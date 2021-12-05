Twitter explodes as Barcelona suffer damaging 1-0 defeat against Real Betis

Barcelona fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday (December 4). It marked new boss Xavi Hernandez's first defeat since taking over at the club. It has left Blaugrana languishing in seventh place in La Liga.

The Catalans began the game well, displaying the high energy style Xavi has attempted to deploy since returning to his boyhood club. The home side dominated possession in the opening period but struggled to break down a resolute Real Betis defense.

They came close when Jordi Alba whipped a dangerous a cross into the box. Philippe Coutinho, a surprise starter on the night, met the ball but his jab towards the near post was saved relatively comfortably by Betis custodian Rui Silva.

The lack of a cutting edge in attack continued in the second half and eventually cost Barcelona when they were caught flat-footed on the counter attack. An excellent move saw Betis find their way through to goal. Sergio Canales found Christian Tello, who laid the ball for Juanmi to sweep in a first-time finish.

The Catalans failed to respond to the goal and ended up falling to a 1-0 defeat in front of their home crowd. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from the game:

ً @LSComps Look at Barcelona now and you will realize that Messi wasn’t just a player, he was a TEAM 👑 Look at Barcelona now and you will realize that Messi wasn’t just a player, he was a TEAM 👑

Sbudda Radebe @EphraimSbudda Barcelona also got shafted by Real Betis? It’s a massacre. Barcelona also got shafted by Real Betis? It’s a massacre. https://t.co/eUDES5iAvr

B/R Football @brfootball Lost 1-0 to Real Betis, 7th in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Real Madrid.



Xavi has his work cut out for him at Barcelona 😬 Lost 1-0 to Real Betis, 7th in La Liga, 13 points behind leaders Real Madrid.Xavi has his work cut out for him at Barcelona 😬 https://t.co/JIcX7ic8a8

Agam🐰 @agambi7 80th minute Real Betis 1 - 0 Barcelona.

Luke Ding Dong coming on.

Full time Real Betis 1 - 0 Barcelona. 80th minute Real Betis 1 - 0 Barcelona. Luke Ding Dong coming on.Full time Real Betis 1 - 0 Barcelona. https://t.co/F41AYJrYG7

Arya Mokashi @AM_HalaMadrid 🗣 Barcelona head coach Xavi in today’s pre-match press conference: “Tomorrow is a final.”



FT: Barcelona 0 - 1 Real Betis



Man thought he's Zidane 😭😭 🗣 Barcelona head coach Xavi in today’s pre-match press conference: “Tomorrow is a final.”FT: Barcelona 0 - 1 Real BetisMan thought he's Zidane 😭😭 https://t.co/2gKsnmt8YK

Football Experts @Futball_Experts Xavi suffers his first defeat as manager of Barcelona at home to Real Betis.



Manuel Pellegrini's side sit 3rd in La Liga.



Flying.



💚🤍 Xavi suffers his first defeat as manager of Barcelona at home to Real Betis.Manuel Pellegrini's side sit 3rd in La Liga.Flying.💚🤍 https://t.co/mwLPqdHrGH

Omar🦍❤️ @omar_stero Xavi : we are Barcelona, we can’t lose or draw



Real betis: Xavi : we are Barcelona, we can’t lose or draw Real betis: https://t.co/MUAqKsmlCN

'🍷 @fIoperez Zidane "Tomorrow is a final" vs Xavi "Tomorrow is a final" Zidane "Tomorrow is a final" vs Xavi "Tomorrow is a final" https://t.co/0cjKTWFoYe

Hazard10X  @TheHazardGuy7 Im so excited for Xavi ball Im so excited for Xavi ball https://t.co/lwTyBO6NZ0

La Senyera @LaSenyera 🗣 | Xavi: "We cannot concede a goal like we did today. This is unacceptable because we talked about how to fix this during the weekend." 🗣 | Xavi: "We cannot concede a goal like we did today. This is unacceptable because we talked about how to fix this during the weekend." https://t.co/N0cXTXK7on

Hãrsh Sharma @Nasty_Nico10 Memphis depay with the ball , better than Luis Suarez ? Memphis depay with the ball , better than Luis Suarez ? https://t.co/XQjxsF8rJ5

BugaLuis @BugaLuisFC



✅ In 30 minutes, Dembélé was Barca's best player.

🟨 Undeserved result, don't disregard the performance.

🟨 Riqui Puig, good minutes and rhythmic tempo.

🟨 Coutinho with little to show.

🟨 Memphis.

❌ Dest must regain his confidence. FT | Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis | #BarçaBetis ✅ In 30 minutes, Dembélé was Barca's best player.🟨 Undeserved result, don't disregard the performance.🟨 Riqui Puig, good minutes and rhythmic tempo.🟨 Coutinho with little to show.🟨 Memphis.❌ Dest must regain his confidence. FT | Barcelona 0-1 Real Betis | #BarçaBetis✅ In 30 minutes, Dembélé was Barca's best player.🟨 Undeserved result, don't disregard the performance.🟨 Riqui Puig, good minutes and rhythmic tempo.🟨 Coutinho with little to show.🟨 Memphis.❌ Dest must regain his confidence. https://t.co/exzkbienoP

Baggio 🇮🇶 @BaggioM10 Coutinho for Barca this season Coutinho for Barca this season https://t.co/T6xSey3LJ0

Snnkey @Snakeystunna

please refund my data 😭😭🙏🏿 Airtel 200 The transfer I was excited for the most in recent years was Coutinho. My phone had stopped working that time so I took my mum’s phone and borrowed data so I could stream his live presentation. @Phil_Coutinho please refund my data 😭😭🙏🏿 Airtel 200 The transfer I was excited for the most in recent years was Coutinho. My phone had stopped working that time so I took my mum’s phone and borrowed data so I could stream his live presentation.@Phil_Coutinho please refund my data 😭😭🙏🏿 Airtel 200

OptaJose @OptaJose 23 - FC Barcelona have scored only 23 goals after their first 15 LaLiga 2021/22, their lowest tally at this stage of the season since 2003/04 (19). Drought. 23 - FC Barcelona have scored only 23 goals after their first 15 LaLiga 2021/22, their lowest tally at this stage of the season since 2003/04 (19). Drought. https://t.co/XhiQVjSYPI

Barcelona's title challenge is quickly withering away

Defeat to Real Betis left Barcelona 13 points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid, who won 2-0 away to Real Sociedad. With just 23 points from 15 matches, the Catalans already seem to be out of this season's title race.

They also lost exciting midfielder Pablo Gavi to what looked like a head injury in the first half. Gavi clashed with the Balompie defense and injured his head. He tried to carry on but eventually fell to the turf off-balance in worrying fashion.

The youngster was taken to hospital for medical tests. Thankfully, the club revealed after the game that Gavi was allowed to return home as the issue wasn't too serious.

Xavi's side will take on Bayern Munich in their next game in the UEFA Champions League. Failure to win at the Allianz Arena could see Blaugrana get demoted to the UEFA Europa League.

