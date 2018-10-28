Twitter explodes as Messi-less Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 5-1 in El Clásico

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST News 5.71K // 28 Oct 2018, 22:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid were brutally dismantled and humiliated by a Lionel Messi-less Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season

Surrounded by plenty of hype, Barcelona hosted Real Madrid in the first Clásico of the season in what turned out to be a historic event - for two reasons.

Firstly, this was the first Clásico of the VAR era. Also, it was the first clash between these two sides in over a decade that was played without either Lionel Messi, who is out injured, or Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Juventus, in the fray.

Also read: Top 10 official goalscorers in football history

Playing at home, Barcelona took the lead as early as the 11th minute through Philippe Coutinho's effort. Luis Suarez then converted a penalty which was awarded to Barcelona after consulting with VAR to make 2-0 in the 30th minute.

Marcelo gave the visitors some hope after scoring in the 50th minute, but Suarez came back with strikes in the 75th minute and 83rd minute to complete a stunning hat-trick and bury Real Madrid in the ground.

Arturo Vidal came off the bench for Barcelona in the 84th minute, and 3 minutes later, struck home Barcelona's 5th of the night.

As Barcelona completed a 4-1 thrashing of their arch-rivals, Twitter understandably erupted as fans from all across the world took to the social media platform to have their say.

Here's a look at some of the best tweets:

Resultado de #ElClásico#Barcelona 5 - 1 #RealMadrid



1-0 Philippe Coutinho 11'

2-0 Luis Suárez 30'

2-1 Marcelo 50'

3-1 Luis Suárez 75'

4-1 Luis Suárez 83'

5-1 Arturo Vidal 87' — TheFCs (@TheFCs1) October 28, 2018

And I thought this #ElClasico would be a dull affair without #Messi and #Ronaldo — Aparajita (@culesme) October 28, 2018

The gulf difference between both Real & Barca is clear as daylight. Mind you Barca are 5-1 up without the God himself #Messi — Alexander Moses Tekere (@Attk3) October 28, 2018

Awww Real Madrid...this coach isn't fit for the job..Aswear #RealMadrid — OWUSU PATTY (@patty_bouy) October 28, 2018

Barcelona are tearing Real Madrid a new one #ElClasico #Barcelona — Adrian Cullen (@King_Nadge) October 28, 2018

Real Madrid fans were clearly left devastated by the result

Madrid never came in with a game plan #ElClasico — Neil Soans (@trueblue_neil) October 28, 2018

No coming back from this result, Lopetegui wasn't the man Perez wanted, not even top 3 but he had no options. Zidane saw the writing on the wall, knew he couldn't buy big names. Perez penny-pinching even after selling Ronaldo puts him on the block too! #RealMadrid — RGB (@RGB_SF) October 28, 2018

Just make it STOP 🛑 otherwise it’s going to be a disaster 😰

Shame on you Perèz 👎👎 you destroyed that Lovely Real Madrid 😢 #FcbVsRma #ElClasico #RealMadrid#Barcelona — Mehrab 🌴 (@Mehrubpr) October 28, 2018

Ronaldo's absence was brought up yet again.

No Ronaldo No Party #RealMadrid — Mert Gümüs (@M3RTIXX) October 28, 2018

Of course, so was Messi's.