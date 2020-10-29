Twitter explodes as Barcelona record 2-0 away victory against Juventus

Barcelona recorded a 2-0 victory against Juventus away from home, as Ronald Koeman's side made it two wins from two in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus were without Cristiano Ronaldo and struggled to threaten the Barcelona goalkeeper, as Andrea Pirlo's side succumbed to defeat at home.
Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock via a deflection in the first half, as his shot wrong-footed Wojciech Szczęsny between the sticks for Juventus. Barcelona produced a spirited showing away from home and could have doubled their lead before the interval, as they missed several chances to increase their advantage.
Barcelona down Juventus in gritty affair
Alvaro Morata put the ball into the back of the net twice, but the Juventus striker was adjudged to have been offside on both those occasions. Barcelona came out in the second half and gave a good account of themselves once again, with their attackers once again guilty of taking several extra touches inside the Juventus penalty area.
Merih Demiral was sent off for a rash challenge late on and Barcelona saw off the game thanks to the man advantage. Lionel Messi made his mark on the game with a late penalty, as the Argentine capped off a fine away performance for Barcelona with an emphatic spot-kick in stoppage time.
Here are the best tweets from a captivating encounter at the Allianz Stadium.