Twitter explodes as record-breaking Real Madrid beat Juventus to retain UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid became the first team in history to retain the Champions League as they beat Juventus 4-1 to win La Duodecima.

Real Madrid lift their 12th European title

Real Madrid became the first team in Champions League era to retain the coveted trophy by humiliating Juventus at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Zinedine Zidane’s side secured a 4-1 win against Massimiliano Allegri’s charges to retain the title that they won last year by beating Atletico Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Los Blancos before Mario Mandzukic equalised with probably one of the greatest goals ever scored in a Champions League final. However, Real Madrid just blew away the Old Lady in the second half, scoring 3 goals to finish the game.

Casemiro saw his long-range deflected strike beat Gianluigi Buffon at his near post, while Ronaldo then thumped home the third to all but secure the win. Juan Cuadrado, who came on as a second-halk substitute, was sent off for touching Sergio Ramos – after the Real Madrid captain dived, disgracefully, pretending to have been shoved. Marco Asensio then rapped the game up with a goal to go into the history books.

Twitter exploded and here are the best tweets:

Real Madrid – WHAT A TEAM!

CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE



Real Madrid have won the Champions League after beating Juventus 4-1 in the final in Cardiff #UCLFinal #RealJuve pic.twitter.com/55WV1xgTO3 — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) June 3, 2017

1 - Real Madrid are the first team in the Champions League era to retain the trophy. Glory. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 3, 2017

RM 12 EC/UCL titles



1955/56

1956/57

1957/58

1958/59

1959/60

1965/66

1997/98

1999/00

2001/02

2013/14

2015/16

2016/17 pic.twitter.com/ixG1OQxxZ0 — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) June 3, 2017

Real Madrid scored more in 90 mins against Juventus in the CL than Sevilla, Lyon, Dinamo Zagreb, Porto, Barcelona and Monaco did combined. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 3, 2017

GOAL: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid



Asensio finishes it off pic.twitter.com/G5lbjjihTp — SPORF (@Sporf) June 3, 2017

When an unstoppable force meets a somewhat moveable object. — Rameez (@Sychlops) June 3, 2017

Most Champions League titles [1993 onwards]:



[6] REAL MADRID

[4] Barcelona

[3] AC Milan

[2] Bayern Munich, Man Utd — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) June 3, 2017

Spanish teams with most European Cups/Champions League titles in HISTORY:



[12] REAL MADRID

Ronaldo leads Real Madrid to its second straight Champions League title! pic.twitter.com/oOjr7Lm1XB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2017

European Cup/Champions League Wins:

English teams 12

Italian teams 12

Real Madrid 12#UCLFinal — Mark Sochon (@marksoc1) June 3, 2017

3 Champions League trophies in 4 Years.



This Real Madrid team will go down in history as one of the best teams to ever play the game. pic.twitter.com/kL5rnrHX5f — Robin¹² (@Dybalance) June 4, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo – Record-breaker, history-maker!

Last 12 months for Cristiano Ronaldo:



Champions League

EUROs

Ballon d'Or

La Liga

Champions League



BEST pic.twitter.com/hD8qQEzyAd — 9GAG Football (@9GAGFootball) June 3, 2017

Round of 16:

Messi: 11 goals

CR7: 2 goals



Now:

Messi: 11 goals

CR7: 12 goals pic.twitter.com/x3M6EA3hTP — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) June 3, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo in the @ChampionsLeague this season:



QF vs Bayern:

SF vs Atletico:

F vs Juventus:



BIG game player pic.twitter.com/dkjCziQGNw — SPORF (@Sporf) June 3, 2017

And take a bow Zinedine Zidane – easily the best manager in the World!

2 - Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to win back-to-back European Cup/CL trophies since Arrigo Sacchi (AC Milan, 1989 & 1990). Impact. pic.twitter.com/BL41hFGHOI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 3, 2017

Arsene Wenger: 21 years at Arsenal, ZERO Champions Leagues.



Zinedine Zidane: 18 months at Real Madrid, 2 Champions Leagues! — Sripad (@falsewinger) June 3, 2017

Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid manager:



Champions League

Club World Cup

UEFA Super Cup

LaLiga



A trophy once every 103 days. pic.twitter.com/dh12q86GOR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 3, 2017

In 18 months, Zinedine Zidane has won the Super Cup, Club World Cup, La Liga and two Champions Leagues. 75% win percentage. Respect him. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 3, 2017

Not all great players become great managers...



But not all great players are Zinedine Zidane. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 3, 2017

Zinedine Zidane's record as Real Madrid manager:



87 games

65 wins

7 defeats

5 trophies



74.7% win record. pic.twitter.com/8PfciguWwu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 3, 2017

Juventus were simply outplayed...

4 - Juventus have now conceded more goals in the final than they have in the rest of the Champions League campaign this season (3). Humbled. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 3, 2017

You have to feel for Gigi Buffon!

Sorry Buffon. It's the Cristiano Ronaldo show today pic.twitter.com/bCwDti6fRY — 9GAG Football (@9GAGFootball) June 3, 2017

If Buffon misses out on a Champions League because of two deflections then the trophy doesn't deserve him quite frankly. — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) June 3, 2017

Agony for Gianluigi Buffon



Serie A



Coppa Italia



Uefa Cup



World Cup



Champions League pic.twitter.com/iPYIh29okQ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 3, 2017

Exhibition stuff from Real Madrid but this was simply disgraceful by Sergio Ramos!

And the Best Actor in a Champions League final win goes .... of course ..... to ..... Ramospic.twitter.com/Beu0WBao5R — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) June 3, 2017

Takes a real cunt of a man to be 2 goals up with 8 minutes to play and still feel the need to get someone sent off for nothing. — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) June 3, 2017

Sergio Ramos is such a snide prick — arseblog (@arseblog) June 3, 2017

3 - Juan Cuadrado has become the third player to be sent off in a Champions League final, after Lehmann and Drogba. Red. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 3, 2017

This is after Ramos war caught in the semi encouraging Ronaldo to get Atletico players sent off. Utter wanker. Overshadows his ability. — AFC_Andrew (@PR_WhoRu) June 3, 2017