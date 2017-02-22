Twitter explodes as Real Madrid go 2-1 down against Valencia after Simone Zaza masterclass

Zaza scored a wonder goal to give Valencia the lead against Real Madrid.

Simone Zaza – You beauty!

Real Madrid are currently trailing 2-1 in their La Liga encounter against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium courtesy of a Simone Zaza moment of genius - don't let your thoughts wander too much, he is decent bar penalties. Los Blancos do not have the best of records at the Mestalla having lost and drawn their last 2 games at the stadium.

Zaza opened the scoring for the home side in the 4th minute with an outrageous volley on the turn from inside the box after receiving and controlling a pass from Barcelona loanee Munir El Haddadi. It was a moment of genius from the Italian that gave Voro’s side the lead before former Manchester United man Nani played a slick through ball from midfield to Obellana – who buried it past an onrushing Keylor Navas to send the fans into pandemonium.

Cristiano Ronaldo pilled one back for Zinedine Zidane’s side with a deft header from a Marcelo cross in the 44th minute to make it 2-1. This was Ronaldo’s 15th league goal of the season.

Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t fail to appreciate the brilliance by Zaza while trolled Real Madrid for their predicament. Here are the best tweets:

It’s time for some Zaza magic!

Zaza against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/faBbwikF3f — West Ham News (@WHUFC_News) February 22, 2017

You won't believe it if you saw him play for West Ham, but Zaza's just scored this wonder goal against Real Madrid! pic.twitter.com/zZpHmi9AME — LateTackleMagazine (@LateTackle) February 22, 2017

One of Real Madrid's games in hand is not going according to plan, because of Simone Zaza. Great goal. pic.twitter.com/y3ihbkuWt8 — High Up The Pitch (@highupthepitch) February 22, 2017

Mad goal from Zaza just now vs Madrid. How come he didn't do this for West Ham? pic.twitter.com/fSMwawpb66 — Chu (@ChuBoi) February 22, 2017

West Ham flop, who???

Simone Zaza, the West Ham flop, has just scored a world class goal against Real Madrid.. pic.twitter.com/QsDZj6Hl4w — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 22, 2017

Simone Zaza couldn't score against Accrington for West Ham.



Just scored a screamer for Valencia against Real Madrid.

pic.twitter.com/kzK2C52pHN — Coral (@Coral) February 22, 2017

Zaza's goal against Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/4l2qM1YUTd — The F2 (@TheF2) February 22, 2017

Simone Zaza has just scored an absolute screamer for Valencia against Real Madrid. Turns out he is pretty good, he just hated West Ham. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 22, 2017

Oh Valencia!

Is there anything more Valencia than having their worst season in 30 years then beating Madrid? Ah yes, that'd be if they throw this away. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) February 22, 2017

Valencia up 2-0. The last time Real Madrid allowed two goals inside of 10 minutes in a league match was Nov. 9, 2003, against Sevilla — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 22, 2017

Written in the stars?

3’ Valencia 1-0 Real Madrid

8’ Valencia 2-0 Real Madrid



This wasn’t part of Ronaldo’s 700th career game script!! pic.twitter.com/Pbr8e6hLdy — Fantasy iTeam (@fantasyiteam) February 22, 2017

Sounds like a plan, doesn’t it?

Lucho sold Munir to Valencia so he can stop Madrid for us.

It's all coming together now... What a coach — Barca World (@FCBarcelonaHome) February 22, 2017

Oh Ronaldo!

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are losing to 15th-place Valencia after 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Cj0Uu38Iio — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) February 22, 2017

When you realise you have Madrid in your bet and they are currently being beaten 2-0 by 15th placed Valencia.. pic.twitter.com/SkqMkDoUr3 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) February 22, 2017

It certainly did...

Kick Off: Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid



9th Minute: Valencia 2-0 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/qTuOqhhbqz — SPORF (@Sporf) February 22, 2017

FACT: Valencia player Fabián Orellana becomes the first La Liga player to score 2 goals against Real Madrid for different teams in a season. — Michael [VALENCIA] (@VCF_Nordic) February 22, 2017

GOAL! VALENCIA 2-0 REAL MADRID



9 minutes! pic.twitter.com/F28HoIgsSm — Coral (@Coral) February 22, 2017

Zinedine Zidane doesn’t look happy!