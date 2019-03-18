Twitter explodes as Messi scores an incredible hat-trick

Impossible to stop him

Everyone knows that Lionel Messi is a genius. There are very few things the magician from Argentina can't do on a football field. He can score, assist, dribble, and do anything that is possible on a football field. Sometimes he even pulls off something which would be termed impossible for mere mortals who play with and against him.

The Argentine maestro is 31 years old but he has shown no signs of slowing down. He has scored 39 goals and registered 21 assists in the season, which means he has been directly involved in 60 goals in all competitions this season. It is needless to say that this figure is much greater than anyone else in the world.

He has scored some spectacular goals this season. Lionel Messi has scored four free kick goals in La Liga this season, which is more than anyone in the top five European Leagues.

Today he added another incredible goal in his vast collection of outrageous goals. Real Betis had beaten Barcelona 4-3 in Camp Nou in the reverse fixture. The visitors got an opportunity to take charge of the match early in the match when they were awarded a free kick.

There was only one man who was going to take this free-kick and that was Lionel Messi. The Argentine took a small run up and sent the ball into the top corner of the net with his devilish left foot. The curl on the ball was a sight to behold as the goalkeeper looked helpless as he was just a spectator like millions around the world. He tried his best but there was no way he could have stopped it from going into the net.

The second goal was a great move between Messi and Luis Suarez started by Messi himself. Luis Suarez's backheel to set up Messi was delightful, as Messi made no mistake in doubling Barcelona's advantage. Just when Real Betis looked like mounting a late comeback, Messi ended their hopes by completing a hat-trick with a brilliant chip from almost 20 yards as Barcelona won 4-1 to take a 10-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Messi reacts to Ronaldo’s hat trick in midweek by scoring this goal to seal his hat trick tonight. We are so blessed to have these two. pic.twitter.com/wV115KMM6k — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 17, 2019

⚽⚽⚽

Yet another Leo #Messi hat-trick!

😍🐐

Can any emoji possibly describe what we've just seen? 👇 pic.twitter.com/Dv9YgAr8N9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 17, 2019

🎩 Lionel Messi has now scored 51 hattricks in his career for club & country.



❤️💙Barcelona: 45

🇦🇷 Argentina: 6



The greatest footballer ever 🐐 pic.twitter.com/oAkE88ykzd — Messi World (@MessiWorId) March 17, 2019

Messi has scored more goals (27), more goals from outside the box (7) and more direct free-kick goals (4) than any other player in the top five European leagues this season. — watching Leo Messi — Minhaj (@ali88Minhaj) March 17, 2019

Leo Messi this season:

Most goals (28) in Europe's top 5 league ⚽✅

Most assists (12) in Europe's top 5 league 👟✅

Most freekicks (4) in Europe's top 5 league 🎯✅

Most goals from outside the box (7) in Europe's top 5 league ⛮✅

Most key passes in Europe's top 5 league 🗝✅ pic.twitter.com/sNpQOIrIjm — Messi World (@MessiWorId) March 17, 2019

Messi three goals ahead of Mbappé, who’ll need to intensify his efforts to score against the yellow jackets and lettuce farming clubs in Ligue 1. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 17, 2019

Look behind Messi pic.twitter.com/ghSYjI2OIR — Messi Stats (@MessiStatsNet) March 17, 2019

Is Messi the best free-kick taker... ever? pic.twitter.com/3MzIh72E0K — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 17, 2019

Messi's 39 free-kick goals for Barcelona by season:



1 ⚽ 2008-09

2 ⚽ 2009-10

1 ⚽ 2010-11

3 ⚽ 2011-12

4 ⚽ 2012-13

3 ⚽ 2013-14

2 ⚽ 2014-15

7 ⚽ 2015-16

4 ⚽ 2016-17

7 ⚽ 2017-18

5 ⚽ 2018-19 💥#BetisBarça pic.twitter.com/vo6h2jmIPu — MESSISTATS (@MessiStats_) March 17, 2019

Leo Messi in Europe's top 5 Leagues this season:



• Most goals (28)

• Most assists (12)

• Most freekicks (4)

• Most goals from outside the box (7)

• Most key passes



The best in every category. Completely mastered the game. Absolute genius. pic.twitter.com/NK5TEhcq0e — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 17, 2019

