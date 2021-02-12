Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich win the FIFA Club World Cup 

Bayern Munich beat Liga MX side Tigres 1-0 to lift the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, with Benjamin Pavard scoring the solitary goal of the game. The Bavarian giants became the first side since Barcelona in 2009 to win the sextuple, as they added the continental honor to their growing trophy cabinet under Hansi Flick.

Since the German tactician replaced Niko Kovac at the helm, Bayern Munich have been one of the best sides in Europe, having won five major honors in the past eight months.

Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski received the golden ball for his fantastic showing in the competition, as he scored a brace against Al Ahly in the semifinals to take his side through to the finals. Tigres striker Andre-Pierre Gignac was given the silver ball for being named the second best player in the tournament, while Joshua Kimmich picked up the bronze ball.

Bayern Munich replace Liverpool as the world champions, with the Premier League giants holding that title for well over a year after claiming the trophy in December 2019.

On that note, here is how Twitter reacted to Bayern Munich's historic achievement.

Bayern Munich 1-0 Tigres Twitter Reactions

Barcelona 2009 🏆

Bayern 2020 🏆



The only two sextuple-winning teams pic.twitter.com/Rt7WrJ92hp — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 11, 2021

Lewandowski with the golden ball of the tournament. Kimmich with the bronze ball. #ClubWC pic.twitter.com/B5CuXT205E — Sextuple winners 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) February 11, 2021

Best player in Champions League

Best player in Bundesliga

Best player in Club World Cup

Best player in the world



ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI pic.twitter.com/1YgVr1XU3r — Nagendra (@NagendraFcb) February 11, 2021

Tournament lewandowski isn’t greater than Origi. Check the stats 👍🏿 https://t.co/ldisd8Woqe — 🏌🏾 (@419simsim) February 11, 2021

Another final without a goal for Lewandowski. I hate him — 🥱 (@LFC_Brett) February 11, 2021

Golden Ball for @lewy_official as the tournament’s best player, silver ball for @10APG as the second-best player.



Ballers 🌟 pic.twitter.com/txoJrmdh04 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 11, 2021

2020/21 Bayern is the worst “great team” ever. — Yasiin Bey (@umirf1) February 11, 2021

We want ur upgraded version , robert pic.twitter.com/BX8B7qgSwb — Yousef (@AsHighAsHonor20) February 11, 2021

Not even the best Bayern side of the last 10 years dfkm. I’ll get hate for this but Pep’s Bayern>Flick’s. https://t.co/X9JGydllwW — Hussain Arabic (@FussballHussain) February 11, 2021

BAYERN MUNICH ARE WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/W0iFRiTmTz — Goal (@goal) February 11, 2021

WORLD DOMINATION ✔️@FCBayern win the Club World Cup 🌐 pic.twitter.com/J7dmNlCqTc — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 11, 2021

Bayern Munich have won their 6th trophy in eight months 🤯



✅ FIFA Club World Cup

✅ UEFA Super Cup

✅ Champions League

✅ Bundesliga

✅ DFB-Pokal

✅ DFL-Supercup pic.twitter.com/JIc8m4ULFC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 11, 2021

Hansi Flick since taking over at FC Bayern:



• 68 games - 6 trophies

• One title every 11 games on average

• More titles (6) than defeats (5) pic.twitter.com/hUWd4kNeWc — Sextuple winners 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@iMiaSanMia) February 11, 2021