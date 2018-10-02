Twitter reacts as police reopen investigation into rape allegation against Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 190 // 02 Oct 2018, 13:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Portugal and Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made the headlines for accusations of rape made against him by an American woman.

According to German media outlet DerSpeigel, the woman, identified as Kathryn Mayorga, accused the former Real Madrid man of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel room in June 2009 when he was holidaying with his cousin and brother-in-law.

The woman further claimed that the Portuguese ace had paid her $375,000 and forced her to sign a nondisclosure agreement for her silence following the alleged incident.

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

US police have confirmed that they have reopened an investigation into the rape accusation made by the former model in 2009.

The complaint said, "When Cristiano Ronaldo completed the sexual assault of the plaintiff, he allowed her to leave the bedroom stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman."

Mayorga described how Ronaldo fell to his knees after the incident and told her he was "99 per cent a good guy" let down by the “one per cent”.

Ronaldo’s lawyer Schertz Bergmann Rechtsanwälte has since vehemently denied the allegations. According to a report in The Telegraph, Rechtsanwälte has issued a statement where he deemed Der Spiegel’s report as ‘blatantly illegal’.

Rechtsanwälte added that they would be pursuing "moral damages in an amount corresponding to the gravity of the infringement, which is probably one of the most serious violations of personal rights in recent years."

Ronaldo himself had earlier denied the allegations saying that the incident was consensual.

Since the reopening of the case, the former Manchester United man has once again rejected the charges against him, calling them "fake news" during a live chat on Instagram.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said, "What they said today, fake -- fake news."

Speaking of his client's intentions, Mayorga's lawyer said, "The purpose of this lawsuit is to hold Cristiano Ronaldo responsible within a civil court of law for the injuries he has caused Kathryn Mayorga and the consequences of those injuries," he said.

During his time at Old Trafford in 2003 too, Ronaldo was faced with a similar situation after he was accused of sexual assault in a penthouse suite at the Sanderson Hotel in central London.

The five time Ballon d'Or winner made his famous exit from La Liga giants Real Madrid to join Italian side Juventus over the summer.

The news has taken the media by storm and fans are now having a say on the matter:

"In the document, X says that she was lying on her side. 'I entered her from behind. It was rude. (...) She said that she didn't want to, but she made herself available.'"

Our full story about the rape accusations against #Ronaldo (which he denies) is now available in English: pic.twitter.com/Gw65xlt1ty — Rafael Buschmann (@Rafanelli) September 30, 2018

A woman has publicly come forward with rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo. The lawsuit also accuses the Portuguese footballer and his team of coercing her into a settlement that silenced her.



Ronaldo's representatives have denied the claims. https://t.co/Wazy4xB28j — CNN (@CNN) October 1, 2018

This is a thread about the rape allegations vs. @Cristiano: About our research @derSpiegel, about Ronaldo's reaction and a little insight into why the alleged victim Kathryn Mayorga speaks out about the case nine years later. This is the story btw: https://t.co/fwv26PhCSx 1/24 — Christoph Winterbach (@derWinterbach) September 30, 2018

The rape allegations against Cristiano Ronaldo should be the biggest story in the football journalism community currently. The fact that it isn’t even close to the top, the fact that only a thin sliver of outlets are covering it, speaks volumes about our media landscape. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 1, 2018

Now rape allegations on Cristiano Ronaldo. Infidelity is a different thing. But rape ? 😖 Why only my heroes fall ? — ⚡️PikaChu ⚡️ (@ZlatanicPikaChu) September 29, 2018

If these Ronaldo rape accusations are true, kick him off the team. I do not want a rapist playing for my team no matter how talented he is — Joe Doering is now Joey Doors! (@Inokis_Chin) September 28, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is my favourite sportsman of all time, any sport. If these rape allegations are true, watching football - the last bastion of joy in life, is going to feel like a travesty. — Sir Gregory Parsloe-Parsloe (@ranajeet_fran) September 29, 2018

The suppression of the Ronaldo rape allegations in the news is bordering on scandalous now. There's a victim on-record with a detailed story supported by facts and evidence, yet media are treating it like unverifiable gossip — Dean Van Nguyen (@deanvannguyen) October 1, 2018

😒 Hopefully remain as rumors. Last person you would imagine doing something like this... ⚡️ “Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegation published in German magazine”https://t.co/kufBQCbf1n — Hmmm....... (@humorMe97) September 29, 2018

Is it just me or Cristiano Ronaldo is being targeted because he has left Spain for a better place? First the red card and now these rape allegations 8 years on — Cat-astrophic Jerry ⚫️⚪️ (@indianazzurri) September 29, 2018

So quite a few newspapers did not report the rape accusation until cristiano ronaldo's lawyer denied the allegations, then the news headlines are all about the allegations being denied. CR7 surely has a good pr team. — Avenoir (@indeterminacy_r) September 29, 2018

this is beyond pathetic. these common rape charges are grotesque. if this is true, i am beyond disappointed. i would strongly consider not supporting & boycotting any products, events, or promotions etc. that he happens to be apart of. #ronaldo #rape — Simone💎 (@simoneaustina) September 29, 2018

raping someone is equally as bad as falsely accusing someone of rape, as a woman i cant say she’s a “whore” for claiming rape



as a human and also as a big ronaldo fan i can’t believe cristiano raped someone just cus someone said so but im not gonna confidently say he didnt. — bale’s szn (@queenofrmadrid) October 1, 2018

The rape allegation towards Ronaldo is serious and should not be taken lightly. For that exact reason I will not be commenting on the situation until everything is said and done. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) October 1, 2018