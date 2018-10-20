×
Twitter reacts as Chelsea forces an incredible last moment draw

Akash Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Humor
20 Oct 2018, 22:17 IST

Ross Barkley saves Chelsea undefeated streak.
Ross Barkley saves Chelsea undefeated streak.

Manchester United lost the golden opportunity to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in what was a thrilling encounter between the two sides. Manchester United were in the lead till the 95th minute of the game. But Ross Barkley's goal in the 96th-minute levelled the score.

Chelsea Starting XI:-

Kepa, Azpilicueta, A. Rüdiger, David Luiz, Marcos Alonso, N. Kanté, Jorginho, M. Kovačić, Willian, Álvaro Morata, E. Hazard

Manchester United Starting XI:-

David de Gea, L. Shaw, V. Lindelöf, C. Smalling, A. Young, P. Pogba, N. Matić, A. Martial, Mata, M. Rashford, R Lukaku

Chelsea and Manchester United both started the match with a well balanced starting XI. Chelsea were aggressive since the beginning. They tried their best to score an early goal but Manchester United's defence blocked all of their shots. In the 13th minute of the match, Nemanja Matic of Manchester United was shown the first yellow card of the match.

In the 21st minute of the game, Antonio Rüdiger opened the scoring with a header to provide a lead to Chelsea. It was Willian who assisted the goal with a cross following a corner. Both the teams were unable to score any further goals until halftime.

In the second half of the game, Manchester United started playing more aggressively and they got the result of it. In the 55th minute of the game, Anthony Martial levelled the score with a goal.

Anthony Martial scored another goal in the 73rd minute of the match to provide the lead to Machester United. He had the opportunity to score a hattrick but he was substituted in the 84th minute of the game.

Both teams failed to score any other goal till the 90th minute. Manchester United were the favourites to win the game from that situation. But in the stoppage time, Ross Barkley scored a goal for Chelsea to level the score.

Chelsea managed to maintain their undefeated streak this season. Manchester United, on the other hand, failed to improve their position in the points table.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this thrilling encounter:

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Manchester United Ross Barkley Anthony Martial Leisure Reading
Akash Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
