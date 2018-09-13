Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter explodes as France's Antoine Griezmann reacts to Best FIFA Player snub

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Feature
939   //    13 Sep 2018, 12:14 IST

Club Atletico de Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - La Liga
World Champion

The top trio for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award has recently been announced and involved a number of notable absentees.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Croatia's Luka Modric and Egypt's Mohamed Salah have made the final cut for FIFA's Best Men's Player of the Year award, with Argentina's Lionel Messi snubbed for the top award for the first time in twelve years.

Among the notable snubbed players is France's Antoine Griezmann who played a pivotal role in France's triumphant World Cup journey in Russia and won the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with his club Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann was among the top three in the award category in 2016 and came third in the voting behind Ronaldo and Messi.

That year, Griezmann did not win anything as France lost the Euro Final and Atletico Madrid lost the Champions League final.

The French star has since responded to the snub. Speaking to Goal, Griezmann said,

"The Best bothers me. It's a FIFA award and there's no Frenchman. It's weird"
“Comparing 2016 and this year, for me I have to be in the top three. In 2016, I lost two finals and was in the top three. This time I have won three finals"
“It would not be unfair, but I would wonder what more I could do. I have won three trophies, stood out at decisive moments, but it is not me who votes.
“I think about it, especially the closer I get to it."

Atletico Madrid also took to social media after news that their French star has been snubbed.

Manager Diego Simeone also commented on the situation,

"Griezmann is world champion, European Super Cup champion and Europa League champion,"
"He has finished second in the Spanish League, where we play Real Madrid and Barcelona, who between them are continually winning the Champions League, and he was the best player in the World Cup final."
"Griezmann in this last year was the best in the world. It's a shame that he's not among the finalist [for the Best FIFA award]. The truth is that I feel sorry for the boy, it makes you feel a little disappointed."

Fans have since responded to the situation on Twitter.

Do you think Griezmann deserves to be in the top three? Let us know in the comments!

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football France Football Antoine Griezmann Twiter reactions Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Diego Simeone
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Opinion: Cut Antoine Griezmann some slack
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico...
RELATED STORY
5 forwards Barcelona should target as an alternative to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Atletico Madrid scrape past Rayo Vallecano
RELATED STORY
5 players who deserved to be on the FIFA Men's Player Of...
RELATED STORY
3 players who deserved to be on FIFA's 'Player of the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Celta Vigo come up trumps against...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid willing to spend €200m on FC...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best Atletico Madrid strikers from the...
RELATED STORY
Simeone's team will be title contenders, but who will be...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us