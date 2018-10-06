×
Twitter explodes as Mourinho's sack is leaked in the media

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
News
2.61K   //    06 Oct 2018, 10:11 IST

Jo
Jose Mourinho's Man United career to be over by the end of this week

Jose Mourinho’s time as Manchester United manager may soon be over if recent reports are anything to go by. The Portuguese was hired as the Red Devils' manager in the summer of 2016, but results have simply not improved.

Mourinho has so far overseen Manchester United’s worst start to a season in the last 29 years, with the club recording three defeats after just seven Premier League games. Also, the Old Trafford outfit is nine points behind league leaders Manchester City despite the season being only two months old.

The Sun reports that the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss will be sacked after this weekend’s Premier League game against Newcastle United. The report suggests the Manchester United board has grown tired of the Portuguese’s negativity at the club and has therefore decided to cut their losses. It is believed that Mourinho will be sacked irrespective of the result of this weekend’s game against the Magpies.

Aside from results being poor – the Red Devils have not won any of their last four games – Mourinho appears to have also lost the dressing room after numerous fallouts with his players. The likes of Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Juan Mata have all previously had issues with their manager.

Mourinho led Manchester United to the Europa League and EFL Cup in his debut season, but things have since fallen apart for the club. Noted for not lasting more than three years at a single club, it appears that tradition will continue for the 55-year-old.

The reports of his imminent sack have sent social media into a frenzy, with most Twitter users taking the opportunity to share their views on the developing story. At Mourinho’s press conference on Friday, he admitted that Manchester United’s season may be out of his hands.

However, many football fans seem to think his sack is long overdue. Let’s take a look at some reactions on Twitter:

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Newcastle United Football Paul Pogba Anthony Martial Twiter reactions Jose Mourinho
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
