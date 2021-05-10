Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus slump to a 3-0 defeat against AC Milan

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are in real danger of missing out on the UEFA Champions League next season after losing 3-0 against AC Milan last night. Andrea Pirlo's men put in a dismal performance as AC Milan ran away with the game.
Brahim Diaz opened the scoring for AC Milan with an excellent effort in first-half stoppage time. Juventus were expected to come out all guns blazing in the second half, however, it was AC Milan who once again took control of the game and created the better chances.
Juventus shot-stopper Szczesny even saved a Kessie penalty to give Cristiano Ronaldo and the Old Lady some hope. However, AC Milan were ruthless as late goals from Rebic and Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori secured a comfortable win for the Rossoneri.
Juventus superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata had remarkably quiet games as they failed to make the most of their chances and trouble young Ginaluigi Donnarumma in AC Milan's goal.
Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo's future has been subject to intense speculation and the Italian spoke to Sky Sports after the match against AC Milan:
“Resign? No, I won’t step aside. I took this role with a great deal of enthusiasm amid certain difficulties. I am at the disposal of the club, there are still three games to go, so I will continue doing my work as long as I am allowed to.
“I had a different project in my mind and thought I would have a different group at my disposal. I had been working on some concepts, but then I had to make changes in order to suit their characteristics and had to adapt.
“It’s not that this team is resistant to change, but if you have some things in your mind and they become more difficult with certain players. If I cannot get the best out of these players, that is my fault and I certainly need to do better.
“If something didn’t go right, I take responsibility. This squad is made up of great players, clearly something did not work.”
This result also puts a lot of doubts on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar will not be content playing the UEFA Europa League. If the Old Lady fail to make Europe's premier competition, Juventus might have no option but to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United and even Sporting CP in the last few days and it will be interesting to see where the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner will be playing next season.
