Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's son scores four goals on his Juventus debut

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
6.07K   //    03 Sep 2018, 13:39 IST

Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A
Parma Calcio v Juventus - Serie A

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his goal account for Juventus in the Serie A since his big-money move from Real Madrid over the summer.

The Portuguese ace has made three appearances for the Italian side but has been struggling to score, failing to offer the Bianconeri his top services.

Ronaldo's son Cristiano Junior, however, has since followed his father's footsteps and left the Real Madrid academy to join Juventus' Under-9s side.

Ronaldo has always been clear about his son's hopes to become a professional footballer in the future, recently revealing that it is his eight-year-old son's dream to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking at an event for DAZN, the 33-year-old said, "He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn't like to lose. He will be like me I am sure, 100 per cent. I hope that with my experience with my motivation, my goals, I can teach him some stuff, but you know he is going to be whatever he wants."

"I’m always going to support him, but of course I want Cristiano to be a football player because I think he has that drive. He has a good body, he’s fast, he has skills, he can shoot, but as you know he’s going to make his decision and he’s so young, I’m not going to pressure him."

“But that is, of course, a dream, to see my boy a football player," he added.

Unlike his father who fired blanks in three consecutive games for the Italian side, Cristiano Junior made an impressive debut for Juventus as he scored a whopping four goals for Juventus Pulcini (under-9s team) against Lucento.

Twitterati quickly responded to the achievement, even going on to say that Ronaldo Junior is showing his father how things should be done:

Despite the trolls, Ronaldo's drought is likely to end soon. His hunt continues when Juventus host Sassuolo in Serie A on September 16.

