Twitter explodes as Chelsea destroy Sheffield United 4-1

Chelsea hosted Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in a crucial Premier League encounter, as Frank Lampard's side looked to continue their newfound momentum in all competitions. The Blues have been in stunning form in recent weeks and recorded another victory, as they came from behind to beat the Blades 4-1.
David McGoldrick opened the scoring for the away side with an early goal, as Chelsea started the game on the backfoot. However, the Blues struck back through Tammy Abraham, who continues to make a big impression under Lampard.
New signing run the show for Chelsea in 4-1 rout at Stamford Bridge
New signing Ben Chilwell then put the Blues ahead and completed the turn around in the first half, with the Englishman continuing his rich vein of form since signing from Leicester City in a big-money deal.
Lampard's side went into the interval with a one-goal lead and played some scintillating football in the second half, as fellow new signing Thiago Silva and Timo Werner added gloss to the scoreline. Lampard's side rounded off a 4-1 victory in some style and are currently one of the most in-form teams in world football.
The Blues moved to third on the Premier League points and are just a point behind league leaders Southampton with 15 points from eight games.
Here are the best Tweets from the Blues' 4-1 rout of Sheffield United.