Twitter explodes as Mourinho's sack is leaked in the media

Jose Mourinho's Man United career to be over by the end of this week

Jose Mourinho’s time as Manchester United manager may soon be over if recent reports are anything to go by. The Portuguese was hired as the Red Devils' manager in the summer of 2016, but results have simply not improved.

Mourinho has so far overseen Manchester United’s worst start to a season in the last 29 years, with the club recording three defeats after just seven Premier League games. Also, the Old Trafford outfit is nine points behind league leaders Manchester City despite the season being only two months old.

The Sun reports that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss will be sacked after this weekend’s Premier League game against Newcastle United. The report suggests the Manchester United board has grown tired of the Portuguese’s negativity at the club and has therefore decided to cut their losses. It is believed that Mourinho will be sacked irrespective of the result of this weekend’s game against the Magpies.

Aside from results being poor – the Red Devils have not won any of their last four games – Mourinho appears to have also lost the dressing room after numerous fallouts with his players. The likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Juan Mata have all previously had issues with their manager.

Mourinho led Manchester United to the Europa League and EFL Cup in his debut season, but things have since fallen apart for the club. Noted for not lasting more than three years at a single club, it appears that tradition will continue for the 55-year-old.

The reports of his imminent sack have sent social media into a frenzy, with most Twitter users taking the opportunity to share their views on the developing story. At Mourinho’s press conference on Friday, he admitted that Manchester United’s season may be out of his hands.

However, many football fans seem to think his sack is long overdue. Let’s take a look at some reactions on Twitter:

After all Mourinho has done for Man United, they're sacking him? Onipa yɛ bad o. #JMToaso — Kofi Wiredu™ (@Wiredu_) October 5, 2018

When they sack Mourinho this weekend, I will gather Agenda FC boys then... pic.twitter.com/eOEaX9jmKZ — nana arhin (@Qwe_djo) October 5, 2018

Someone leaked Mourinho’s sacking. Ah — Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) October 5, 2018

Mourinho getting the sack you say? This man couldn’t of timed it any better. pic.twitter.com/k633GE0BCU — Elyounoussi (@RahilMajid) October 5, 2018

It’s all over for Mourinho the Club is owned and ran by idiots and painful to watch being ruined Glaziers only care about the taking $1 Billion out of club they don’t care about the fans and the football they will never sell up no one would spend $3-4 Billion for a club #MUFC — Alan (@alanh1982) October 5, 2018

BOOM! Manchester United will sack Jose Mourinho directly after Newcastle game! Zidane very close... Here we go! 🇫🇷 ⚪🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomanio) October 5, 2018

🤭 Reports are suggesting that regardless of the result this weekend, Man Utd are ready to sack Jose Mourinho.



The 3rd season curse strikes again!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/oPkIEZI0x4 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 5, 2018

Weird theory: It could be that Woodward informed Mourinho first about his sacking. Mourinho being Mourinho, turned the tables on him by leaking this news to the press to portray Woodward as a coward, eventually giving Mourinho more time at United because Ed wouldn't sack him. — Dhaval (@malnikaal) October 5, 2018

MOURINHO REPORTS MAY BE LEGIT

I'm normally very cautious with The Mirror, but David McDonnell has broken big #MUFC stories before:

- He revealed United were in talks with Van Gaal 10 days before Moyes was sacked

- He was 1st to report Van Gaal was set for sack after FA Cup final — Daniel Rouse (@DanielJRouse) October 5, 2018

Looks like Mourinho is gonna get the sack before the Chelsea game. Well it was fun while it lasted , let’s just hope they’re still Banter FC after he’s sacked 😉 — Josh 🤝 (@Josh_1608) October 5, 2018

If we sack Jose I really hope it doesn’t come back and bite us on the ass cos Jose Mourinho is a world class manager and he will be again, we should of given whatever Jose needed he’s been successful wherever he’s been what’s changed when he arrived here — Kerry Louise (@KerryKez7) October 5, 2018

The board is a disgrace, so is Mourinho. So maybe this is the kind of sack he deserves. Deeply worry for the future as Woodward clearly has no clue, but not sorry for Mourinho at all, he can feck off. #MourinhoOut — 🐶 (@p_kainan) October 5, 2018

Mourinho picks a fight with a different player every single week, airs all his grievances to the public. Practically begging for his payoff. Playing the ugliest brand of football since Sexton. Why wouldn't they sack him? He's a busted flush. — Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo (@fl3x1m1ck) October 5, 2018

I hope they will not sack you😢#ThankyouJose #MUFC pic.twitter.com/h9gRMuPyXQ — 🇰🇪 ERASTUS 🇰🇪 (@ErastusPunk) October 5, 2018