Twitter explodes as Barcelona and Real Madrid fans react to Atletico Madrid's loss against Sevilla

Barcelona and Real Madrid are well and truly back in La Liga's title race as Atletico Madrid slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla. The defeat leaves Atletico Madrid only 3 points ahead of Real Madrid while Barcelona could get to within one point of the top spot if they win their game in hand against Real Valladolid tonight.
In what was a crucial encounter, Atletico Madrid looked ineffective as Julen Lopetgui's excellent Sevilla side put the Rojiblancos to the sword. Sevilla had 18 shots to Atletico Madrid's 9 shots and they also dominated the ball with close to 57% possession.
Atletico Madrid's loss leaves the door open to both Real Madrid and Barcelona to stake a claim in the title race
Real Madrid seem to be getting into form at just the right moment. The likes of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are still going strong for Los Blancos and the next 12 days could very well decide how their season is going to pan out. In the next 2 weeks, Real Madrid face Liverpool twice in the UEFA Champions League while they also have an El Clasico clash against Barcelona on Saturday.
Barcelona, on the other hand, are the inform team in Spain at the moment. The Catalan giants have won their last 5 matches and a win tonight against Real Valladolid would put the title race back in their hands.
After an indifferent start to the season, Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi has found form at just the right moment. Combining well with youngsters in the team like Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, Messi has almost single-handedly kept Barcelona in with a chance to claim a domestic double.
With the all-important El Clasico coming up next weekend, both Barcelona and Real Madrid will be determined to take control of the title race.
Just a few weeks back, Atletico Madrid seemed to be running away with the title. However, a run of just 2 wins in the last 5 games has held them back and given Real Madrid and Barcelona the impetus to fight for the league title.
Without further ado, let us take a look at the:
Best Tweets from Sevilla 1-0 Atletico Madrid
