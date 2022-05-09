Twitter explodes as Atletico secure hard-fought 1-0 win against Real Madrid

Real Madrid failed to continue their brilliant form in La Liga after losing to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, May 8. The Madrid Derby ended 1-0 in favor of the Rojiblancos courtesy of a first-half penalty scored by Yannick Carrasco.

Although he won't be too pleased with the scoreline, Carlo Ancelotti will admit that he rested key players who might have made the difference against Atletico Madrid.

Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy were rested and replaced by Jesus Vallejo and Lucas Vasquez in the starting lineup. Eduardo Camavinga also started the game in place of Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric, while Karim Benzema was replaced by Luka Jovic up front. Backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin also got his chance to impress the boss against a formidable opponent.

The game started off with Atletico Madrid dominating the proceedings as Real Madrid struggled to find their footing. Mistakes in midfield saw Diego Simeone's men snatch the ball in the middle of the park and seek out chances in the final third. However, they couldn't capitalize on Real's errors, missing three great chances within the first ten minutes.

While Real Madrid's midfield fumbled, their attack struggled as well, with Luka Jovic looking out of place for most of the game. It also didn't help that the Serb picked up the first booking of the game after clipping his studs on Angel Correa's ankle.

Eventually, the only goal of the game came calling as Real Madrid gave the ball away again for Atletico to attack on the counter. A clumsy challenge from Jesus Vallejo on Matheus Cunha saw the referee and VAR give Atletico a penalty, which Yannick Carrasco converted effortlessly.

Real Madrid struggled to make the second half count

There was more consistency and possession from the Madridistas as Atletico made efforts to defend their well-deserved lead. Real found chances to burst into the final third on a more regular basis, even forcing Jan Oblak to make important saves. However, it was not enough.

Consistent efforts at goal saw them match up to Atleti's first-half efforts, but the game seemed to be against them, and Oblak didn't look like conceding a goal. The brilliant goalkeeper had reason to be frustrated with his side, as their defensive wall suddenly had chinks that Los Blancos started to break into.

Atletico did have another big chance to shut the visitors down entirely, but poor finishing from Antoine Griezmann and Carrasco let them down. They eventually ended the game with just one goal scored, but Real Madrid's attack and midfield will have a lot to explain after their poor first-half showing.

Twitter exploded with Real's shock loss against their Madrid rivals, with quite a few fans unhappy with the poor performances from their players.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit