Twitter explodes as ruthless Arsenal end Lincoln City fairytale

Arsenal breezed past Lincoln City en route to their record 29th FA Cup semi-final.

Arsenal players celebrate Sanchez’s goal

Arsenal bounced back from their 5-1 spanking at the hands of Bayern Munich by thumping non-league side Lincoln City 5-0. It was always a case of David vs Goliath as the Emirates stadium outfit hosted the team currently in the 5th division of English football.

Theo Walcott opened the scoring in the extra-time of first half before Olivier Giroud got his name on the scoresheet with a tidy finish in the 53rd minute. Kieran Gibbs’ cross was then diverted into the goal by Lincoln defender Luke Waterfall. Alexis Sanchez then added to his already impressive tally with a curled shot from outside the box before Aaron Ramsey completed the rout by literally walking the ball into the net.

Twitter, as you would expect, exploded after an eventful evening in North London. Here are the best tweets:

Arsenal were booted out of the Champions League, but they're dancing all the way to Wembley pic.twitter.com/WyA1Xgw48u — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) March 11, 2017

200 wins in 300 games. Interesting!

300 - This will be Arsenal's 300th competitive game at the Emirates Stadium. Venue. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2017

200 - Arsenal have now won 200 games at the Emirates Stadium, to reach their third FA Cup semi-final in four years. Familiar. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2017

FT: Arsenal have a record - for today at least.



Lincoln, thanks for the memories.



5-0. #ARSLIN https://t.co/6SHSOfBmcd pic.twitter.com/iv7R3kY3rh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 11, 2017

Arsenal fans trying to celebrate goals against non-league Lincoln City after getting thrashed by Liverpool and Bayern earlier in the week. pic.twitter.com/52zkKmZtFP — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) March 11, 2017

12 - Theo Walcott has now scored the same number of FA Cup goals for Arsenal as @IanWright0 did (12). Hitman. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2017

And the poor fella is criticized for not working hard!

I've seen Arsenal go unbeaten but nothing will top Chris Sutton's anger at Ozil shoulder barging a Lincoln player today. — Jonny (@JonnyOneill) March 11, 2017

Trying to walk it into the net....

The state of protests at Arsenal!

Finally an Arsenal protest I can get behind. Akers is our kitman. Arsene's been struggling with that zip for YEARS pic.twitter.com/dka3T6S67n — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) March 11, 2017

SPOTTED: Arsenal fan now protesting for kitman Vic Akers to leave the club. Savage. pic.twitter.com/Xm7jDAnSdU — SPORF (@Sporf) March 11, 2017

The Magic of the Cup and all......

No injury time at all? So with all the subs and goal celebrations there's no injury time all because they are losing 5-0 Lol — SAMchez COYG (@smeagol_11) March 11, 2017

Arsenal fans needed that after what Bayern Munich did to them earlier in the week...

There's the magic of the cup. Destroying a non league team to reach the semi finals. Loving it. — Spanish Gooner (@elspanishgooner) March 11, 2017

THIS IS BLOODY WELL MORE LIKE IT. CRUSH THEM. CRUSH THEIR DREAMS. END THEM. STAMP ON THEIR VERY SOULS — Arsenal Gentleman (@ArsenalGent) March 11, 2017

Amazing to think that 5-0 has made Chris Sutton and Piers Morgan miserable. Best win of the season. — arseblog (@arseblog) March 11, 2017

Between losing 5-1 to the top team in German 1st division to winning 5-0 against the top team in English 5th division lies consistency — Gurleen Kaur (@WonderGunner) March 11, 2017

Alexis Sanchez appreciation time..

35 - Alexis Sanchez has had a hand in 35 goals this season (21 goals, 14 assists), more than any other PL player in all comps. Priceless. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2017

Alexis with a brilliant finish to make it 4-0 pic.twitter.com/Ndvjg5wrfk — Terje (@TerjeAFCx) March 11, 2017

Alexis Sanchez: Completed more dribbles (5) than the entire Lincoln team combined (4) in Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 11, 2017

Was loving the Sanchez goal until I remembered his sprints per game had dropped 6% since Nov — Le Grove (@LeGrove) March 11, 2017

The curious case of why Lucas Perez doesn’t start...

LUCAS DIVING WHEN WE'RE 5-0 UP AGAINST A NON LEAGUE TEAM. MY MAN HAS TO START FROM NOW ON. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) March 11, 2017

They are going to Wembley...

Congratulations to @Arsenal who, for the third time in four seasons, will be at #Wembley in the @EmiratesFACup semi-finals! pic.twitter.com/ETKvZvkcBt — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) March 11, 2017

#WengerIn?

Wenger remains on course to win a seventh FA Cup as manager, a feat achieved before by ... nobody. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) March 11, 2017

State of this. Would be twisting the knife in at anything other than a win, so what’s the point? https://t.co/iaAwDvf0JW — arseblog (@arseblog) March 11, 2017

#afc strolling into #FACup semi-finals. Cracks papered over. Kroenke and Wenger issues remain. Even winning the Cup won't change that. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 11, 2017

There was a 6-5 we witnessed earlier in the week and then this.....

..Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln



(6-5 Aggregate for the week) — FantasyYIRMA #FPL (@FantasyYIRMA) March 11, 2017

Savage!

Oh Aaron Ramsey!

Aaron Eboue Ramsey has forgotten how to play football. Thanks for the memories fella. — The Arsenal Horse (@AFCArsenalHorse) March 11, 2017

#WEXIT

Arsene Wenger said the fans would influence his #Arsenal future...



We've had #brexit so now is it #wexit pic.twitter.com/bUvIrMQw6K — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) March 11, 2017

What you taking to the Wenger out parade m8?



"A comparison of season ticket prices in 2 countries. I feel It'll show how poor Wenger is" pic.twitter.com/B95UGGXSMo — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) March 11, 2017

My logic for wanting Arsenal to lose today:

1) FA Cup's dead to big clubs & means so much more to Lincoln.

2) It may force Wenger to quit. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 11, 2017

Or maybe not.....