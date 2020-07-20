Chelsea thumped Manchester United at the Wembley stadium to march into the FA Cup final. An own goal, accompanied by strikes from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount secured the much-needed victory for the Blues. A late penalty from Bruno Fernandes reduced the deficit but was far from enough.

Goalkeeping errors from David de Gea and an overall passive performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side meant they were never really at Chelsea's level.

Wonderful win from Chelsea. Lampard's changes make them solid enough to stop the defensive problems against an in-form attack. Giroud rightly awarded MOTM w/ dominant striking play. De Gea poor but #CFC earned that luck. #FACup — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) July 19, 2020

It was a fair slow-burner in the opening exchanges of the game, as both teams plotted a three-man back line to cancel each other out on tactical terms.

There were just two shots on target from both sides combined in the first 30 minutes or so, while the overall proceedings and physical battles made up for a real slug fest. In that time, unfortunately, Manchester United centre-half Eric Bailly was stretchered off following a head-on collision with Harry Maguire.

We've had a short break while Man Utd's Maguire and Bailly both receive treatment after the pair clashed heads. We're now into five minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first half.



Eric Bailly has been stretchered off with a head injury. Get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yZdNWiUHwO — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2020

Quite a few fouls on Bruno Fernandes so far. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 19, 2020

Deep into injury time in the first-half, a sublime piece of play from Willian and Cesar Azpilicueta set the latter free, after which he crossed to goalscorer Giroud.

The Frenchman continued his prime form for Chelsea with a lovely finish from near post, getting the better of Maguire with his movement.

16 - Since his debut in the FA Cup in January 2013, Olivier Giroud has scored 16 goals in the competition - only Sergio Aguero (19) has netted more in this period. Specialist. pic.twitter.com/ru7kBveuXW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2020

Oli is one of the best making these little runs to the first post to score goals. Aguero another one. Fantastic mentality 👏🏻 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) July 19, 2020

Lindelof was on the wrong side of Obafemi for Southampton's equaliser and slow across/dodgy positioning for Giroud's goal there. You need your centre-half getting across and helping you out there. Defending that infuriates managers — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 19, 2020

It was a well-taken, typical striker's finish, but de Gea's shot-stopping came under suspicion. While that was debatable on the surface level, his failure in keeping out Mason Mount's effort early on in the second half only added to his catalogue of high profile errors at Manchester United this season.

Man Utd now have the same problem Liverpool had until they signed Alisson. An increasingly unreliable goalkeeper who the manager continues to back. De Gea decline has been ongoing for two years now. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) July 19, 2020

18 - No player has scored more goals in all competitions for Frank Lampard in his managerial career than Mason Mount (18). Entrusted. pic.twitter.com/BWjqgi5t06 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2020

Chelsea didn't sit back from then on, pressing United on in their half and still managing the better chances. They continued to win the ball back repeatedly and close down on red shirts in tight areas.

This semi-final has been a great advert for the concussion protocol #CFC #MUFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) July 19, 2020

Manchester United were then handed the sucker punch by Chelsea on the back off some ponderous play in possession. The Blues, for the umpteenth time, pick-pocketed them as Alonso whipped in a dangerous cross towards Rudiger of all players. The ball deflected off Maguire's toes into the back of net.

Bruno Fernandes did score a consolation goal to salvage something minute for the Red Devils, after Callum Hudson-Odoi gave away a cheap foul of Anthony Martial.

Chelsea concede their contractually obliged penalty to Manchester United #CFC #MUFC — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) July 19, 2020

17 - Since his debut for Man Utd in February, Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player in this period (9 goals, 8 assists). Consolation. pic.twitter.com/0DY33qDWLA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2020

After three defeats earlier to the same opposition, Chelsea had the last laugh. Frank Lampard will now lead his Blues side at Wembley, against Arsenal, for the FA Cup final.

As for United, a 19-game unbeaten run finally came to an end in a game where they just did not show up. The battle for the top four, however, still continues between these two giants.

