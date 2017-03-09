Barcelona vs PSG: Twitter explodes as Messi-Neymar inspire Barcelona to one of the greatest comebacks of all time

Barcelona scored 3 goals in the last 8 minutes to complete one of the greatest goals in the history of football.

Barcelona players are elated after their 6-1 win over PSG

Barcelona completed one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the game after overturning a 4-0 first-leg deficit against PSG with a 6-1 win at Camp Nou. The task was difficult for Luis Enrique’s side as they had to be wary of the away goal should PSG score 1 – which they did.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring with a scrappy goal in the 3rd minute before Andres Iniesta made it 2-0 minutes before half-time. Lionel Messi stepped up to dispatch a penalty after Neymar was fouled to make it 3-0. But then there was a twist as Edinson Cavani pulled one back for PSG – scoring the crucial and what looked like the knockout goal.

But Barcelona didn’t give up. In the 88th minute when all looked lost, Messi was fouled on the left, Neymar stepped up ande scored a sensational free-kick before Suarez took a tumble in the box winning a penalty – which Neymar converted with aplomb.

They still needed one goal and Sergi Roberto was there to lift the ball over Trapp after a pin-point over the top ball from Neymar in the last minute of the game. The Camp Nou erupted as Barcelona completed one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

Twitter, as you would expect, rejoiced after witnessing one of the greatest – if not the greatest comebacks of all time. Here are the best tweets.

HISTORY IS MADE!

Unbe-fucking-lievable! Greatest game ever. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 8, 2017

Believe in Lionel Messi!

When you have a footballing GOD on the pitch anything is possible! Barcelona crazy, PSG — Elliott Bennett (@Ebenno88) March 8, 2017

The mother of all comebacks!

BARCA INTO THE NEXT ROUND. pic.twitter.com/bl1Wbz3L6X — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 8, 2017

The beautiful game... at its best!

What Barcelona just achieved is a reminder of why Sports are so Great: they allow us to feel Human Emotions we are dead to in Real Life — roger bennett (@rogbennett) March 8, 2017

NO. WAY. BARCELONA. — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2017

1 – Barcelona are the first side in Champions League and European Cup history to overturn a first-leg 4-goal deficit. Mesmeric. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2017

THEY'VE DONE IT! 6-1! UNREAL! Barcelona actually came back from the dead in the Champions League pic.twitter.com/26KCqIoNkk — 90min (@90min_Football) March 8, 2017

Even Zlatan agrees!

Greatest comeback in the history of Zlatan. #ZlatanFacts — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) March 8, 2017

The last time Barcelona were knocked out in the last 16 of the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/icyHGb2VEO — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 8, 2017

This is one night you have to relegate your Barcelona hate! They are above beef tonight! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 8, 2017

3' Barca 1-0 PSG

40' Barca 2-0 PSG

50 'Barca 3-0 PSG

62' Barca 3-1 PSG

88' Barca 4-1 PSG

90' Barca 5-1 PSG

95' Barca 6-1 PSG



INSANE pic.twitter.com/imUrER4vmy — SPORF (@Sporf) March 8, 2017

The impossible task!

Explaining tonight to a non-football fan pic.twitter.com/MrAgOlsdXG — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 8, 2017

There will never be, there will never be!

This Barcelona 6-1 victory is one game I will tell my grand kids about, if God permits.I don't think there has ever been a game like this ! — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) March 8, 2017

Well that’s what you get for being Unai Emery!

I love football, you love football, we all bloody love football. Except for Unai Emery, he thinks it's shite. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 8, 2017

There's no other club in the world that can do what Barcelona have just done.



Football never fails to amaze me. The beautiful game. — TheODDSbible (@TheOddsBible) March 8, 2017

Let’s wait and watch can these two be bettered?

Patriots Super Bowl 51.

Barcelona 6-5 PSG.

Steps.



2017, year of the comeback. — Coral (@Coral) March 8, 2017

barcelona un-blew a 3-1 lead — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) March 8, 2017

Alexis Sanchez has a big choice to make!

And Alexis Sanchez wants to leave us for these croissant eating bottlers PSG? Might as well suffer in London with Arsenal if that's the case — Frantz Paul (@LSN_Frantz) March 8, 2017

Nights like tonight is why I love football. Barcelona coming back when everyone wrote them off. Incredible. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) March 8, 2017

Credit to Luis Enrique, he held his nerve and kept Neymar, Messi and Suarez on the pitch together. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 8, 2017

Barcelona: Are the first side to overcome a first-leg deficit of 4+ goals in European competition since 1986 #FCBPSG pic.twitter.com/TvruhyCs6N — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 8, 2017

#Difference!

They gave some people 4-0 they changed it to 6-1.



They gave some people 5-1 and they Photocopied it.



This life! — Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga) March 8, 2017

The scenes when Barcelona scored their dramatic late winner. Amazing! (via @ReshminTV) pic.twitter.com/IdhyFZ7e4P — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) March 8, 2017

Not quite, Barcelona. Not quite!

The greatest comeback in football history?



Not quite, Barcelona. Not quite. pic.twitter.com/TbdKhCN7hO — Football Tips (@footballtips) March 8, 2017

The earth is billions of years old and we were born to witness that comeback.



Barcelona. Thank you. #UCL — JΛY BUCKS (@TheMasterBucks) March 8, 2017

07/03 - Luis Enrique: 'If they can score four, why can't we score six?'



08/03 - Barcelona score six. pic.twitter.com/QNARU7u33F — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 8, 2017

What a fairytale as minnows Barcelona make it through to the next round with just the two controversial penalties — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) March 8, 2017

I was alive!

I was alive when Barcelona came back from a 4 goal aggregate deficit to win it 6-5. I was alive. — Philie (@NINO_GBB) March 8, 2017

Arsenal: We'll exit the Champions League in style.



PSG: Hold my beer — Coral (@Coral) March 8, 2017

Impeccable!

Barcelona in the Champions League under Luis Enrique at Camp Nou:



WWWWWWWWWWWWWWW



Goals: 50

Conceded: 7 pic.twitter.com/J08aSs2mQe — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2017

3' Barca 1-0 PSG

40' Barca 2-0 PSG

50 'Barca 3-0 PSG

62' Barca 3-1 PSG

88' Barca 4-1 PSG

90' Barca 5-1 PSG

95' Barca 6-1 PSG



HOLY FUCK. — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) March 8, 2017

1 - Barcelona's 95th min goal came from a free-kick given after a foul on goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen on the opposition half. History. pic.twitter.com/Ps6aalmkeF — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 8, 2017

Barcelona: Have won 15 home CL matches in a row, only bettered in the competition's history by Bayern Munich's current run of 16 home wins pic.twitter.com/ZuZ3o1G9kf — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 8, 2017

The incredible ONE!

*Updated stat*



European ties that were 4-0 up after first leg: 186



Teams that qualified from 4-0 down: 1 pic.twitter.com/XfsPpb53Of — Coral (@Coral) March 8, 2017

Unbelievable!!!! What a game!!! — Abou DIABY (@AbouVDIABY) March 8, 2017

Tonight, the Eiffel Tower will go dark in solidarity with PSG. pic.twitter.com/R2QtqdtTIy — Moe. (@NoLaughingMata) March 8, 2017

We've witnessed 2 things tonight.



1: Biggest comeback in the history of CL football

2: Biggest bottlejob in the history of CL football — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) March 8, 2017

Sadly, this Barcelona victory is the exact reasons Arsene doesn't have a CL, you simply need to cheat to win trophies these days. — The 12th Man (@_The12thMan) March 8, 2017

VIDEO: Reaction inside BT Sport studio after Barcelona's winning goal. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/J7KmfTqUtC — Football Planet (@FoootballPlanet) March 8, 2017

The drama will overshadow poor refeering. Iniesta offside, Suarez dive, Psg's potential penalty.. It's ridiculous refs deciding games. — FG (@FunnyGooner) March 8, 2017

More chance of my pet terrapin being named new Barcelona manager than Wenger, and my terrapin's been dead 43 years. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2017

True that!

Legends of Barcelona. Even Lionel Messi had to step back at times. Neymar stepped up. Sergio Roberto took the crown! — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 8, 2017

What a goal. Only and one an only Barcelona can do it. pic.twitter.com/ksLc0RzI0g — M Rahaman (@MRahaman2607) March 8, 2017

Greatest Champions League comeback...



Man Utd '99

Dep la Coruna '04

Liverpool '05



Barcelona "hold my drink" pic.twitter.com/5n3hkgy3g8 — The Football Pools (@footballpools) March 8, 2017

Wengerball at Barcelona? A sight to behold.

If Arsene Wenger moves to #Barcelona at the end of the season, imagine the even greater heights they could rise to — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) March 8, 2017

Barcelona be like... pic.twitter.com/AckFtArWtW — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) March 8, 2017

HEATMAP: Barcelona's back-three spent more time in PSG's half their own tonight.



In Barcelona's half (49%)

In PSG's half (51%) pic.twitter.com/hd4mf9S0oW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2017

Barcelona's victorious dressing room picture. History. pic.twitter.com/qxRsDqVAP8 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 8, 2017

Let’s all laugh at PSG!

What PSG really need is an experienced French manager to revive them....I know just the man. #WengerOUT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2017

Who is PSG manager? Excellent replacement for Wenger. — RasamOfRealpolitik (@sidin) March 8, 2017