×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as Chelsea lose ground in the top four race

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
557   //    18 Mar 2019, 00:17 IST

Four defeats in last five away games in the Premier League for Chelsea
Four defeats in last five away games in the Premier League for Chelsea

Chelsea had an opportunity to close the gap on other top 4 rivals when they took on Everton. Maurizio Sarri's could have been just one point short of third-placed Tottenham if they had won their game in hand. While Chelsea has been poor away from home, Everton has an even poorer record against the top 6 in the last few years.

Everton's last win against the 'big 6' of the Premier League came against Manchester City in January 2017. Chelsea started the match on a positive note and them taking the lead just seemed to be a matter of time. As the game went on, Everton grew into the game but Chelsea was surely the better team in the first half.

Marco Silva's team talk seemed to have done wonders as Everton scored early in the second half through Richarlison. After taking the lead, the home team seemed to gain confidence as Chelsea was chasing the game. Marcos Alonso conceded a cheap penalty by clipping Richarlison which meant Gylfi Sigurdsson had a chance to double the lead for the Toffees.

Kepa guessed the penalty right and managed to save the penalty. The Iceland dead ball specialist was alive to the opportunity as he scored off the rebound to double his team's advantage. This goal meant that it was almost impossible for Chelsea to mount a comeback. This is Chelsea's fourth loss in the last five away matches in the Premier League.

In this disastrous run, they have failed to score in four matches and won just against 19th placed Fulham. Chelsea's aggregate score in this horrible run of games has 2-15 which means that pressure would increase on Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea board is known for being strict with the managers. If Chelsea can't ensure UCL qualification by either finishing in top 4 or by winning the Europa League, the Italian manager might lose his job.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Everton Eden Hazard Richarlison
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
Everton vs Chelsea: 3 key battles that hold key to the match 
RELATED STORY
Everton v Chelsea: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Everton, Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
5 English football ground names and their history
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League 2018-19, Gameweek 18: Players to avoid, Players to consider and FPL Tip of the Week
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
5 of the most disrespectful crowd chants in football
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on track
RELATED STORY
5 things you should know about the history of the Premier League
RELATED STORY
10 most influential personalities of English football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us