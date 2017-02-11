Twitter explodes as Barcelona annihilate Alaves 6-0 to go top of La Liga
Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Neymar inspire Barcelona to a 6-0 win over Alaves.
FC Barcelona thumped Deportivo Alaves 6-0 to leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, albeit temporarily. In the reverse fixture, the Basque outfit had caused an upset at the Camp Nou, however, the Blaugrana took revenge and did that in style.
Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Catalan giants in the 37th minute before Neymar made it 2-0 in the 40th minute. Barcelona came out all guns blazing in the second half and scored 4 goals in a dominant spell of 8 minutes.
It all started with Messi netting the 3rd in the 59th minute before Alaves conceded via an own goal by Alexis. Rakitic scored the 5th in the 65th minute before Suarez completed the rout with his second of the game in the 67th minute.
The win was, however, marred by the injury sustained by Barcelona defender Aleix Vidal, who has suffered a career-threatening ankle injury while competing for the ball with Theo Hernandez.
Twitter, as you would expect, celebrated Barcelona’s comfortable win along with the genius of Lionel Messi. Here are the best tweets:
The phenomenon that we like to call – Lionel Messi!
Time for Luis Suarez to break a few records!
And now... Neymar!
The unfortunate injury suffered by Aleix Vidal!
We wish Aleix Vidal a speedy recovery!