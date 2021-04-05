Twitter explodes as Barcelona and Real Madrid fans react to Atletico Madrid's loss against Sevilla

Barcelona and Real Madrid are well and truly back in La Liga's title race as Atletico Madrid slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla. The defeat leaves Atletico Madrid only 3 points ahead of Real Madrid while Barcelona could get to within one point of the top spot if they win their game in hand against Real Valladolid tonight.

In what was a crucial encounter, Atletico Madrid looked ineffective as Julen Lopetgui's excellent Sevilla side put the Rojiblancos to the sword. Sevilla had 18 shots to Atletico Madrid's 9 shots and they also dominated the ball with close to 57% possession.

Atletico Madrid's loss leaves the door open to both Real Madrid and Barcelona to stake a claim in the title race

Real Madrid seem to be getting into form at just the right moment. The likes of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro are still going strong for Los Blancos and the next 12 days could very well decide how their season is going to pan out. In the next 2 weeks, Real Madrid face Liverpool twice in the UEFA Champions League while they also have an El Clasico clash against Barcelona on Saturday.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are the inform team in Spain at the moment. The Catalan giants have won their last 5 matches and a win tonight against Real Valladolid would put the title race back in their hands.

After an indifferent start to the season, Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi has found form at just the right moment. Combining well with youngsters in the team like Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, Messi has almost single-handedly kept Barcelona in with a chance to claim a domestic double.

With the all-important El Clasico coming up next weekend, both Barcelona and Real Madrid will be determined to take control of the title race.

Just a few weeks back, Atletico Madrid seemed to be running away with the title. However, a run of just 2 wins in the last 5 games has held them back and given Real Madrid and Barcelona the impetus to fight for the league title.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Sevilla 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona and Real Madrid watching La Liga leaders Atletico lose to Sevilla: pic.twitter.com/Up10bmqiXb — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 4, 2021

Barca were 13 points behind Atleti. As it stands that gap can be taken down to 1 tomorrow. In that timeframe, Leo Messi scored or assisted in FOURTEEN consecutive games. This could be one of the greatest comebacks ever. pic.twitter.com/IeNEmy2WNk — MC (@CrewsMat19) April 4, 2021

Zidane really said the league is not over & we have everything to fight for when Real Madrid were 13 points behind Atlético Madrid in January.



Now the gap is 3. When Zizou talk, you listen. pic.twitter.com/6dY6kqR0xL — ᴀ. (@GreatWhiteNueve) April 4, 2021

When we Barcelona fans hear that Sevilla beat Atletico Madrid tonight,



We Barca fans: pic.twitter.com/VMxfw6SyAK — Proud Barca Principal ⚽ (@TheGeniusJaj) April 4, 2021

Atletico Madrid pay Diego Simeone €43.6m every season for this 😭😭😭 — TC. (@totalcristiano) April 4, 2021

FT: Sevilla 1-0 Atletico Madrid



Atletico - 66 Points

Real Madrid - 63 Points

Barcelona - 62 Points (Playing tomorrow) pic.twitter.com/8gBsOv3Y74 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) April 4, 2021

Sevilla score Atletico Madrid 😂



If they win this game Barcelona and Real Madrid fans will be eating Gucci tonight — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) April 4, 2021

Note: Atletico Madrid lose 1-0 to Sevilla FC



🔹If Barça wins against Real Valladolid tomorrow, they will go 1 point behind Atleti.



🔸If Barça wins the remaining 10 La Liga games, irrespective of other teams' results, they will be crowned champions. pic.twitter.com/DZH618WFTe — infosfcb (@infosfcb) April 4, 2021

Sevilla are about to beat Atletico Madrid,



Atletico Madrid about to bottle the league as usual.



Thank God. — Proud Barca Principal ⚽ (@TheGeniusJaj) April 4, 2021

Like I said before, we need to beat Atletico and beat Real Madrid and the La Liga is 100% ours!



Beating Real Madrid is more important because they’ve entered the stage where everything just works for them. — Neymar PR 🧏🏼‍♂️ (@Bagofnuts_) April 4, 2021

How many of their next three games will Real Madrid win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2wx5d5nzQ2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2021

Florentino Perez has officially reached 1000 games as Real Madrid's president.



He wins a title every 38 games. pic.twitter.com/Y99ZxCDCy2 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 4, 2021

Remember what happened the last time Real Madrid faced Barcelona in a do or die match???😼🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/dPTDPJd80M — ‏﮼فارس،سامي (@aIIoonyy) April 4, 2021

📆| Real Madrid's schedule for April:



- Liverpool (H)

- Barcelona (H)

- Liverpool (A)

- Getafe (A)

- Cadiz (A)

- Real Betis (H)

- UCL semifinals* pic.twitter.com/OOu9WVxtKt — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) April 4, 2021

In November, Barcelona were 14th in La Liga.



Tomorrow, they could be one point off top spot as the only unbeaten team in Europe's top five leagues this year 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FRhfRYUJLl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2021

The upcoming El Clasico will be war. Now more than ever both teams have the chance to win La Liga. Visca el Barca! pic.twitter.com/psFLNpeu4V — Simply Barca 💫 (@SiempreFrenkie) April 4, 2021

- Sevilla won 8 of their last 9 home Liga games. The exception: Barcelona.



- Sevilla kept a clean sheet in 6 of their last 7 home Liga games. The exception: Dembélé and Messi. pic.twitter.com/HVUZLx4m25 — adil (@Barca19stats) April 4, 2021

Ivan Rakitic: “One of my friends from Barcelona had written to me like ‘you know what you have to do’..but each one of us fight for our own here. We want to be in the Champions League" @ElTransistorOC #LaLiga 🤝 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) April 4, 2021

Rakitic and Sevilla destroying Atletico Madrid so Barcelona can win the league........ what I love to see 😂😂❤️💙 — Gyata_Shoa🇬🇭💉 (@thatEsselguy) April 4, 2021

Barcelona were 13 points behind not so long ago.



It’s comeback season. pic.twitter.com/zUIj6mNanG — Rob 🇮🇪 (@TheFeIIa) April 4, 2021

