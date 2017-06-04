Twitter explodes as record-breaking Real Madrid beat Juventus to retain UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid became the first team in history to retain the Champions League as they beat Juventus 4-1 to win La Duodecima.
Real Madrid became the first team in Champions League era to retain the coveted trophy by humiliating Juventus at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Zinedine Zidane’s side secured a 4-1 win against Massimiliano Allegri’s charges to retain the title that they won last year by beating Atletico Madrid.
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Los Blancos before Mario Mandzukic equalised with probably one of the greatest goals ever scored in a Champions League final. However, Real Madrid just blew away the Old Lady in the second half, scoring 3 goals to finish the game.
Casemiro saw his long-range deflected strike beat Gianluigi Buffon at his near post, while Ronaldo then thumped home the third to all but secure the win. Juan Cuadrado, who came on as a second-halk substitute, was sent off for touching Sergio Ramos – after the Real Madrid captain dived, disgracefully, pretending to have been shoved. Marco Asensio then rapped the game up with a goal to go into the history books.
Twitter exploded and here are the best tweets:
Real Madrid – WHAT A TEAM!
Cristiano Ronaldo – Record-breaker, history-maker!
And take a bow Zinedine Zidane – easily the best manager in the World!
Juventus were simply outplayed...
You have to feel for Gigi Buffon!
Exhibition stuff from Real Madrid but this was simply disgraceful by Sergio Ramos!