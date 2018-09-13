Twitter explodes as France's Antoine Griezmann reacts to Best FIFA Player snub
The top trio for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award has recently been announced and involved a number of notable absentees.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Croatia's Luka Modric and Egypt's Mohamed Salah have made the final cut for FIFA's Best Men's Player of the Year award, with Argentina's Lionel Messi snubbed for the top award for the first time in twelve years.
Among the notable snubbed players is France's Antoine Griezmann who played a pivotal role in France's triumphant World Cup journey in Russia and won the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with his club Atletico Madrid.
Griezmann was among the top three in the award category in 2016 and came third in the voting behind Ronaldo and Messi.
That year, Griezmann did not win anything as France lost the Euro Final and Atletico Madrid lost the Champions League final.
The French star has since responded to the snub. Speaking to Goal, Griezmann said,
"The Best bothers me. It's a FIFA award and there's no Frenchman. It's weird"
“Comparing 2016 and this year, for me I have to be in the top three. In 2016, I lost two finals and was in the top three. This time I have won three finals"
“It would not be unfair, but I would wonder what more I could do. I have won three trophies, stood out at decisive moments, but it is not me who votes.
“I think about it, especially the closer I get to it."
Atletico Madrid also took to social media after news that their French star has been snubbed.
Manager Diego Simeone also commented on the situation,
"Griezmann is world champion, European Super Cup champion and Europa League champion,"
"He has finished second in the Spanish League, where we play Real Madrid and Barcelona, who between them are continually winning the Champions League, and he was the best player in the World Cup final."
"Griezmann in this last year was the best in the world. It's a shame that he's not among the finalist [for the Best FIFA award]. The truth is that I feel sorry for the boy, it makes you feel a little disappointed."
Fans have since responded to the situation on Twitter.
Do you think Griezmann deserves to be in the top three? Let us know in the comments!