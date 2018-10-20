Twitter reacts as Chelsea forces an incredible last moment draw

Ross Barkley saves Chelsea undefeated streak.

Manchester United lost the golden opportunity to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in what was a thrilling encounter between the two sides. Manchester United were in the lead till the 95th minute of the game. But Ross Barkley's goal in the 96th-minute levelled the score.

Chelsea Starting XI:-

Kepa, Azpilicueta, A. Rüdiger, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, N. Kanté, Jorginho, M. Kovačić, Willian, Álvaro Morata, E. Hazard

Manchester United Starting XI:-

David de Gea, L. Shaw, V. Lindelöf, C. Smalling, A. Young, P. Pogba, N. Matić, A. Martial, Mata, M. Rashford, R Lukaku

Chelsea and Manchester United both started the match with a well balanced starting XI. Chelsea were aggressive since the beginning. They tried their best to score an early goal but Manchester United's defence blocked all of their shots. In the 13th minute of the match, Nemanja Matic of Manchester United was shown the first yellow card of the match.

In the 21st minute of the game, Antonio Rüdiger opened the scoring with a header to provide a lead to Chelsea. It was Willian who assisted the goal with a cross following a corner. Both the teams were unable to score any further goals until halftime.

In the second half of the game, Manchester United started playing more aggressively and they got the result of it. In the 55th minute of the game, Anthony Martial levelled the score with a goal.

Anthony Martial scored another goal in the 73rd minute of the match to provide the lead to Machester United. He had the opportunity to score a hattrick but he was substituted in the 84th minute of the game.

Both teams failed to score any other goal till the 90th minute. Manchester United were the favourites to win the game from that situation. But in the stoppage time, Ross Barkley scored a goal for Chelsea to level the score.

Chelsea managed to maintain their undefeated streak this season. Manchester United, on the other hand, failed to improve their position in the points table.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this thrilling encounter:

95:27 - Ross Barkley's goal was the latest Man Utd have conceded in the Premier League since October 2009, when David Ngog also scored against them at 95:27 for Liverpool. Drama. #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/pxrpCAuvVz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2018

2 - Anthony Martial has scored his first competitive brace for Man Utd since November 2016 versus West Ham. Buses. #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/WEwh4r3rX7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2018

Martial is on a hat-trick and Mourinho decides to take him off... pic.twitter.com/9XHaSPpvWw — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) October 20, 2018

Are you not Entertained? Great Game of Football. It had everything from tactics to passion to fights . . #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/9YQ99HztLk — Nouman (@nomifooty) October 20, 2018

Mourinho wasn't trying to fight the guy. He was trying to protect him from Bailly.#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/AIBDYQYbxH — Ezu (@Dalot_Era) October 20, 2018

When you offer Man Utd 3 points#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/UbQ55llMlU — Daddy Hoe💦 (@MaxxyFire) October 20, 2018

Manchester United fans outside the Stamford Bridge waiting for Chelsea's second goal scorer 😂😂😂😂#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/oOFgFxrDzB — 🇰🇪Fundi wa kiatu KE🇰🇪 (@Fundi_wa_kiatu) October 20, 2018

Trying to work out where the 6 mins come from #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/AdI1YNSzYR — Utd! (@HQManUtd) October 20, 2018