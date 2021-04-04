Barcelona News Roundup: Neymar wants Barca return, Mino Raiola's demands for Erling Haaland transfer revealed and more - 4 April 2021

Could Neymar make a dream return to Barcelona? He has been open about wanting to play alongside Lionel Messi again.

Barcelona will take on Real Valladolid on Monday night as Ronald Koeman's men look to make one last push for the La Liga title. There is a sense of optimism in Barcelona following the election of Joan Laporta as president and the club is preparing ahead of what could be a hectic summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 4 April 2021.

Ronald Araujo backs manager Ronald Koeman

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - Supercopa de Espana Final

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has been an important part of the team this year as the club tries to cope with several injury problems. He is expected to play a crucial role for them as we enter the final leg of the La Liga fixtures. Barcelona will also play the Copa Del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao.

The youngster has praised manager Ronald Koeman for the job he has done since taking over last summer. Araujo told El Pais from Uruguay (via Mundo Deportivo):

“The goal is to win the Copa del Rey. We have the final in 15 days or so, and also La Liga. We still have two tournaments to play and we want to win them and finish this season in the best way. I hope the mister can continue.

First, because he gives us young players confidence, he gives us a lot. Also, he’s very good with the team and we’re on the right track.”

Advertisement

Mino Raiola wants €20 million in agent fees in any deal for Erling Haaland

This is what Haaland's father and Mino Raiola ask for the signing of Erling Haaland:



Raiola - €20m

Father of Haaland - €20m

Salary - €30m net per season.



+ The continuity of Lionel Messi. [rac1] pic.twitter.com/0JtFvKx283 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 4, 2021

According to reports in Spain (via The Mirror), Mino Raiola has demanded €20 million each in agent fees for both him and the Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge in any deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker. Raiola and Haaland's father Alf-Inge met with Barcelona's representatives a couple of days back to discuss a potential deal.

As per the reports, Erling Haaland's camp have made it clear to Barcelona that they want Lionel Messi to be at the club for any deal to take place. Raiola also wants Barcelona to pay Erling Haaland €30 million in annual wages.

Neymar wants Barcelona return; puts PSG talks on hold

Advertisement

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

According to Marca, Neymar has put talks regarding an extension at Paris Saint-Germain on the back burner as he is keen to secure a return to Barcelona. Neymar has been vocal about wanting to play alongside Lionel Messi once again.

As per Catalan newspaper Ara, Neymar believes that Messi will extend his contract at Barcelona. The Brazilian has also reportedly informed Barcelona of his intention to return to the club.

Barcelona scout Andre Cury recently claimed that Neymar will reunite with Messi at Barcelona. He told El Litoral:

"Neymar will play with Messi again, not at PSG but at Barcelona."

Neymar has frozen his renewal at PSG because he's waiting for an advancement from Barcelona.



— Diari Ara pic.twitter.com/IBaDwrjmnO — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 3, 2021