Twitter explodes as Mario Mandzukic stunner cancels out Cristiano Ronaldo's opener

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Real Madrid before Mario Mandzukic scored the goal of the season.

Real Madrid and Juventus are tied at 1-1 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener for Zinedine Zidane’s side, firing home the opener from the edge of the box after a lightning fast counter-attack.

The goal helped the Portuguese become the first player in Champions League era to score in 3 finals, while it was Real Madrid’s 500th in the competition – becoming the first team in history to reach that landmark. It also meant that Los Blancos have now scored in every game of this season and are currently on a run of 65 games in which they have scored.

Mario Mandzukic equalised with one of the best goals that you will see in a Champions League final. Bonucci played an over the top ball to Sandro on the left wing, who crossed it into the box on the volley, Higuain brought it down with his chest and lobbed it to Mandzukic who was just a few yards away from him. The Croatian controlled the ball with his chest and with his back to goal fired an insane overhead kick into the top corner past a diving Navas.

Take a bow Mario Mandzukic, you have etched your name in history...

Wow! What a sensational goal from Mandzukic. Fabulous start to the game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 3, 2017

Goal of the season, unbelievable — Stuart MacFarlane (@Stuart_PhotoAFC) June 3, 2017

GOLAZO!!! Manduki with his back to goal produces an outrageous volley which loops over Navas and into the net. 1-1!#UCLfinal — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 3, 2017

3 Juve players took 5 touches in the box. The ball never touched the ground until Mandzukic's shot hit the net! #UCLFinal — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) June 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo breaks a few records with his opener!

Ronaldo is a joke. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 3, 2017

GOAL: Juventus 0-1 Real Madrid



Cristiano Ronaldo! pic.twitter.com/XdLJj8nBbT — SPORF (@Sporf) June 3, 2017

3 – Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in three Champions League finals, more than any other player. Stage. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 3, 2017

Ronaldo. Big game player.



5th Ballon d'Or on its way to CR7. — Pritam Sharma (@VanDiablo) June 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in history to score in three different finals in the Champions League era.



2008

2014

2017 pic.twitter.com/eDigFWtGyQ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 3, 2017

Since Zidane became manager, Real Madrid have lost just TWO of the 62 matches where they scored the first goal in the match.#UCLFinal — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) June 3, 2017

Dear Ronaldo,



I'm yet to score against Gianluigi Buffon yet you've managed to do so repeatedly. How do you do it? Please reply



-Leo pic.twitter.com/UlZ5RdfbVB — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) June 3, 2017

3 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the 2nd player to score in 3 different European Cup/#UCL finals after Di Stéfano, who found the net in five. Star. pic.twitter.com/Ud0u6rcuGy — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 3, 2017

Most UCL goals in HISTORY:



[500] REAL MADRID

[459] Barcelona

[415] Bayern

[350] Man Utd

[281] Arsenal

[263] Juve

[249] Chelsea

[231] Milan — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) June 3, 2017

When Messi, Suarez and Neymar couldn't score against the Juventus defence in two whole matches, and you do it in 19 minutes. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/noOBTxgTaE — Coral (@Coral) June 3, 2017

Real Madrid have now scored in every game this season...

500 - Real Madrid are the first team in Champions League history to reach 500 goals. Milestone. pic.twitter.com/u4ZSjzRAI9 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 3, 2017

