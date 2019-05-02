×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Twitter explodes as a Lionel Messi masterclass helps Barcelona to 3-0 win over Liverpool

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
324   //    02 May 2019, 03:47 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Liverpool succumbed to a damning 3-0 loss at the Camp Nou as hosts Barcelona made sure they secured a crucial advantage from the opening leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture.

Argentine maestro Lionel Messi doubled Luis Suarez's first-half goal before scoring one of his most spectacular free-kicks to take his side's goal tally to three.

Messi's phenomenal brace takes his club goal tally to 600, a number only achieved by one other player: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Messi ahead of the clash saying,

"Messi would be the player at number one. Cristiano Ronaldo is in that for sure but the rest we have to see."
"I coached a few good players but they didn’t finish their careers yet. I didn’t see Pele live but there are a lot of good players. Lionel Messi is for me the best."

The 31-year-old is enjoying a scintillating individual season, now with a staggering 48 goals in all competitions so far. His goalscoring exploits have already helped the Catalan giants to a second La Liga title in as many years and could aid the club in its quest for a domestic treble as well.

Barcelona have a Copa del Rey final against Valencia this month and look set to book their place in the Champions League final with their recent win over Liverpool.

Klopp's men will have a more difficult time to overcome their three-goal deficit in the second leg of the fixture but playing in familiar ground at Anfield could prove to be advantageous for the resilient side. Meanwhile, the Reds will shift their attention to the Premier League, where they are battling Manchester City to win their first domestic title in decades.

Advertisement

Twitter has now exploded with reactions to Barcelona's decisive win:


 

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Twitter Reactions Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Twitter: Lionel Messi eulogized for his sublime performance against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi to become the second footballer to receive prestigious award, Liverpool star not afraid to face Messi and more - April 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Lionel Messi after his majestic brace against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Lionel Messi scores incredible brace against Liverpool to take club goal tally to 600
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Catalans respond to Jurgen Klopp's statements, 'The Camp Nou is just a stadium'
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Catalan superstar honoured with one of the highest civilian awards in Spain
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Argentine more rested than ever ahead of UCL semis
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Twitter reacts as Liverpool set up Barcelona semifinal
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Barcelona players who will be decisive against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: "Any player would go to Liverpool now," Suarez talks about Liverpool, Messi and Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
08 May LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us