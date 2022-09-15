Twitter explodes as Chelsea are held to 1-1 draw in Graham Potter's first game as manager

Chelsea failed to secure a win against Red Bull Salzburg in their Champions League clash on Wednesday night. The Blues managed to score first, but their Austrian opponents pulled level and put an end to any potential celebrations at Stamford Bridge.
After a minute of silence in respect of the late Queen Elizabeth II, both teams set off with an intense game that soon saw Chelsea get the first big chance at goal. It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, in the fifth minute, who latched onto a loose ball in the area, but failed to place his shot on target.
An error in communication from Jorginho and Kepa Arrizabalaga nearly saw their opponents steal the ball early on, but the duo was saved by the whistle after a foul on Jorginho.
While the Chelsea defense seemed to stumble slightly against Salzburg, their attacking players were a serious threat for the Austrian outfit. The Blues continued to recycle the attack for much of the first half, seeking out avenues to break down Red Bull's defense, but they were unable to find any.
Late in the first half, another major opportunity came for Graham Potter's men through Mason Mount, who struck a brilliant volley on the edge of the box.
However, his effort was just wide of the target, with the forward curling the ball too far out. Red Bull Salzburg also snagged their chances, with Benjamin Sesko taking a vibrant shot late in the half to keep Kepa on his feet.
The Blues took on the second half with renewed intensity, and their efforts were immediately rewarded with a goal, just three minutes into the half. It was new signing Raheem Sterling who was on hand to animate the Blues supporters with a brilliantly curled finish into the far post.
The English international wasted no time in taking his chance from the left area of the box, putting a sublime shot past the goalkeeper.
Although it seemed like Chelsea would go on to win the game, handing Graham Potter his first win at Stamford Bridge, they failed to secure all three points. Their Austrian opposition bit back late in the game, with 75 minutes on the clock.
It was Noah Okafor who drew Salzburg level, after a poor error from Thiago Silva saw Adamu latch onto the ball and lay it for the forward. Okafor wasted no time in putting it past Kepa to stun the Stamford Briddge support into silence.
