Barcelona vs PSG: Twitter explodes as Messi-Neymar inspire Barcelona to one of the greatest comebacks of all time
Barcelona scored 3 goals in the last 8 minutes to complete one of the greatest goals in the history of football.
Barcelona completed one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the game after overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit against PSG with a 6-1 win at Camp Nou. The task was difficult for Luis Enrique’s side as they had to be wary of the away goal should PSG score 1 – which they did.
Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a scrappy goal in the 3rd minute before Andres Iniesta made it 2-0 minutes before half-time. Lionel Messi stepped up to dispatch a penalty after Neymar was fouled to make it 3-0. But then there was a twist as Edinson Cavani pulled one back for PSG – scoring the crucial and what looked like the knockout goal.
But Barcelona didn’t give up. In the 88th minute when all looked lost, Messi was fouled on the left, Neymar stepped up ande scored a sensational free-kick before Suarez took a tumble in the box winning a penalty – which Neymar converted with aplomb.
They still needed one goal and Sergi Roberto was there to lift the ball over Trapp after a pin-point over the top ball from Neymar in the last minute of the game. The Camp Nou erupted as Barcelona completed one of the greatest comebacks of all time.
Twitter, as you would expect, rejoiced after witnessing one of the greatest – if not the greatest comebacks of all time. Here are the best tweets.
HISTORY IS MADE!
Believe in Lionel Messi!
The mother of all comebacks!
The beautiful game... at its best!
Even Zlatan agrees!
The impossible task!
There will never be, there will never be!
Well that’s what you get for being Unai Emery!
Let’s wait and watch can these two be bettered?
Alexis Sanchez has a big choice to make!
#Difference!
Not quite, Barcelona. Not quite!
I was alive!
Impeccable!
The incredible ONE!
True that!
Wengerball at Barcelona? A sight to behold.
Let’s all laugh at PSG!