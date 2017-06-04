Twitter explodes as Mario Mandzukic stunner cancels out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Real Madrid before Mario Mandzukic scored the goal of the season.
Real Madrid and Juventus are tied at 1-1 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener for Zinedine Zidane’s side, firing home the opener from the edge of the box after a lightning fast counter-attack.
The goal helped the Portuguese become the first player in Champions League era to score in 3 finals, while it was Real Madrid’s 500th in the competition – becoming the first team in history to reach that landmark. It also meant that Los Blancos have now scored in every game of this season and are currently on a run of 65 games in which they have scored.
Mario Mandzukic equalised with one of the best goals that you will see in a Champions League final. Bonucci played an over the top ball to Sandro on the left wing, who crossed it into the box on the volley, Higuain brought it down with his chest and lobbed it to Mandzukic who was just a few yards away from him. The Croatian controlled the ball with his chest and with his back to goal fired an insane overhead kick into the top corner past a diving Navas.
Take a bow Mario Mandzukic, you have etched your name in history...
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo breaks a few records with his opener!
Real Madrid have now scored in every game this season...
