Twitter explodes as France's Antoine Griezmann reacts to Best FIFA Player snub

The top trio for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award has recently been announced and involved a number of notable absentees.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Croatia's Luka Modric and Egypt's Mohamed Salah have made the final cut for FIFA's Best Men's Player of the Year award, with Argentina's Lionel Messi snubbed for the top award for the first time in twelve years.

Among the notable snubbed players is France's Antoine Griezmann who played a pivotal role in France's triumphant World Cup journey in Russia and won the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with his club Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann was among the top three in the award category in 2016 and came third in the voting behind Ronaldo and Messi.

That year, Griezmann did not win anything as France lost the Euro Final and Atletico Madrid lost the Champions League final.

The French star has since responded to the snub. Speaking to Goal, Griezmann said,

"The Best bothers me. It's a FIFA award and there's no Frenchman. It's weird"

“Comparing 2016 and this year, for me I have to be in the top three. In 2016, I lost two finals and was in the top three. This time I have won three finals"

“It would not be unfair, but I would wonder what more I could do. I have won three trophies, stood out at decisive moments, but it is not me who votes.

“I think about it, especially the closer I get to it."

Atletico Madrid also took to social media after news that their French star has been snubbed.

no words necessary. pic.twitter.com/f7eKCCoAA5 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 3, 2018

Manager Diego Simeone also commented on the situation,

"Griezmann is world champion, European Super Cup champion and Europa League champion,"

"He has finished second in the Spanish League, where we play Real Madrid and Barcelona, who between them are continually winning the Champions League, and he was the best player in the World Cup final."

"Griezmann in this last year was the best in the world. It's a shame that he's not among the finalist [for the Best FIFA award]. The truth is that I feel sorry for the boy, it makes you feel a little disappointed."

Fans have since responded to the situation on Twitter.

2nd in the league, Europa league, Super Cup, Fucking World Cup, how d hell doesnt he deserve it????! — Bihefcy👊 (@clearystal) September 12, 2018

No world cup champions more than weird, he deserves to be amongst the 3 — Gorgui Moussa (@kingalias91) September 13, 2018

@Brilafm889 #ssg Gudeve Sugarman. I concur with Griezmann, since the other three made UEFA awards shortlists because of d superiority of UCL over UEL, Griezmann should make FIFA's top three men because of World Cup. Salah should be dropped to accommodate him. — Orji oluchi (@OlyChelseaAngel) September 5, 2018

. Work harder boy, stop complaining — MuhleShenge (@bsiyabonga1) September 12, 2018

Modric carried your Portuguese donkey for the majority of the season except for a few games. A Salah/Griezmann swap and a Cristiano/Messi swap, and the list is as it should be. But in UEFA and FIFA awards, it's really not a surprise anymore. — Denis (@Deninstagram) September 5, 2018

Best player in both Atletico Madrid and France.

He finished second in the league, won Europa League and was named player of the tournament.

He also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Cup with France.

Antoine Griezmann tick all the boxes and deserves FIFA The Best award. — Okhuosi Larry Eghosa (@larryeghosa) September 4, 2018

I really don't understand how Antoine Griezmann is missing from the @FIFAcom Best Player award, same with the @UEFA award. — Collins Micheal Nwokolo (@Collincaspian) September 4, 2018

He has more to give😎 and he'll deserve it one day 🙂@AntoGriezmann — Tasneem abdulaziz (@Tasnem_nem) September 12, 2018

