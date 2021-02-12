Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich win the FIFA Club World Cup 

Bayern Munich beat Liga MX side Tigres 1-0 to lift the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, with Benjamin Pavard scoring the solitary goal of the game. The Bavarian giants became the first side since Barcelona in 2009 to win the sextuple, as they added the continental honor to their growing trophy cabinet under Hansi Flick.
Since the German tactician replaced Niko Kovac at the helm, Bayern Munich have been one of the best sides in Europe, having won five major honors in the past eight months.
Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski received the golden ball for his fantastic showing in the competition, as he scored a brace against Al Ahly in the semifinals to take his side through to the finals. Tigres striker Andre-Pierre Gignac was given the silver ball for being named the second best player in the tournament, while Joshua Kimmich picked up the bronze ball.
Bayern Munich replace Liverpool as the world champions, with the Premier League giants holding that title for well over a year after claiming the trophy in December 2019.
