Twitter explodes as Sergio Ramos powers Real Madrid into the Champions League quarterfinals
Sergio Ramos stole the limelight from Cristiano Ronaldo and co. as he powered Real Madrid past Napoli in the Champions League
How does he do it? Every single time Madrid need someone to step up to the plate, Sergio Ramos comes in – flying through the hair like he’s been catapulted out of a medieval assault weapon – and heads them to safety. If you needed just one stat to show how brilliant he is, of the 21 goals he’s scored over the last couple of years, 18 have come when Madrid were either level or behind.
His brace powered Madrid to a 3-1 victory in San Paolo despite the early fight from Napoli, and eased them into the quarterfinals as they prepare to defend their crown and become the first team to win the Cup back-to-back in the Champions League era.
Naturally, twitter went berserk celebrating the captain’s pure will to win.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema meanwhile had a game to forget:
