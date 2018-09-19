Twitter explodes as Sadio Mane fools Neymar with lovely skill in Liverpool-PSG game

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.90K // 19 Sep 2018, 11:01 IST

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Champions League football returned to our television screens on Tuesday and its first game couldn't have gone any better as fans were treated to a thrilling game which saw Liverpool beating Paris Saint-Germain 3-2.

The Merseyside club opened the bank with first half goals from Daniel Sturridge and James Milner putting the former Champions League finalists in front of the game. However, Paris Saint-Germain quickly caught up as Thomas Meunier fired a volley five minutes before half-time to give his team hopes of equalizing.

The second half saw Jurgen Klopp's men dominating the game but all the possession yielded no results. PSG were given hopes of a win when, with seven minutes remaining, a mistake from Mo Salah in possession gave Neymar the opportunity to help create the equalizer after he flicked the ball to Kylian Mbappe, who hit home for the French side.

PSG's hopes of victory were however squandered after Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 90th minute.

There were many memorable moments in the game with Mohamed Salah's strange reaction to Firmino's last-minute winner being one.

The Liverpool star gave an underwhelming performance against PSG and his grave mistake at the 83rd minute that led to the opponents' second goal topped off his bleak showing.

The Egyptian was subbed off shortly after the mistake and was replaced by Xherdan Shaqiri.

Besides that, Liverpool fans have been incredibly happy to see Brazilian ace Neymar putting up a lacklustre game at Anfield. What thrilled fans the most was Sadio Mane's little skill when he found himself up against the PSG man at the right flank in the 25th minute.

Mane made a swift change of direction which allowed him to advance through Neymar before striking a speculative shot towards the goal.

Mane's skills have delighted fans who took to Twitter to express their thoughts:

Just Sadio Mané sending Neymar back to the shadow realm



🔥 pic.twitter.com/KscCrxBNGQ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 18, 2018

Sadio Mane sending Neymar back under Messi's shadowpic.twitter.com/oBG2Pw4quC — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) September 18, 2018

Mané to Neymar: "I'll have a turkey and swiss on rye bread with mayo and mustard, quick as you like. there's a good lad." pic.twitter.com/p0zT6FpPaL — amadí (@amadoit__) September 18, 2018

Idk about you but I feel like there’s a lot of irony in seeing Neymar, kitted out in Jordan gear, getting his ankles snapped by Mané in all New Balance.



[@ATPradio]#lfc



pic.twitter.com/uEoTenHDzi — Liverpool Gifs (@lfcgif) September 18, 2018

Whait... whut!!!!!!!! and he said we weren't good enough for the top 4.... I know its still early but the nerve of that guy... pic.twitter.com/2C4iNLD4xG — Dwayne_J (@dcj1901) September 19, 2018

Mane mugging Neymar right off.



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — smtm_lfc (@smtm_LFC) September 18, 2018

I howled when I saw that😂😂😂😂 — Peter Mwanje (@Ptahdaboss) September 18, 2018