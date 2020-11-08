Twitter explodes as Chelsea destroy Sheffield United 4-1

Chelsea hosted Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in a crucial Premier League encounter, as Frank Lampard's side looked to continue their newfound momentum in all competitions. The Blues have been in stunning form in recent weeks and recorded another victory, as they came from behind to beat the Blades 4-1.

David McGoldrick opened the scoring for the away side with an early goal, as Chelsea started the game on the backfoot. However, the Blues struck back through Tammy Abraham, who continues to make a big impression under Lampard.

New signing run the show for Chelsea in 4-1 rout at Stamford Bridge

New signing Ben Chilwell then put the Blues ahead and completed the turn around in the first half, with the Englishman continuing his rich vein of form since signing from Leicester City in a big-money deal.

Lampard's side went into the interval with a one-goal lead and played some scintillating football in the second half, as fellow new signing Thiago Silva and Timo Werner added gloss to the scoreline. Lampard's side rounded off a 4-1 victory in some style and are currently one of the most in-form teams in world football.

The Blues moved to third on the Premier League points and are just a point behind league leaders Southampton with 15 points from eight games.

Here are the best Tweets from the Blues' 4-1 rout of Sheffield United.

Chelsea are the first team to score 4+ goals against Sheffield United since they were promoted back to the Premier League.



Frank's Blues are firing on all cylinders now. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/3KHbE5qSVC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

This is Chelsea Football Club without Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic, you lot ain’t ready for this season. — Pys (@CFCPys) November 7, 2020

🇲🇦 Hakim Ziyech‘s 2020/21 season so far:



4 starts

2 goals

3 assists

3x MOTM



Chelsea signed a magician for £33m. pic.twitter.com/eV4DogI9kd — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 7, 2020

Thiago Silva scores his first goal for Chelsea 💥 pic.twitter.com/PxPa633g26 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 7, 2020

A friendly reminded that Chelsea bought this Magician for only £33m! What a steal 🙌



Ziyech could've easily had a hat-trick of assists today if it wasn't for that Werner miss. This guy is the real deal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1mL6NSNeWO — Nouman (@nomifooty) November 7, 2020

Haven’t listened to ‘We are the Champions ’ with such glee since Chelsea 😁 — Eva Carneiro (@evacarneiro) November 7, 2020

Hakim Ziyech created six chances for Chelsea against Sheffield United, the most any Premier League player has created in a single home game this season.



He's here...and he's perfect. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/E1JPaMdtIa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 7, 2020

36 - Thiago Silva is the sixth oldest player to score for Chelsea in the Premier League (36y 46d), while only Glenn Hoddle (36y 150d) scored his first goal for the Blues at an older age than the Brazilian. Vintage. pic.twitter.com/lNgm6ZxdyM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2020

Ziyech for Chelsea:



Starts: 3

MOTM: 3 pic.twitter.com/jDSExSOwHV — Jake Heasman (@jakeheasman) November 7, 2020

Chelsea are up to 3️⃣rd in the Premier League 🦁 pic.twitter.com/jqx6Uej3wc — 433 (@433) November 7, 2020

Edouard Mendy had his arm around Reece James at the end while Ben Chilwell was putting Thiago Silva in a headlock to congratulate him on his goal after the final whistle. From the eye test, it looks like one of the best feelings after a win for Chelsea this season. #CFC #CHESHU — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 7, 2020

Chelsea Football Club finally have CB’s who can score headers again...



This means so much to us. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) November 7, 2020

Chelsea Football Club are winning the Premier League.. — Conn (@ConnCFC) November 7, 2020

Great win for Chelsea.



Really loving what’s building here. Thrilled going into this break. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) November 7, 2020

Tammy Abraham and Timo Werner starts together this season:



West Brom 3-3 Chelsea

Chelsea 4-0 Crystal Palace

Burnley 0-3 Chelsea

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes

Chelsea 4-1 Sheff Utd



17 goals scored in five matches. — Grant James (@grantdesmidt) November 7, 2020

Need a Chelsea version of this please. Media team, make it happen. pic.twitter.com/SZCo5Od6qP — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) November 7, 2020

Chelsea are a good side, a level above Sheffield United in talent and skill but they have also won every tackle, every header and ran all over Sheffield United, we have rolled over and had our belly’s tickled. Not good enough, showed no balls tonight in or out of possession 😡⚽️ — Curtis Woodhouse (@curtiswoodhous8) November 7, 2020

This is Chelsea without Willian 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1UxAWWk2QM — Don (@DonCheIsea) November 7, 2020

I don't like what's going on at Chelsea, they are looking serious ffs — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 7, 2020

Chelsea have scored 14 goals in the last 4 games and conceded only 1. Frank Lampard's Chelsea 👏🏽 — Yahya (@CFCYahya) November 7, 2020