Twitter explodes as Sergio Ramos powers Real Madrid into the Champions League quarterfinals

Sergio Ramos stole the limelight from Cristiano Ronaldo and co. as he powered Real Madrid past Napoli in the Champions League

08 Mar 2017

How does he do it? Every single time Madrid need someone to step up to the plate, Sergio Ramos comes in – flying through the hair like he’s been catapulted out of a medieval assault weapon – and heads them to safety. If you needed just one stat to show how brilliant he is, of the 21 goals he’s scored over the last couple of years, 18 have come when Madrid were either level or behind.

His brace powered Madrid to a 3-1 victory in San Paolo despite the early fight from Napoli, and eased them into the quarterfinals as they prepare to defend their crown and become the first team to win the Cup back-to-back in the Champions League era.

Naturally, twitter went berserk celebrating the captain’s pure will to win.

It's the year 2157.



Real Madrid are trailing in an important game.



Sergio Ramos leaps up from his grave and heads Real back into the game. — Priya Ramesh (@Priya8Ramesh) March 7, 2017

Sergio Ramos has now scored 81 goals across all competitions for club & country.



Absolute bonkers for a defender. pic.twitter.com/vwWeYAft9p — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2017

This head...

Bought La Decima...

And bought la UnDecima...

And we'll lead us to DuoDecima...@SergioRamos pic.twitter.com/B5GTxEIbxJ — SocialRMadrid (@Socia1RMadrid) March 7, 2017

Sergio Ramos vs Napoli:



2 Goals

4 Tackles

7 Interceptions

4 Clearances

1 Block

0 Fouls

65 Passes (84.6%)

9.88 Rating



Captain. pic.twitter.com/vUY62FOYp5 — Robin (@Dybalance) March 7, 2017

Sergio Ramos' forehead has to be worth atleast 45m in todays transfer market tbf — Bradley Emerson (@BradEms97) March 7, 2017

As I was saying

Sergio Ramos has scored 21 goals since the 2014 Champions League final...



18 have come when Real Madrid are losing or drawing. pic.twitter.com/X8W0Gpfy3B — Team FA (@TeamFA) March 7, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema meanwhile had a game to forget: Something I’ve elaborated on here:

Cristiano Ronaldo: Has failed to score in six Champions League matches in a row for the first time since 2008 #NapoliRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/7xVd4vjTGS — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 7, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo best goals, skills & dribbles vs Napoli pic.twitter.com/hH4o4KXj87 — PalmeroloReturns (@PalmeroloR) March 7, 2017

Messi dropped his first 1/10 in 11 years against PSG. Ronaldo already dropping his 6th of 2017 — OptaMissi (@MessiLob) March 7, 2017

Benzema should leave. — ToNedo (@Tochukxyl) March 7, 2017

Robben is 33 and is ten times the player Bale is — AE (@_AhmedEzz_) March 7, 2017

Victory aside, it's hard to understand how Zidane sticks to the BBC in such an adverse scenario for them. — Eduardo Alvarez (@Alvarez) March 7, 2017

To be fair, he’s five behind Benzema BUT one above Bale –

Ramos will finish the season with more goals than Bale and Benzema — TheFrenchMadridista (@AsensioFan) March 7, 2017

Take bale out immediately. We were fine this season without him. Isco James of Kovacic. One of them please — Madridista Haven (@MadridistaHaven) March 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Zizou just can’t stop winning

Zidane wins his 50th match with Real Madrid after 68 matches (13 draws & 5 defeats). pic.twitter.com/pTR5ELI2Si — SB (@Realmadridplace) March 7, 2017