017

The phenomenon that we like to call – Lionel Messi!

@RayHudson :"There's no space or time for him. Einstein might have been confused, but not Messi ... it's bamboozled in." pic.twitter.com/JphCs0CZVA — Cules of Barcelona (@iamacule10) February 11, 2017

330 goals for Messi in La Liga, 36 more to surpass Müller as the biggest top scorer in the top five leagues. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) February 11, 2017

Messi for Barcelona this season:



29 games

30 goals



U N R E A L pic.twitter.com/kyL96Fikne — Neymar Jr. (@NeyMarvellous) February 11, 2017

"Leo Messi territory." Honey, that's the whole pitch. — Lala (@OohLalaFootball) February 11, 2017

Lionel Messi is so good that he somehow convinces the opposition defence to dribble past him and score an own goal #AlavesFCB #FCBlive — Anirudh Bharadwaj (@anbharadwaj91) February 11, 2017

Lionel Messi: Has scored or assisted in 13 of his last 15 matches in all competitions for Barcelona #AlavesFCB — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 11, 2017

Suarez and Neymar had goals, so of course Messi had to go and make it 3-0! pic.twitter.com/S4fqfAHzNs — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) February 11, 2017

La Liga goals directly involved in this season (goals/assists);



23 - Suárez

20 - Messi

16 - Cristiano — Chef (@champ_ian) February 11, 2017

Messi dropping to DM because of the team's inability to create for the umpteenth time this season. The coach knows best, right? #LuchoOut — Sergi Domínguez (@FutbolSergi) February 11, 2017

Time for Luis Suarez to break a few records!

@LuisSuarez9's 2 goals today give him 109, tying him with his coach,@LUISENRIQUE21, on Barça's all-time list!



84 min: ALA 0-6 FCB pic.twitter.com/ozZmhWugmW — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 11, 2017

And now... Neymar!

Neymar has passed legendary Ronaldinho on Barcelona's all-time scoring list—can he become the club's Brazilian? pic.twitter.com/xa8sVY5dy2 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 11, 2017

The unfortunate injury suffered by Aleix Vidal!

None of these were even given as fouls. Welcome to La Liga pic.twitter.com/TJJfqfdgRB — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 11, 2017

Busquets: "Vidal is loved by all of us, this is awful, we feel really bad. Win comes in 2nd place, he comes 1st." — AHMED THE CULÉ. (@MessiCuIe) February 11, 2017

This is not a foul in La Liga. pic.twitter.com/EmV5DXgU6p — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 11, 2017

That is such a huge blow for Barcelona for the rest of the season, but more than anything, feel horrible for Aleix. Such horrible luck. — Jen Evelyn (@JenFCB) February 11, 2017

We wish Aleix Vidal a speedy recovery!