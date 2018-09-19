Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter explodes as Sadio Mane fools Neymar with lovely skill in Liverpool-PSG game

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
2.90K   //    19 Sep 2018, 11:01 IST

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Champions League football returned to our television screens on Tuesday and its first game couldn't have gone any better as fans were treated to a thrilling game which saw Liverpool beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-2.

The Merseyside club opened the bank with first half goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner putting the former Champions League finalists in front of the game. However, Paris Saint-Germain quickly caught up as Thomas Meunier fired a volley five minutes before half-time to give his team hopes of equalizing.

The second half saw Jurgen Klopp's men dominating the game but all the possession yielded no results. PSG were given hopes of a win when, with seven minutes remaining, a mistake from Mo Salah in possession gave Neymar the opportunity to help create the equalizer after he flicked the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who hit home for the French side.

PSG's hopes of victory were however squandered after Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 90th minute.

There were many memorable moments in the game with Mohamed Salah's strange reaction to Firmino's last-minute winner being one.

The Liverpool star gave an underwhelming performance against PSG and his grave mistake at the 83rd minute that led to the opponents' second goal topped off his bleak showing.

The Egyptian was subbed off shortly after the mistake and was replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Besides that, Liverpool fans have been incredibly happy to see Brazilian ace Neymar putting up a lacklustre game at Anfield. What thrilled fans the most was Sadio Mane's little skill when he found himself up against the PSG man at the right flank in the 25th minute.

Mane made a swift change of direction which allowed him to advance through Neymar before striking a speculative shot towards the goal.

Mane's skills have delighted fans who took to Twitter to express their thoughts:

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
