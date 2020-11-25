Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata inspire Juventus to 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros

Juventus needed a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo and a last-minute winner from Alvaro Morata to secure a 2-1 victory over Ferencvaros last night in the UEFA Champions League. The Hungarian club started brightly and took the lead through Myrto Uzuni in the 19th minute.
However, Juventus soon started dominating the ball as they looked to break down the disciplined back-line of the Hungarian side. Cristiano Ronaldo, as so often is the case, provided the moment of inspiration. The Portuguese superstar sent a left-footed drive right into the bottom corner, to get Juventus back in to the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been in fine form this season and has shown no signs of slowing down. In 8 appearances for Juventus so far this season, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored an incredible 9 goals.
The teams went into half time at 1-1. Juventus, as was expected, completely dominated the ball in the second half. They upped the ante and looked to secure the game winning goal. However, Ferencvaros held on gamely and looked all set to frustrate the hosts.
Alvaro Morata who came on for Paulo Dybala in the 62nd minute had other ideas. The Spanish striker headed in an inch perfect cross from Juan Cuadrado in the 92nd minute to break Hungarian hearts and secure all 3 points for the Old Lady.
This result ensured Juventus' progression to the knockout stages from Group C along with Barcelona who secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv. Alvaro Morata who now has 7 goals from 10 matches received some special praise from Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo:
"If he's well mentally then he (Morata) can do anything, he can become one of the best strikers around. If he trains well, if he's in good shape and he plays and he scores, he's a fundamental player not just for Juventus but also for his national team.
"We work to put him in the best condition, and then he is good at finalising what he does on the pitch."
Best tweets from Juventus 2-1 Ferencvaros
Myrto Uzuni - Celebrated like Cristiano Ronaldo, then took the shirt of Cristiano Ronaldo!
There can be only one Cristiano Ronaldo
Alvaro Morata to the rescue for Juventus!
Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata rescued Juventus tonight, the Bianconeri will be looking for a more cohesive performance in the future.Published 25 Nov 2020, 11:15 IST