Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus sensationally crash out of UCL after five-goal thriller against Porto

FC Porto caused one of the biggest upsets in this year's edition of the UEFA Champions League as they knocked Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus out of the competition. The Italian champions trailed 2-1 to start off with and the tie ended at 4-4 but Porto scored the crucial away goal which made the difference.

This is the second year in a row that Juventus have crashed out in the round of 16 after losing to Olympique Lyon last year despite Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics.

On this day, in 2004, Porto scored a last-minute equaliser at Old Trafford to knock Man Utd and Cristiano Ronaldo out of the Champions League...



Exactly 17 years later, they've knocked out Cristiano Ronaldo again. #UCL pic.twitter.com/jYouEkX3h6 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) March 9, 2021

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo understandably chose to field a strong XI and drafted superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo back into the side for the all-important clash. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was rested during their recent 3-1 win over Lazio, and he was joined by Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa in attack against Porto.

The Old Lady got off to a rough start as they conceded a costly away goal within the first 20 minutes of the game. Merih Demiral caught Mehdi Taremi within his penalty box and gave away a spot-kick which was effortlessly converted by Sergio Oliveira. Cristiano Ronaldo's side found themselves 3-1 down on aggregate with it all to do in the remaining 70-odd minutes.

Juventus then began to pile numbers further up the pitch which Porto took advantage of, hitting the hosts on the counter and ended up registering more attempts than Juventus in the first half.

Federico Chiesa steps up for Juventus on a night to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wojciech Szczesny

Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular, had a half to forget. The Portuguese legend failed to register a shot, create a chance or attempt a dribble in the first 45, highlighting how well Juventus' attack was marshaled by his former teammate Pepe and co.

The second half, however, was a different proposition entirely as Juventus turned on the afterburners to storm back into the tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t create a chance, complete a dribble or have a shot on target in the first half vs. Porto 👀



(h/t @StatmanDave) pic.twitter.com/qnix8mkOIe — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo sparked the comeback as he latched onto an excellent ball in the box and set up a shot for Federico Chiesa which the Italian smashed into the top corner in stunning style. It was his second goal in the tie as he also scored Juventus' only goal in Portugal last week.

Porto began to feel the pressure and striker Mehdi Taremi's sending off dealt a massive blow to their hopes of progressing to the next round. The Iranian picked up a yellow card in the 52nd minute and went on to pick up another one just two minutes later for needlessly kicking the ball into the stands. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to convert another great opportunity in the following minutes.

Porto were made to pay for Taremi's moment of madness just under ten minutes later when Chiesa, who had arguably been the player of the tie so far, came up clutch again with a thumping header to meet a delightful ball from Juan Cuadrado.

1999 - Federico Chiesa is the first Italian 🇮🇹 player to score 2+ goals in a UEFA Champions League knockout stage game with Juventus since Filippo Inzaghi, in April 1999 against Manchester United. Amazing.#JuveFCP pic.twitter.com/HIXjfTDyZr — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 9, 2021

Federico Chiesa with a quickfire double for Juve! He's really turned this game around! 🔥🔥



As things stand, we're heading to extra-time... 👀



Juventus 2-1 Porto (3-3) pic.twitter.com/jV2OL4IIxf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 9, 2021

The Italian could have even had a third goal but was denied by Pepe as well as the woodwork as the Dragoes did just about enough to stop him. Pepe had a monumental role to play as he kept a watchful eye on Portugal and ex-Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Porto continued to do so for the remainder of the game as Juventus threw bodies forward. Alvaro Morata saw his goal chalked off for being offside and Juan Cuadrado came very close to winning it for them with a brilliant strike which rattled the crossbar.

The tie eventually went into extra-time with the score tied at 3-3 on aggregate.

The chance to draw first blood fell to Porto's Moussa Marega who spurned a golden opportunity with a header from six yards out but arrowed it straight to Wojciech Szczesny. Cristiano Ronaldo's lengthy appeals for a penalty in the 103rd minute were waved off by referee Bjorn Kuipers, much to the striker's dismay.

📸 - No penalty Juventus given. Remains 2-1 after 105 minutes still. pic.twitter.com/1nWCFYmLTT — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) March 9, 2021

⚪️⚫️ A frustrating evening for Cristiano Ronaldo...#UCL pic.twitter.com/nN9tvAHjxw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 9, 2021

Sergio Oliveira and Pepe inspire Porto to historic result

Oliveira stunned the hosts with an astonishing free-kick under the wall after winning a foul outside Juventus' box in the 114th minute. His strike was powerful enough to find the back of the net despite Szczesny getting a hand to it. The midfielder fired his side to a 4-3 lead on aggregate and scored the goal that ultimately made the difference.

Juventus got one back just two minutes later as Adrien Rabiot had a free header from a corner to take the tie to 4-4, but Porto had the crucial away goal.

The Portuguese side defended valiantly to see out the dying minutes of the game and narrowly escaped another penalty appeal from Juventus after Matthijs de Ligt went down in the box.

Sérgio Oliveira join FC Porto's youth system in 2002.



He's the club's youngest ever player to appear for the first team.



After six spells on loan at other clubs, he's finally established himself as a regular in the side.



He's just knocked Juventus out of the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/vUV6aFI6wu — bet365 (@bet365) March 9, 2021

Pirlo à Sky Italia sur le mur : "C'est nous qui choisissons qui va dedans (...) C'est la première fois qu'ils se retournent. Peut-être qu'ils pensaient que le joueur était trop loin pour marquer. C'est une erreur. D'habitude, cela n'arrive pas. C'était fatal" #JuvePorto https://t.co/LSdEDgAxsa — GuillaumeMP (@Guillaumemp) March 9, 2021

104 - There were just 104 seconds between Sérgio Oliveira’s free-kick goal and Adrien Rabiot’s goal for Juventus to make it 3-2. Bonkers. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 9, 2021

In a career full of so many incredible performances, this one might just rank at the very top for Pepe.



The 38 year old Porto captain was immense and essentially flawless. Dominated for 120 minutes.



One of the finest defensive CL performances we’ve ever witnessed. pic.twitter.com/o5NTWkxvVL — EiF (@EiFSoccer) March 9, 2021

In the end, it was too little, too late as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus unceremoniously crashed out at the round of 16 stage for the second successive year. His former teammate Pepe was arguably one of the best players on the pitch and made a staggering 18 (!) clearances on the night.

Juventus' mission to win the UCL, for which Cristiano Ronaldo was purchased from Real Madrid, hit another stumbling block. This result means that they have now failed to make it past the last eight — where they fell to AFC Ajax two years ago — even once in his three years at the club.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

Juventus go out against Porto in the Champions League Round of 16 😔 pic.twitter.com/2qCkvifgyI — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) March 9, 2021

That Porto-Juve match was insane. The drama of the Champions League is unmatched. Sad that we didn’t have a special knockout night like this but to create an atmosphere like that without a crowd is so special. — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) March 9, 2021

They bought Ronaldo and then built a mediocre team around him and just expected him to carry the team on his back it don’t work like that...



No player would look good in this Juventus team with Pirlo he literally has no experience and completely out of his depth — AJ (@KZN22_) March 9, 2021

Ronaldo getting bailed out by the Colombian Saelemaekers and the Italian Samu Castillejo una this man makes me SICK — Deniz Andres (@Koezo123) March 9, 2021

Ultimately, Juventus deserved to be punished for their naivety, poor tactical play, and horrendous recruitment. An accumulation of multiple mistakes across the past years. — TBG (@PhilosophyTBG) March 9, 2021

The break-up that just never made sense... pic.twitter.com/s9eszva3FD — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) March 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo went to Juventus to become their hero and win the Champions League just to get humiliated by Porto, Lyon and Ajax. Legend. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 9, 2021

Juventus’ mistake wasn’t buying Cristiano Ronaldo — it was not buying Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro alongside him. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 9, 2021

2019 ❌

2020 ❌

2021 ❌



Cristiano isn't the Champions League's finest anymore... pic.twitter.com/zAfikIVpdb — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 9, 2021

Juventus have had 22 shots in 105 minutes vs. Porto — Juan Cuadrado has created 11 of them.



Huge attacking output. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/4wi0nT0YYT — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaismith — Sean (@SeanDOlfc) March 9, 2021

Juventus:



side pass

↓

side pass

↓

side pass

↓

side pass

↓

side pass to Cuadrado

↓

side pass

↓

side pass

↓

side pass

↓

side pass

↓

side pass to Cuadrado

↓

cross from Cuadrado

↓

cleared



Repeat. — UtdArena (@utdarena) March 9, 2021

Chiesa's sparkling night and overall tie comes to a close as Kulusevski replaces him.



Man of the match and man of the tie no matter what happens. 3 goals, incredible fizz and determination to his performance, the sole reason Juventus have rallied to this challenge ✨#UCL — Ranks FC (@RankSquad) March 9, 2021

If you ever wanted to know why Jesus Corona had 5/5 for so many years pic.twitter.com/nywgxxwmDa — Piquelme (@Piquelme21) March 9, 2021

Pepe is putting in one of the greatest center back displays I've ever watched. Just an immaculate performance. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) March 9, 2021

Ajax, Porto and Lyon 😂 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving 3-peat winners Real Madrid is the worst individual sporting decision in football history. He can only blame himself for it. — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 9, 2021

Juventus 3-2 (4-4) Porto AET:



⚽️ Oliveira (penalty)

⚽️ Chiesa

🔴 Taremi sent off

⚽️ Chiesa

⚽️ Oliveira

⚽️ Rabiot



Porto go through on away goals.



WHAT. A. GAME. 🍿#UCL pic.twitter.com/lwM7RwyL2s — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 9, 2021

Messi and Ronaldo going out in the RO16, we’re witnessing the 🐐 era slowly come to an end pic.twitter.com/MWfPsl1xQY — Haz (@pubIad) March 9, 2021

If Juventus wanted to win the Champions League, they should have signed Florentino Pérez, not Cristiano Ronaldo. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 9, 2021

If I declared a war on a sovereign territory and I took these three men to battle, I’d come out victorious 🐉 pic.twitter.com/7oXAHRgQbg — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) March 9, 2021

Ronaldo: I came here to win the Champions League with Juventus pic.twitter.com/HLBkCdnfB3 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) March 9, 2021

What a performance, he still has it. pic.twitter.com/dIMIy8gZbA — TC. (@totalcristiano) March 9, 2021

2019: eliminated in the quarterfinal to Ajax ❌

2020: eliminated in the round of 16 to Lyon ❌

2021: eliminated in the round of 16 to Porto ❌



Another season, another early exit. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Se9aH3SDiM — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 9, 2021

Rio Ferdinand on Pepe's performance vs Juventus: "If I'm coaching at a football club now, I would get clip these clips and clip them up for every centre-half at the club to watch." https://t.co/KSTWHPDcWz — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 9, 2021

If large scale changes are not made in terms of shipping players out, we will be even worse next season.



2 full backs.

2 midfielders.



We can have a dialogue about the UCL once this is done. Until then, Round of 16 is our ceiling. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) March 9, 2021