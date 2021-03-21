Twitter explodes as Benevento sink Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus with 1-0 defeat at home

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo were on the wrong end of a shocking Serie A result as they lost to 16th-placed Benevento for the first time in their history. The side led by Andrea Pirlo's old teammate, Filippo Inzaghi, pulled off a shock win against his former club to inflict further damage to the reigning champions after their humiliating UEFA Champions League exit.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side were downed by a second-half winner from on-loan striker Adolfo Gaich, whose smashing effort prevented Juventus from gathering all three points to keep pace with Antonio Conte's Internazionale.

Juventus have lost a Serie A game to Benevento for the first time in their history.



What a result for Filippo Inzaghi’s men. pic.twitter.com/5TI9vW9DdJ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 21, 2021

The first half was largely dominated by Juventus, who had a total of seven attempts on Benevento's goal while the visitors couldn't test Wojciech Szczesny even once. It was one-way traffic from the Bianconeri but Cristiano Ronaldo's men failed to capitalise on their dominance by breaking the deadlock.

Juventus thought they had found a way into the side just past the half-hour mark when referee Rosario Abisso pointed to the spot for a handball inside the box after Dejan Kulusevski's exquisite cross. The decision was reversed after VAR's intervention to keep Benevento in the game.

Although the second half was more of the same in terms of possession, the Stregoni defended much more resolutely to protect Lorenzo Montipo's goal.

Adolfo Gaich steals the show to down Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus

Had no idea Adolfo Gaich was on loan at Benevento but I’m glad I turned on the Juventus game just in time to see him score 🇦🇷



Still have so much hope for him turning into a top striker. pic.twitter.com/3eAFjxLQer — Andrew Miller (@AndrewMillerNBA) March 21, 2021

Juventus came close to breaking the deadlock with a couple of attempts, with Cristiano Ronaldo in particular finding himself at the end of a string of opportunities but the Portuguese couldn't replicate his heroics against Cagliari. However, one of the game's most decisive moments came in the 69th minute, when Benevento took advantage of Juventus' shoddy defending.

Arthur Melo's poor throw-in close to his goal ended up costing his side as the ball eventually found Adolfo Gaich, who was switched on and lurking around the area. Gaich picked up the ball and smashed it past Szczesny to to score his second league goal for Benevento.

16th place Benevento 1️⃣

3rd place Juventus 0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/DEkqjgOXrN — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) March 21, 2021

The superb strike from the 22-year-old gave Pippo Inzaghi's men a lead at the home of the champions, whose lackluster performance on the afternoon was punished by Benevento.

Alvaro Morata spurned a massive opportunity from just a few yards out as his poor first touch allowed the ball to get away from him. Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to bring his side back into the side with a number of chances including an acrobatic bicycle kick.

The Portuguese was at the heart of the action once again as he pulled a Kulusevski cross out of the sky and set up Danilo for a close range finish but the Brazilian skied the ball. Cristiano Ronaldo was on his knees in frustration as Juventus continued to bombard Benevento's 18-yard box.

Ronaldo dropped to his knees after Juventus missed a late chance against Benevento 😩 pic.twitter.com/2XkbR8MqhV — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 21, 2021

Montipo made a staggering eight saves during the game to keep Cristiano Ronaldo and co at bay on their own turf and ultimately took a massive step towards their survival in Serie A.

Juventus, on the other hand, are now a staggering ten points away from Inter with their hopes of retaining the title with every passing game.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game.

Szczęsny

Danilo

Cuadrado

de Ligt

Chiesa

Dybala

Cristiano Ronaldo



Apart from these 7 players, the remaining players are average or above average. They're neither good nor consistent enough to play for a big team (yet). — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) March 21, 2021

Juventus losing 1-0 at home vs Benevento!

10 points after leader Inter.

Imagine the criticism of the coach if the coach was NOT Pirlo... — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 21, 2021

Benevento have just survived a 30-minute SIEGE to beat Juventus 1-0. GK Montipò (8 saves) was miraculous.



I'm used to watching that stray ball in the box fall to Juve, or Ronaldo, but it was rogue touches and skied shots everywhere today. Embodies the Old Lady's season. — Sam Tighe - Ranks FC Podcast (@stighefootball) March 21, 2021

Against Benevento,No other Juventus player had more xFPTE(expected fingers pointed to ear) than Cristiano Ronaldo.



Showing the haters how it's done 👏 pic.twitter.com/kxhW3znTNY — Ryan (@anfieIdred) March 21, 2021

Shocking that Benedicta has beaten almighty Juventus.

This is usually the sort of teams that Ronaldo turns up with his surreal stat padding abilities. That’s bye bye to the league Juve held for 7 consecutive season before they signed Ronaldo. — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) March 21, 2021

Andrea Pirlo taking 9x Serie A Champions Juventus 10 points off 1st whilst being embarrassed by Porto in Europe is the worst managerial tenure I've ever seen — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) March 21, 2021

FT | Juventus 0-1 Benevento:



Adolfo Gaich gives the visitors the three points after pouncing on Arthur's wayward pass across goal to score - toothless performance from the Bianconeri, who concede more ground to Inter in the title race. — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) March 21, 2021

Juventus have lost a Serie A game against Benevento for the first time in their history. The Ronaldo effect? 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/RDdGs3JeGZ — MC (@CrewsMat19) March 21, 2021

1 - Juventus have conceded a goal at the Stadium in Serie A against a newly promoted team for the first time since September 2019 against Verona. Surprise.#JuventusBenevento — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 21, 2021

DRAMA!



Juve nearly score a comical own goal v Benevento, but Montipo was alert enough to save.



Then, a howler from Juve's defense by Arthur, Gaich takes the ball & scores for the away side!



Juve 0-1 Benevento.#JuventusBenevento #JuveBenevento #SerieA — Vijay Rahaman (@TriniSportsGuy) March 21, 2021

Juventus are 1-0 down to 16th place Benevento at home 😳 pic.twitter.com/bdpE12j4AJ — Goal (@goal) March 21, 2021

I didn't realize 22 year old 🇦🇷 striker Adolfo Gaich had been loaned out to Benevento. Just put Benevento up1-0 vs Juventus pic.twitter.com/GEAVdOVhZ0 — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) March 21, 2021

A big win for all of Serie A. Not talking about the result in Juventus - Benevento. I'm talking about Abisso never refereeing a Serie A match again. We feast — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) March 21, 2021

Cristiano managing to break records and scoring many goals at Juventus is phenomenal.



Imagine what could've been if he had stayed at Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/gEdYCgqkxi — TeamCRonaldo. (@TeamCRonaldo) March 21, 2021

Can't believe they gave Cristiano Ronaldo a GOAT shirt... have they seen Jesse Lingard play recently 😫 pic.twitter.com/2jKyQWD35B — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 21, 2021

Juventus are beaten at home to Benevento.



Benevento hadn't won in 11 Serie A matches before today. pic.twitter.com/2vwCMRc9zA — Goal (@goal) March 21, 2021

The Day Ronaldo Joined Juventus was his worst decision of all time. — Wammad 📛📛📛 (@CRFutbol_) March 21, 2021

😮 Wow... no goals for Ronaldo tonight as Juventus suffer a major shock at home to Benevento, losing 0-1.



Now 10 points behind Inter Milan, with the same games played... is this the killer blow for Juve's Serie A title hopes? pic.twitter.com/pOsr47vLzH — MessivsRonaldo.app (@mvsrapp) March 21, 2021

Juventus 0-1 Benevento FT:



Shots: 21-7

Shots inside the box: 15-3

Shots on target: 7-1

Passing accuracy: 86%-65%

Possession: 73%-27% https://t.co/7dq74K40iL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 21, 2021