Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid in the La Liga and this is how Twitter reacted

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Feature
142   //    07 Apr 2019, 08:04 IST

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Barcelona defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the La Liga with the help of goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. This victory also means that Ernesto Valverde's men go 11 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

Coming to the match, during the early parts of the first half, both the teams were looking equally likely to open the scoring as Jordi Alba hit the post around the 14th minute mark after he was played through by Messi with a peach of a pass and Diego Costa saw his headed effort go just over the crossbar.

But around the 30th-minute mark, Costa was sent off for misbehaving with the referee and it was a very immature display from the Spaniard in getting that card. After that incident, it was all Barcelona and they dominated the first half but it ended all square at the break.

The second half saw Barcelona dominate in terms of possession and create chances, but they were finding it difficult to beat Jan Oblak as the Slovenian was pulling out saves one after the other.

Atletico Madrid also had some set-piece situations that they could take advantage from, but that final touch was always missing and they weren't bothering Marc Andre ter-Stegen that much.

But around the 85th minute, Suarez opened the scoring for the home side after he was found by Jordi Alba at the edge of the box. The Uruguayan took a touch and curled his effort into the bottom corner.

Messi doubled Barcelona's advantage minutes after the first and it was a typical Messi finish. He found the space on the right side, drove towards the box, beat a couple of defenders and calmly placed the ball into the back of the net to give Barcelona another victory over Atletico Madrid.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Barcelona's victory:


Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
Contact Us Advertise with Us