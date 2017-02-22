Twitter explodes as Real Madrid go 2-1 down against Valencia after Simone Zaza masterclass
Zaza scored a wonder goal to give Valencia the lead against Real Madrid.
Real Madrid are currently trailing 2-1 in their La Liga encounter against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium courtesy of a Simone Zaza moment of genius - don't let your thoughts wander too much, he is decent bar penalties. Los Blancos do not have the best of records at the Mestalla having lost and drawn their last 2 games at the stadium.
Zaza opened the scoring for the home side in the 4th minute with an outrageous volley on the turn from inside the box after receiving and controlling a pass from Barcelona loanee Munir El Haddadi. It was a moment of genius from the Italian that gave Voro’s side the lead before former Manchester United man Nani played a slick through ball from midfield to Obellana – who buried it past an onrushing Keylor Navas to send the fans into pandemonium.
Cristiano Ronaldo pilled one back for Zinedine Zidane’s side with a deft header from a Marcelo cross in the 44th minute to make it 2-1. This was Ronaldo’s 15th league goal of the season.
Twitter, as you would expect, didn’t fail to appreciate the brilliance by Zaza while trolled Real Madrid for their predicament. Here are the best tweets:
