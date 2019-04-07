Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid in the La Liga and this is how Twitter reacted

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the La Liga with the help of goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. This victory also means that Ernesto Valverde's men go 11 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

Coming to the match, during the early parts of the first half, both the teams were looking equally likely to open the scoring as Jordi Alba hit the post around the 14th minute mark after he was played through by Messi with a peach of a pass and Diego Costa saw his headed effort go just over the crossbar.

But around the 30th-minute mark, Costa was sent off for misbehaving with the referee and it was a very immature display from the Spaniard in getting that card. After that incident, it was all Barcelona and they dominated the first half but it ended all square at the break.

The second half saw Barcelona dominate in terms of possession and create chances, but they were finding it difficult to beat Jan Oblak as the Slovenian was pulling out saves one after the other.

Atletico Madrid also had some set-piece situations that they could take advantage from, but that final touch was always missing and they weren't bothering Marc Andre ter-Stegen that much.

But around the 85th minute, Suarez opened the scoring for the home side after he was found by Jordi Alba at the edge of the box. The Uruguayan took a touch and curled his effort into the bottom corner.

Messi doubled Barcelona's advantage minutes after the first and it was a typical Messi finish. He found the space on the right side, drove towards the box, beat a couple of defenders and calmly placed the ball into the back of the net to give Barcelona another victory over Atletico Madrid.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Barcelona's victory:

Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi left it late to send Barcelona 1⃣1⃣ points clear in the Liga.#UCL pic.twitter.com/mn9wCH0x0B — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2019

Does anyone know how it ends? 😏 pic.twitter.com/zDQfTUUlyz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 6, 2019

335 - Lionel Messi has become the player with the most wins in #LaLiga history (335), surpassing the current Porto’s keeper Iker Casillas (334). Star @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/f5CjPdlgsA — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 6, 2019

Such a good game, ten man Atleti showed the spirit of old... But it just wasn't enough.

Barca are going to be Champions of Spain once again. — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) April 6, 2019

Suarez done it with an absolutely perfect strike from 20 yards!

And now Messi produces a smart and cheeky 2nd. These Barca forwards are unreal https://t.co/hYpPLefyxZ — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) April 6, 2019

Oblak (at the 80th minute): I'm getting a clean sheet tonight, ain't no way Barca is getting a slight inch of a goal #BarcaAtleti



Messi and Suarez: pic.twitter.com/uRtyhd18hq — Eugene ejay (@Ejayarrmani) April 6, 2019

The duo does it again. They have been fantastic this season. Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have been Unstoppable ❤️⚽. Barcelona wins. Oblak was at his best but they were better.

Barcelona 2- 0 Atletico Madrid #BarcaAtleti pic.twitter.com/JknbySWm2z — SportCentre (@SportCentre8) April 6, 2019

🐐 La Liga records...



- Most Goals: Messi



- Most Assists: Messi



- Most Wins: Messi



THE GREATEST.#BarcaAtleti pic.twitter.com/T8p9cbwi8e — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) April 6, 2019

I wonder what is going through ManU players' mind right now.#BarçaAtleti pic.twitter.com/v4lkhsyEkg — God's Own.. 🇳🇬 🇳🇬 (@Ajatz02) April 6, 2019

