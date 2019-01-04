Twitter explodes as Manchester City end Liverpool’s unbeaten league run with 2-1 win

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST News 388 // 04 Jan 2019, 04:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City beat Liverpool 2-1

The Premier League race is once again wide open following Manchester City’s hard-fought 2-1 win over Liverpool on Thursday night. Pep Guardiola’s men went into the fixture sitting seven points behind the Reds, but have now reduced the gap to just four.

In a game that was largely predicted to be action-packed, the two teams did not disappoint at all as they both sent out attacking line-ups.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane were enough to give the Cityzens a morale-boosting win, with Roberto Firmino grabbing the consolation goal for Liverpool. Man City started the game on the ascendancy, with the side’s high pressing forcing Liverpool into their own half.

However, as the game wore on, the Reds began to settle, although there were still no clear cut chances from either side. With five minutes to go in the first-half, Aguero showed a moment of class to put City ahead.

The Argentine was on the receiving end of a low cross and he delightfully controlled it before firing a fierce shot to beat Alisson Becker at his near post. But Liverpool returned for the second half all guns blazing as they went in search for an equaliser.

In the 64th minute, their hard work finally paid off, with Firmino heading home from a Robertson cross to make it 1-1. There was, however, more drama to come, and seven minutes later, Sane popped up to score what turned out to be the winner.

Despite losing 2-1 on the night, Liverpool still remain top of the Premier League table – although their lead has now been cut to just four points. Meanwhile, the loss was also the first of the season for Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League.

The world of Twitter has since been talking about the game and, particularly, about the result. So, without much ado, let’s take a look at some of the best tweets:

Wasn't it Lovren who said a few weeks ago that Liverpool can go the whole season unbeaten? pic.twitter.com/WiNJhKoYOb — 🇹🇹 (@Mta_1991) January 3, 2019

Advertisement

Arsenal fans when Liverpool finally lost a game. #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/39jMRvcheG — Get Bendt (@LagoonerBeach) January 3, 2019

Lovren helping the Liverpool defence like... pic.twitter.com/MpeLrzm9pO — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 3, 2019

#MCILIV

EPL 2017/2018; Liverpool spoilt Man City's unbeaten run.



EPL 2018/2019: Manchester City spoils Liverpool's unbeaten run.



WAY TO GO! pic.twitter.com/HuXiBKTtpO — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoisssy) January 3, 2019

FT: Man City 2-1 Liverpool



The rest of the Premier League right now... pic.twitter.com/EEm45jSyRP — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) January 3, 2019

Klopp when he sees Lovren in the dressing room #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/sAGkohzkCO — Owen 🔰 (@OwenRD_) January 3, 2019

Liverpool let their unbeaten record slip 😵 pic.twitter.com/4bhVW5DauS — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 3, 2019

#MCILIV

How other EPL teams be greeting Man City for beating Liverpool 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q9ek006ayf — Omoniyi Israel (@Omoisssy) January 3, 2019

Liverpool: we going unbeaten this season

Aguero, Leroy sane, Manchester City:👇👇#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/3dFRy8Gc4B — Temitope (@jaspertemitope) January 3, 2019

Me looking for liverpool unbeating record in the premier league #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/4uhYqaIaSG — Funke Fatai ❤ (@phunky___) January 3, 2019

LOVREN: Croatia will win the world cup

France 4-2 croatia



LOVREN: Liverpool will win the champions league

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool



LOVREN: Liverpool will go unbeaten

Man city 2-1 liverpool



Lovrennnnn😂



#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/xTsIEBzgwe — That Mech Kid ! (@r3al___AJ) January 3, 2019

Advertisement