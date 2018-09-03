Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's son scores four goals on his Juventus debut

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his goal account for Juventus in the Serie A since his big-money move from Real Madrid over the summer.

The Portuguese ace has made three appearances for the Italian side but has been struggling to score, failing to offer the Bianconeri his top services.

Ronaldo's son Cristiano Junior, however, has since followed his father's footsteps and left the Real Madrid academy to join Juventus' Under-9s side.

Ronaldo has always been clear about his son's hopes to become a professional footballer in the future, recently revealing that it is his eight-year-old son's dream to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking at an event for DAZN, the 33-year-old said, "He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn't like to lose. He will be like me I am sure, 100 per cent. I hope that with my experience with my motivation, my goals, I can teach him some stuff, but you know he is going to be whatever he wants."

"I’m always going to support him, but of course I want Cristiano to be a football player because I think he has that drive. He has a good body, he’s fast, he has skills, he can shoot, but as you know he’s going to make his decision and he’s so young, I’m not going to pressure him."

“But that is, of course, a dream, to see my boy a football player," he added.

Unlike his father who fired blanks in three consecutive games for the Italian side, Cristiano Junior made an impressive debut for Juventus as he scored a whopping four goals for Juventus Pulcini (under-9s team) against Lucento.

Juventus Pulcini won 7-1 yesterday - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. scored 4 of those goals on his debut. [TS] pic.twitter.com/AXZWsOPBBr — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) September 2, 2018

Twitterati quickly responded to the achievement, even going on to say that Ronaldo Junior is showing his father how things should be done:

Ronaldo’s son scored four goals on his debut for the Juventus academy...boy has some serious talent 👏🏼 — Bilal 🇿🇦🔥 (@billz_25) September 2, 2018

Now Ronaldo won't attend his son's birthday party — Jass (@Ak9LM10) September 2, 2018

Even Ronaldo's son has scored more goals than Ronaldo 😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



You don't make this up — BALENCIAGA (@Rtd_Junkie) September 3, 2018

Ronaldo left Madrid to Juve to get out of Messi's shadow, unfortunately for him, he is now in his own son's shadow as his son has 4 goals in 1 game in a Juve shirt when his dad has 0 from 23+ shots in 3 games 😂😂 — Nãif ➰ (@NaifFCB_) September 2, 2018

Maybe Ronaldo should take some tips from his son? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/rx3E19pCIV — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) September 2, 2018

Ronaldo is the type of guy to turn off the TV when his son scores a goal. — M. (@MessiahRole) September 2, 2018

** That's how you do it, dad! Cristiano Ronaldo's son scores FOUR on his debut for Juventus Under 9s : Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has shown his dad how it's done after scoring four goals for Juventus U9's on his debut, while Ron.. : https://t.co/iMM0KEg6l9 pic.twitter.com/UUxuSGXXiI — Daily Betting Offers (@dbofbb) September 3, 2018

Apparently, Ronaldo son has scored 4 goals in his debut game for Juve Under 9 team.

His dad needs scoring classes from him.

😂😂😂😂😂 — maxwell (@maxwell89265305) September 2, 2018

Ronaldo Jr. scores four goals in Juventus U9 debut Cristiano Ronaldo need look no further than his own son for inspiration as he seeks to get his first goal for Juventus. https://t.co/Glszxb8xAS via @bdnews24 #football — @bdnews24 for #brk news 24 (@bdnews24) September 2, 2018

Despite the trolls, Ronaldo's drought is likely to end soon. His hunt continues when Juventus host Sassuolo in Serie A on September 16.