Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo reaches landmark in routine Juventus win

Juventus hosted Dynamo Kyiv at the Allianz Stadium on matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League. With three wins from four games, Andrea Pirlo's side came into the game with one foot in the Round of 16 of the competition. In what was a routine win for the hosts, Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet again, as Juventus recorded a 3-0 win to make it through to the knockout stages.

In terms of the team selection, Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the starting XI grabbed all the headlines, as the Juventus forward partnered Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata up front. However, the game also marked the first time a female referee took charge of a men's UEFA Champions League game, as Stephenie Frappart successfully officiated the European encounter in Turin.

Chiesa broke the deadlock for his side with a brilliant header, as he scored his first goal for his new club after a big-money move in the summer.

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo reaches yet another landmark

Juventus returned the stronger of the two sides after the interval and scored twice in the second half to add gloss to the scoreline. Cristiano Ronaldo netted the 750th goal of his professional career, while Alvaro Morata also added to his tally to brush aside the visitors.

Here are the best tweets from the game, as Juventus recorded a routine victory and Cristiano Ronaldo made more history in his illustrious career.

Stephenie Frappart - history maker!

Stephanie Frappart makes history as the first woman to referee a men's Champions League match👏 pic.twitter.com/mtZ7NI3kSn — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2020

An historic moment as Stephanie Frappart becomes the first female to referee a men's #UCL game. pic.twitter.com/MsxyQI9NHt — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 2, 2020

Fede Chiesa gets off the mark for Juventus!

1993-94

◉ Lilian Thuram scores his first (and only) UCL goal



1997-98

◉ Enrico Chiesa scores his first UCL goal



2020-21

◉ Marcus Thuram scores his first UCL goal

◉ Federico Chiesa scores his first UCL



The next generation is off the mark. 👨‍👦 pic.twitter.com/T3X6LpPax1 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 2, 2020

Federico Chiesa 🇮🇹 has scored his first goal in the UEFA Champions League, 20 years and 256 days since his father Enrico Chiesa scored his final goal in the competition in March 2000. 👏 [Opta] #JuveDynamo #Juventus #UCL pic.twitter.com/SRYPKzbkb0 — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) December 2, 2020

With 3 Assists and 1 Goal, Federico Chiesa has now been directly involved in 4 goals since joining Juventus. #UCL pic.twitter.com/fhBi6ydWH8 — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) December 2, 2020

⚪️⚫️ Off the mark! First Champions League goal for Federico Chiesa ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/ICMNM54Ug5 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 2, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo makes further history..

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 750th career goal.



Superhuman. 👏 pic.twitter.com/XUcgbjrwzb — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2020

Ronaldo vs Messi in 2020:



🇵🇹 Ronaldo:



- more Goals (38-24)

- more G/A (45-42)

- better goal ratio (0.97-0.57)

- more Free Kick goals (2-1)

- more Outside Box goals (6-2)

- more Match winners (11-5)

- more trophies (1-0)



🇦🇷 Messi:

- more Games (42-39)

- more Assists (18-7) pic.twitter.com/Q0mH2sNXoG — Jay ☄️ (@Jay_RMA) December 2, 2020

⭐ Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the 750th goal of his senior career for club & country (in 1,028th appearance)



📊 Ronaldo’s 750 goals – breakdown by team:



450 Real Madrid

118 Man Utd

102 Portugal

75 Juventus

5 Sporting pic.twitter.com/VnXrsLNEQI — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 2, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more Champions League home goals (71) than any other player in the competition's history, overtaking Lionel Messi (70) 👀 pic.twitter.com/yJY4naoPCi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2020

Only three players in football history have scored 750 goals for club & country:



🇨🇿🇦🇹 Josef Bican (759)

🇧🇷 Pelé (757)

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo (750)



On the verge. pic.twitter.com/2ze5UD1sLj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 2, 2020

Olivier Giroud is the first player to score 4 goals in a UCL game since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2015, Giroud is only the 2nd ever Chelsea player to score a UCL hatrick after Didier Drogba, Giroud has become the oldest player to score a UCL hatrick, not bad for a go kart.. pic.twitter.com/72Sj4fkDB6 — Pys (@CFCPys) December 2, 2020

Only three men have more career goals than Cristiano Ronaldo (750).



Next up: Brazil legend Pele on 767 👀 pic.twitter.com/sedNYKxyom — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 2, 2020