Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo reaches landmark in routine Juventus win

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return with a second-half goal for Juventus
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 03 Dec 2020, 03:51 IST
News
Juventus hosted Dynamo Kyiv at the Allianz Stadium on matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. With three wins from four games, Andrea Pirlo's side came into the game with one foot in the Round of 16 of the competition. In what was a routine win for the hosts, Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet again, as Juventus recorded a 3-0 win to make it through to the knockout stages.

In terms of the team selection, Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the starting XI grabbed all the headlines, as the Juventus forward partnered Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata up front. However, the game also marked the first time a female referee took charge of a men's UEFA Champions League game, as Stephenie Frappart successfully officiated the European encounter in Turin.

Chiesa broke the deadlock for his side with a brilliant header, as he scored his first goal for his new club after a big-money move in the summer.

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo reaches yet another landmark

Juventus returned the stronger of the two sides after the interval and scored twice in the second half to add gloss to the scoreline. Cristiano Ronaldo netted the 750th goal of his professional career, while Alvaro Morata also added to his tally to brush aside the visitors.

Here are the best tweets from the game, as Juventus recorded a routine victory and Cristiano Ronaldo made more history in his illustrious career.

Stephenie Frappart - history maker!

Fede Chiesa gets off the mark for Juventus!

Cristiano Ronaldo makes further history..

Published 03 Dec 2020, 03:51 IST
