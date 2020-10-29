Twitter explodes as Barcelona record 2-0 away victory against Juventus

Barcelona recorded a 2-0 victory against Juventus away from home, as Ronald Koeman's side made it two wins from two in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus were without Cristiano Ronaldo and struggled to threaten the Barcelona goalkeeper, as Andrea Pirlo's side succumbed to defeat at home.

Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock via a deflection in the first half, as his shot wrong-footed Wojciech Szczęsny between the sticks for Juventus. Barcelona produced a spirited showing away from home and could have doubled their lead before the interval, as they missed several chances to increase their advantage.

Barcelona down Juventus in gritty affair

Alvaro Morata put the ball into the back of the net twice, but the Juventus striker was adjudged to have been offside on both those occasions. Barcelona came out in the second half and gave a good account of themselves once again, with their attackers once again guilty of taking several extra touches inside the Juventus penalty area.

Merih Demiral was sent off for a rash challenge late on and Barcelona saw off the game thanks to the man advantage. Lionel Messi made his mark on the game with a late penalty, as the Argentine capped off a fine away performance for Barcelona with an emphatic spot-kick in stoppage time.

Here are the best tweets from a captivating encounter at the Allianz Stadium.

👋 Good to see you again, Arthur! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/w3ayPtb6oi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo throwing a tantrum on Instagram while Messi scores his favourite kind of goal at his own stadium. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 28, 2020

This team is bound to go nowhere without de Ligt and Cristiano Ronaldo. There's no leadership, no personality and mediocrity all around. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) October 28, 2020

Messi scoring a penalty against Juventus while Ronaldo is watching him. 😂😭 — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) October 28, 2020

We miss @Cristiano badly.. It's not about the performance only but also the mentality and leadership that he gives to the team.. — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) October 28, 2020

Messi statpadding penalties now. Ronaldo-esque decline in front of goal, you hate to see it. — sm (@TacticoModerno) October 28, 2020

Juventus could not beat a 12th place team in La Liga. Seria A is not called farmers league for no reason. pic.twitter.com/WZtjLT9nFg — Ezenwanyi Camp Nou❤💙 (@Jiji_Byte) October 28, 2020

Barcelona were always going to bounce back with a win after Bartomeu left. Players were as relieved as we were that he’s gone forever. Big win! — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) October 28, 2020

I don't like it when United and Barcelona fans are happy pic.twitter.com/5XTyZy1fXo — Nkate Cake ⁶𓅓 (@RealHerby) October 28, 2020

Barcelona take down Ronaldo-less Juventus 😤 pic.twitter.com/fPEFmoZ6IU — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 28, 2020

Anytime Dembélé delivers on the pitch, Messi seems remarkably joyful while celebrating with him. He must want him to succeed at Barça so bad, knowing that he still can. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 28, 2020

Lionel Messi's goal for Barcelona. Well placed penalty. https://t.co/B3PaNAa0ON — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 28, 2020

2-0 Barcelona. Lionel Messi doubles the lead and scores his second goal in the CL Group-Stages. pic.twitter.com/sIaEAyz7qv — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) October 28, 2020

Alvaro Morata has just scored a hattrick against Barcelona of offside goals. — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 28, 2020

NO GOAL! OFFSIDE! 🥳 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020