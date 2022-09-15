Twitter explodes as Chelsea are held to 1-1 draw in Graham Potter's first game as manager

Chelsea failed to secure a win against Red Bull Salzburg in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night. The Blues managed to score first, but their Austrian opponents pulled level and put an end to any potential celebrations at Stamford Bridge.

After a minute of silence in respect of the late Queen Elizabeth II, both teams set off with an intense game that soon saw Chelsea get the first big chance at goal. It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in the fifth minute, who latched onto a loose ball in the area, but failed to place his shot on target.

An error in communication from Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga nearly saw their opponents steal the ball early on, but the duo was saved by the whistle after a foul on Jorginho.

While the Chelsea defense seemed to stumble slightly against Salzburg, their attacking players were a serious threat for the Austrian outfit. The Blues continued to recycle the attack for much of the first half, seeking out avenues to break down Red Bull's defense, but they were unable to find any.

Late in the first half, another major opportunity came for Graham Potter's men through Mason Mount, who struck a brilliant volley on the edge of the box.

However, his effort was just wide of the target, with the forward curling the ball too far out. Red Bull Salzburg also snagged their chances, with Benjamin Sesko taking a vibrant shot late in the half to keep Kepa on his feet.

The Blues took on the second half with renewed intensity, and their efforts were immediately rewarded with a goal, just three minutes into the half. It was new signing Raheem Sterling who was on hand to animate the Blues supporters with a brilliantly curled finish into the far post.

The English international wasted no time in taking his chance from the left area of the box, putting a sublime shot past the goalkeeper.

Although it seemed like Chelsea would go on to win the game, handing Graham Potter his first win at Stamford Bridge, they failed to secure all three points. Their Austrian opposition bit back late in the game, with 75 minutes on the clock.

It was Noah Okafor who drew Salzburg level, after a poor error from Thiago Silva saw Adamu latch onto the ball and lay it for the forward. Okafor wasted no time in putting it past Kepa to stun the Stamford Briddge support into silence.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Chelsea's draw in the Champions League:

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that Chelsea don’t play until after the international break 🥴🥴🥴 Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise that Chelsea don’t play until after the international break 🥴🥴🥴

Frank 🇩🇪 @TenHagEra I’m expecting Graham Potter to be sacked in the next 24 hours. I’m expecting Graham Potter to be sacked in the next 24 hours.

#8 @Mxdiano Graham Potter learned a very valuable lesson today. Your £110M worth of centre backs were bought for a very very good reason. Graham Potter learned a very valuable lesson today. Your £110M worth of centre backs were bought for a very very good reason.

Blue1221 @cl2chelsea Actually tired of watching us play. It's painful. Bored of the lot of em #Chelsea Actually tired of watching us play. It's painful. Bored of the lot of em #Chelsea

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



Chelsea pushed late on with their substitutes but squandered chances after a messy giveaway for Okafor's goal. Work to do in Group E. #UCL Graham Potter's first game in charge ends 1-1 against RB Salzburg. The visitors are certainly the happier at Stamford Bridge.Chelsea pushed late on with their substitutes but squandered chances after a messy giveaway for Okafor's goal. Work to do in Group E. #CFC Graham Potter's first game in charge ends 1-1 against RB Salzburg. The visitors are certainly the happier at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea pushed late on with their substitutes but squandered chances after a messy giveaway for Okafor's goal. Work to do in Group E. #CFC #UCL

Alhaji Beardless Smallie👳🏽‍♀️ @the_smallie Shey Chelsea fans no deserve happiness? Shey Chelsea fans no deserve happiness?

GOAL @goal Raheem Sterling scores the first goal of the Graham Potter era Raheem Sterling scores the first goal of the Graham Potter era 🔵 https://t.co/T7jwWhialT

B/R Football @brfootball Raheem Sterling becomes the first player to score for three English clubs in the Champions League Raheem Sterling becomes the first player to score for three English clubs in the Champions League 💥 https://t.co/skJCsqxEDV

Conn @ConnCFC Sterling scores the first goal of the Potter era. Honestly not surprised, what a signing he was Sterling scores the first goal of the Potter era. Honestly not surprised, what a signing he was

Pys @CFCPys No manager we bring into the club can save some of these players, they aren’t even good enough to be on our bench, we’ve got so much building to do, Bottom of the group. 1 point. AC Milan twice. Europa league looking very likely. No manager we bring into the club can save some of these players, they aren’t even good enough to be on our bench, we’ve got so much building to do, Bottom of the group. 1 point. AC Milan twice. Europa league looking very likely.

Mehz🏆🏆 @Mehzap @CFCPys i thought it was the manager tho? i told you these players cant finish @CFCPys i thought it was the manager tho? i told you these players cant finish

🃏 @SeanWHU2 Chelsea got the wrong Potter, they need some serious magic Chelsea got the wrong Potter, they need some serious magic 😭😭 https://t.co/x6LfM2UuIb

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Not the best start for Graham Potter. Chelsea now with just one point after two games and successive matches against AC Milan upcoming. Not the best start for Graham Potter. Chelsea now with just one point after two games and successive matches against AC Milan upcoming.

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh



Disappointment for Graham Potter on his first Chelsea and Champions League game after a late Salzburg equaliser. Chelsea fans boo at the final whistle. 1 point out of 6 to start Chelsea's UCL campaign. Full Time: Chelsea 1:1 RB SalzburgDisappointment for Graham Potter on his first Chelsea and Champions League game after a late Salzburg equaliser. Chelsea fans boo at the final whistle. 1 point out of 6 to start Chelsea's UCL campaign. #CFC Full Time: Chelsea 1:1 RB Salzburg Disappointment for Graham Potter on his first Chelsea and Champions League game after a late Salzburg equaliser. Chelsea fans boo at the final whistle. 1 point out of 6 to start Chelsea's UCL campaign. #CFC https://t.co/2onPUv0Orp

𝐈𝐛𝐳𝐲 🇵🇸 @IbzSpeaks Funny how this so-called Wizard is playing for a manager named Potter and he’s somehow the worst player on the pitch.



Get Hakim Ziyech out of this club. Funny how this so-called Wizard is playing for a manager named Potter and he’s somehow the worst player on the pitch. Get Hakim Ziyech out of this club.

Mark Worrall @gate17marco

Defence frailties exposed.

Failure to capitalise on possession.

Chances squandered.

Positive attitude a plus.

17 days until the next game.

Plenty of time for Graham Potter to work things out.



Keep the faith & the Blue Flag flying high Different manager, same old Chelsea.Defence frailties exposed.Failure to capitalise on possession.Chances squandered.Positive attitude a plus.17 days until the next game.Plenty of time for Graham Potter to work things out.Keep the faith & the Blue Flag flying high Different manager, same old Chelsea.Defence frailties exposed.Failure to capitalise on possession.Chances squandered.Positive attitude a plus.17 days until the next game.Plenty of time for Graham Potter to work things out.Keep the faith & the Blue Flag flying high💙

AbuCFC @cfcticketspare He’s put on Connor Gallagher chasing a goal. Sack him right now. #PotterOut He’s put on Connor Gallagher chasing a goal. Sack him right now. #PotterOut

Makadeni1 @makadeni1 #PotterOut he's had more than enough time to turn this team around. If you can't do it in 90 minutes you won't be able to do it in 9 months. Time for a change. #Chelsea #PotterOut he's had more than enough time to turn this team around. If you can't do it in 90 minutes you won't be able to do it in 9 months. Time for a change. #Chelsea

. @ForeverBlue_07 @ChelseaFC

Positive aspect: we’ve won every Europa League we’ve been part of. @WhaleFinApp Negative aspect: 1 point from 2 gamesPositive aspect: we’ve won every Europa League we’ve been part of. @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Negative aspect: 1 point from 2 gamesPositive aspect: we’ve won every Europa League we’ve been part of.

Moinul @Moinul123 @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Results wise, same old, same old. I did enjoy seeing the lads showing a better work rate though, haven't seen that consistently for a while. It's clear though that we need a miracle to be able to score more than 1 goal. Can't blame Potter for this, we had enough chances @ChelseaFC @WhaleFinApp Results wise, same old, same old. I did enjoy seeing the lads showing a better work rate though, haven't seen that consistently for a while. It's clear though that we need a miracle to be able to score more than 1 goal. Can't blame Potter for this, we had enough chances

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



A lot of work for Potter. Chelsea have had their worst start to a Champions League campaign in their history.A lot of work for Potter. Chelsea have had their worst start to a Champions League campaign in their history.A lot of work for Potter. 😬 https://t.co/RKMgCyq0Ms

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



A very Brighton start for Graham Potter 🫠 Chelsea had more than four times as many attempts on goal (17) than Salzburg (4) in their 1-1 drawA very Brighton start for Graham Potter #UCL 🫠 Chelsea had more than four times as many attempts on goal (17) than Salzburg (4) in their 1-1 draw 😅 A very Brighton start for Graham Potter #UCL

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport That’s a poor draw. Really should have seen that game out. #CFC under pressure going into back to back games v AC Milan. That’s a poor draw. Really should have seen that game out. #CFC under pressure going into back to back games v AC Milan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat