Twitter reacts as police reopen investigation into rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
190   //    02 Oct 2018, 13:10 IST

Portugal and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made the headlines for accusations of rape made against him by an American woman.

According to German media outlet DerSpeigel, the woman, identified as Kathryn Mayorga, accused the former Real Madrid man of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in June 2009 when he was holidaying with his cousin and brother-in-law.

The woman further claimed that the Portuguese ace had paid her $375,000 and forced her to sign a nondisclosure agreement for her silence following the alleged incident.


Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A
Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

US police have confirmed that they have reopened an investigation into the rape accusation made by the former model in 2009.

The complaint said, "When Cristiano Ronaldo completed the sexual assault of the plaintiff, he allowed her to leave the bedroom stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman."

Mayorga described how Ronaldo fell to his knees after the incident and told her he was "99 per cent a good guy" let down by the “one per cent”.

Ronaldo’s lawyer Schertz Bergmann Rechtsanwälte has since vehemently denied the allegations. According to a report in The Telegraph, Rechtsanwälte has issued a statement where he deemed Der Spiegel’s report as ‘blatantly illegal’.

Rechtsanwälte added that they would be pursuing "moral damages in an amount corresponding to the gravity of the infringement, which is probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years."

Ronaldo himself had earlier denied the allegations saying that the incident was consensual.

Since the reopening of the case, the former Manchester United man has once again rejected the charges against him, calling them "fake news" during a live chat on Instagram.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "What they said today, fake -- fake news."

Speaking of his client's intentions, Mayorga's lawyer said, "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold Cristiano Ronaldo responsible within a civil court of law for the injuries he has caused Kathryn Mayorga and the consequences of those injuries," he said.

During his time at Old Trafford in 2003 too, Ronaldo was faced with a similar situation after he was accused of sexual assault in a penthouse suite at the Sanderson Hotel in central London.

The five time Ballon d'Or winner made his famous exit from La Liga giants Real Madrid to join Italian side Juventus over the summer.

The news has taken the media by storm and fans are now having a say on the matter:


Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
