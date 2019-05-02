Twitter explodes as a Lionel Messi masterclass helps Barcelona to 3-0 win over Liverpool

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

Liverpool succumbed to a damning 3-0 loss at the Camp Nou as hosts Barcelona made sure they secured a crucial advantage from the opening leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture.

Argentine maestro Lionel Messi doubled Luis Suarez's first-half goal before scoring one of his most spectacular free-kicks to take his side's goal tally to three.

Messi's phenomenal brace takes his club goal tally to 600, a number only achieved by one other player: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Messi ahead of the clash saying,

"Messi would be the player at number one. Cristiano Ronaldo is in that for sure but the rest we have to see."

"I coached a few good players but they didn’t finish their careers yet. I didn’t see Pele live but there are a lot of good players. Lionel Messi is for me the best."

The 31-year-old is enjoying a scintillating individual season, now with a staggering 48 goals in all competitions so far. His goalscoring exploits have already helped the Catalan giants to a second La Liga title in as many years and could aid the club in its quest for a domestic treble as well.

Barcelona have a Copa del Rey final against Valencia this month and look set to book their place in the Champions League final with their recent win over Liverpool.

Klopp's men will have a more difficult time to overcome their three-goal deficit in the second leg of the fixture but playing in familiar ground at Anfield could prove to be advantageous for the resilient side. Meanwhile, the Reds will shift their attention to the Premier League, where they are battling Manchester City to win their first domestic title in decades.

Liverpool : " Camp nou is just another ground. We will win against Barcelona and we have Virgil van Dijk



Messi: #BARLIV #UCL pic.twitter.com/kEWnE3dHSl — khanfarhaz (@farhazkhan83) May 1, 2019

Worth noting that the worst Man Utd team in Premier League history and the best Liverpool team in Premier League history both got slapped 3-0 by Barcelona at Camp Nou within 2 weeks of each other — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) May 1, 2019

Messi the difference tonight.



Liverpool dominated the game, but Barcelona has the greatest player of all time.



Sometimes it’s not any individual players fault, sometimes you just have to admit the other has been a level above and Messi was that again. — LFC Torres (@WC_LFC_Torres) May 1, 2019

Only two teams have scored three goals in a game against Liverpool across all competitions this season:



• Crystal Palace

• Barcelona



An eagle and a goat walk into a bar... pic.twitter.com/aPFdZttfDp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 1, 2019

Man Utd fans watching Liverpool get beaten 3-0 by Barcelona as well pic.twitter.com/mkztCBOLcm — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 1, 2019

Barcelona vs Liverpool was like pic.twitter.com/6g6jT0AJql — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 1, 2019

Losing 2-0 to Barcelona despite playing better by far.



Behind City in the league table despite losing only one game compared to City's 4.



You'd nearly feel sorry for Liverpool.



Nearly. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 1, 2019

No one;



Liverpool fans;

Best defender in the world

Best keeper in the world

Best RB in the world

Best LB in the world

Best manager in the world



But lose in Barcelona the same as the worst United side in 30 years.



Calm. Down. pic.twitter.com/tDj37T95qx — Stephen Howson 🇾🇪 (@MrStephenHowson) May 1, 2019

Liverpool lose to FC Barcelona



Klopp: (in the after match press conference) #BARLIV pic.twitter.com/fOuXYSVFol — BlackSinnatra (@SupaFelaKE) May 1, 2019

Liverpool completed more passes than Barcelona (452 to 427) and even had more shots (15 to 12).



Unfortunately, they have a Messi. pic.twitter.com/9G78k0F2aS — LFC Stats (@LFCData) May 1, 2019

Full time. Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool.



At least Liverpool can focus all their energy on hoping Man City drop points in the league now. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 1, 2019