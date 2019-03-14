Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi delivers another majestic performance for Barcelona

Sayan Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 432 // 14 Mar 2019, 03:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

FC Barcelona cruised past Lyon at Camp Nou to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Catalan giants defeated Lyon 5-1 and made sure they did not suffer the same fate as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Talisman Lionel Messi was incredible, proving why he is miles ahead of anyone else in this campaign. It was another complete performance from the genius, who was involved in four of the five goals scored.

The 31-year-old Argentine netted two goals and provided two assists to help his side secure a huge victory over the French side. The goals included a dramatic panenka penalty and a staggering solo run which left two Lyon defenders helpless.

The two goals and two assists were the best way to answer his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, whose hat-trick singlehandedly took Juventus into the next round.

Unlike Juventus, Barcelona's tie was evenly poised after a 0-0 draw in France. Messi was quiet in the first half, despite scoring a cheeky penalty to give his side the lead before Coutinho extended the advantage.

Later in the second half, Lyon pulled one back but Messi took matters into his own hands. His solo run for Barcelona's 3rd goal was majestic as the Lyon rearguard failed to contain the Argentine genius on his way to the goal. A few minutes later, Messi provided a superb pass to Gerard Pique for the fourth goal and another assist to Ousmane Dembele for the fifth.

Messi has racked up 8 goals and provided 3 assists in the Champions League so far, four goals more than old foe Cristiano Ronaldo. With top scorer Robert Lewandowski out of the competition, Messi may soon take charge of the competition.

Twitter has since exploded with reactions to Leo Messi's majestic performance against Lyon:

Left the defenders for dead ☠️ pic.twitter.com/E9l2qdy6DJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 13, 2019

Advertisement

2 goals 2 assists for Messi. Ridiculous. 👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2019

Lionel Messi is the only player in this season's #UCL to be directly involved in 10+ goals:



⚽️ 8 goals

🅰️ 3 assists



Leading the way in Europe again. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/wtNf7F1SeN — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2019

Messi 's heat map tonight pic.twitter.com/vVbf8bBSnu — Samir Sherif (@SamirSherifS1) March 13, 2019

Those defenders have families, Messi 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sBPwXtm4zl — True Soccer Life ⚽️ (@TrueSccrLife) March 13, 2019

Messi scores a wondrous goal. Surprised? Anything you can do.... — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 13, 2019

GOAL! Messi dances his way around the penalty area and slides it home on his right foot, absolute magic from #10. 3-1 to @FCBarcelona. #UCL #Barca pic.twitter.com/9VmAQPnUUv — SOCCER.COM (@soccerdotcom) March 13, 2019

Messi sending two Lyon defenders back to France pic.twitter.com/W03bvC2mOg — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 13, 2019

Ronaldo last night: Three goals.

Messi tonight: Two goals & two assists.



The Earth is 4.5 billion years old and we're lucky enough to be alive to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play football.



⚽️🙌 pic.twitter.com/IYF9dGioES — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) March 13, 2019

Suarez Beast pic.twitter.com/ITAlKcnV1D — Barca Times Tape (@Barca_Tape) March 13, 2019

Lionel Messi for Barcelona this season:



🏟 Games: 35

⚽ Goals: 36

🎯 Assists: 17



🐐

Wakanda is here ! #BarcaOL #UCL pic.twitter.com/4eJmmfEEBW — Sports Freak (@SportsF20689858) March 13, 2019

Lionel Messi has scored 2⃣5⃣ goals in Champions League Round of 16, two more than Cristiano Ronaldo at 2⃣3⃣. #UCL #BarçaOL pic.twitter.com/dUq8V0t3Pk — GSA (@GSA_smart) March 13, 2019

Update.



Lionel Messi: 55



Cristiano Ronaldo: 36

Raheem Sterling: 35

Karim Benzema: 30

Mo Salah: 28

Antoine Griezmann: 26 https://t.co/3llPaL8Qny — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) March 13, 2019

Advertisement