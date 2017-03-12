Twitter explodes as ruthless Arsenal end Lincoln City fairytale
Arsenal breezed past Lincoln City en route to their record 29th FA Cup semi-final.
Arsenal bounced back from their 5-1 spanking at the hands of Bayern Munich by thumping non-league side Lincoln City 5-0. It was always a case of David vs Goliath as the Emirates stadium outfit hosted the team currently in the 5th division of English football.
Theo Walcott opened the scoring in the extra-time of first half before Olivier Giroud got his name on the scoresheet with a tidy finish in the 53rd minute. Kieran Gibbs’ cross was then diverted into the goal by Lincoln defender Luke Waterfall. Alexis Sanchez then added to his already impressive tally with a curled shot from outside the box before Aaron Ramsey completed the rout by literally walking the ball into the net.
Twitter, as you would expect, exploded after an eventful evening in North London. Here are the best tweets:
