Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata inspire Juventus to 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros

Juventus needed a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo and a last-minute winner from Alvaro Morata to secure a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros last night in the UEFA Champions League. The Hungarian club started brightly and took the lead through Myrto Uzuni in the 19th minute.

However, Juventus soon started dominating the ball as they looked to break down the disciplined back-line of the Hungarian side. Cristiano Ronaldo, as so often is the case, provided the moment of inspiration. The Portuguese superstar sent a left-footed drive right into the bottom corner, to get Juventus back in to the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form this season and has shown no signs of slowing down. In 8 appearances for Juventus so far this season, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored an incredible 9 goals.

The teams went into half time at 1-1. Juventus, as was expected, completely dominated the ball in the second half. They upped the ante and looked to secure the game winning goal. However, Ferencvaros held on gamely and looked all set to frustrate the hosts.

Alvaro Morata who came on for Paulo Dybala in the 62nd minute had other ideas. The Spanish striker headed in an inch perfect cross from Juan Cuadrado in the 92nd minute to break Hungarian hearts and secure all 3 points for the Old Lady.

This result ensured Juventus' progression to the knockout stages from Group C along with Barcelona who secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Alvaro Morata who now has 7 goals from 10 matches received some special praise from Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo:

"If he's well mentally then he (Morata) can do anything, he can become one of the best strikers around. If he trains well, if he's in good shape and he plays and he scores, he's a fundamental player not just for Juventus but also for his national team.

"We work to put him in the best condition, and then he is good at finalising what he does on the pitch."

Best tweets from Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros

Places booked in the last 16 of the Champions League:



🛫 Chelsea

🛫 Sevilla

🛫 Barcelona

🛫 Juventus pic.twitter.com/f9bGzlhNQM — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2020

Myrto Uzuni - Celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo, then took the shirt of Cristiano Ronaldo!

🧐 Ferencvarosi's Myrto Uzuni celebrated like Cristiano after scoring against Juventus.



He then asked Cristiano for his jersey at full-time. Idol. pic.twitter.com/QiOjqDoGGR — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) November 24, 2020

Myrto Uzuni gave Ferencvaros the lead against Juventus and proceeded to imitate Cristiano Ronaldo's famous celebration.



15 minutes later, CR7 equalised and Juventus went on to win the game in the 93rd minute.



“You come at the king, you best not miss” pic.twitter.com/KBHH0py0Bs — bet365 (@bet365) November 24, 2020

There can be only one Cristiano Ronaldo

• Scored all of Juventus' Champions League K.O Goals in the 2018/19 Campaign



• Inspired them to another comeback by scoring a Wonder Goal Out of NOWHERE.



Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely carries this Team is an Understatement! pic.twitter.com/4v45RcGhQk — Wonaldo (@Madridi7ii) November 24, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal ratio for Juventus :



➡️ with Allegri : 0.65 (43 Games)

➡️ with Sarri : 0.80 (46 Games)

➡️ with Pirlo : 1.33 (06 Games) pic.twitter.com/HamgABTBVe — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) November 24, 2020

BREAKING: ⁦@Cristiano⁩ just scored his 37th goal in his 36th game of 2020.

He’s 35.

He’s also The 🐐 pic.twitter.com/gRlHPr0gcF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 24, 2020

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League:



⚽️1⃣3⃣1⃣ GOALS

👕1⃣7⃣2⃣ GAMES#UCL pic.twitter.com/Cxb5OSvt9h — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 24, 2020

✅ 2006/07

✅ 2007/08

✅ 2008/09

✅ 2009/10

✅ 2010/11

✅ 2011/12

✅ 2012/13

✅ 2013/14

✅ 2014/15

✅ 2015/16

✅ 2016/17

✅ 2017/18

✅ 2018/19

✅ 2019/20

✅ 2020/21



Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 15 consecutive #UCL seasons. 🔥



SG week 19th - 25th pic.twitter.com/tKlkHbzF0C — William Hill (@WilliamHill) November 24, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 70 goals in Champions League home games - a joint-record for home goals in the history of the competition, level with Lionel Messi. pic.twitter.com/LGtfZczUTZ — Naijaplenty.com (@naijaplenty) November 25, 2020

Alvaro Morata to the rescue for Juventus!

Can't believe I'm saying this but Alvaro Morata is a better footballer than Paulo Dybala in 2020 — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) November 24, 2020

GOAL! Alvaro Morata gives Juve the lead in the 90th minute!



Heartbreak for Ferencvaros 💔#UCL pic.twitter.com/RKvP5B9uMo — Goal (@goal) November 24, 2020

Alvaro Morata in the 20/21 Season:



•10 Games Played

•6 Goals

•3 Assists



Currently the Top Goalscorer of the Champions League 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Yv3QHTO6K7 — Ante 🏵 (@tottenbruh) November 24, 2020

🗣: Dybala didn't play well but it is normal, he needs more time than others with what happened to him. He is growing.



[Pirlo] — Bianconeri Zone (@BianconeriZone) November 24, 2020

Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata rescued Juventus tonight, the Bianconeri will be looking for a more cohesive performance in the future.