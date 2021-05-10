Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus slump to a 3-0 defeat against AC Milan

Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are in real danger of missing out on the UEFA Champions League next season after losing 3-0 against AC Milan last night. Andrea Pirlo's men put in a dismal performance as AC Milan ran away with the game.

Brahim Diaz opened the scoring for AC Milan with an excellent effort in first-half stoppage time. Juventus were expected to come out all guns blazing in the second half, however, it was AC Milan who once again took control of the game and created the better chances.

Juventus shot-stopper Szczesny even saved a Kessie penalty to give Cristiano Ronaldo and the Old Lady some hope. However, AC Milan were ruthless as late goals from Rebic and Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori secured a comfortable win for the Rossoneri.

Juventus superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata had remarkably quiet games as they failed to make the most of their chances and trouble young Ginaluigi Donnarumma in AC Milan's goal.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo's future has been subject to intense speculation and the Italian spoke to Sky Sports after the match against AC Milan:

“Resign? No, I won’t step aside. I took this role with a great deal of enthusiasm amid certain difficulties. I am at the disposal of the club, there are still three games to go, so I will continue doing my work as long as I am allowed to.

“I had a different project in my mind and thought I would have a different group at my disposal. I had been working on some concepts, but then I had to make changes in order to suit their characteristics and had to adapt.

“It’s not that this team is resistant to change, but if you have some things in your mind and they become more difficult with certain players. If I cannot get the best out of these players, that is my fault and I certainly need to do better.

“If something didn’t go right, I take responsibility. This squad is made up of great players, clearly something did not work.”

This result also puts a lot of doubts on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar will not be content playing the UEFA Europa League. If the Old Lady fail to make Europe's premier competition, Juventus might have no option but to sell Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with moves to Real Madrid, PSG, Manchester United and even Sporting CP in the last few days and it will be interesting to see where the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner will be playing next season.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Juventus 0-3 AC Milan

Zlatan got AC Milan's players together for a motivational pre-match huddle.



They went out and beat Juventus away for the first time in a decade 🦁 pic.twitter.com/S0MTnugE6M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 9, 2021

Juventus registered one shot on target in their 0-3 home defeat against Milan.



Rodrigo Bentancur in the 46th minute. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Osq9WqGxFu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus will miss Champions League qualification and go to the Europa League unless a team above them slips up in the final three games 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZCPVkKCn6z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 9, 2021

• Real Madrid have dropped points

• PSG are about to lose Ligue 1

• Juventus and Ronaldo are about to head to the Europa League



Man I love football 😍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/THAhsD84FF — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀🌴 (@FCBchris_) May 9, 2021

Juventus lost 3-0 , are outside the top 4 and Ronaldo’s form is declining..



Real Madrid drew with sevilla



Today was a good day pic.twitter.com/Yid9PK8lnR — Hadzi (@Hadzimi_) May 9, 2021

First goal for AC Milan in a very important victory🤩🔴⚫️. LETS GO!! All praise to God🙌🏾.

Primo goal con l’AC Milan in un’importante vittoria🤩🔴⚫️. ANDIAMOOO!!! Grazie Dio🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/hUJsKdNMyJ — Fikayo Tomori (@fikayotomori_) May 9, 2021

AC Milan had never won at the Allianz Stadium until today! Grazie Andrea Pirlo!! pic.twitter.com/LpzmDAAevj — BI_1897 (@BI_1897) May 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a good game

Goals against AC Milan



Messi - 8

Ronaldo - 6



If only Juventus had Messi on their team, they would’ve won the league by January pic.twitter.com/DqMV9ePYkF — MC (@CrewsMat19) May 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo this season has blanked against Atalanta, Milan, Napoli, Inter, Porto and Fiorentina.



He has disappeared in the most crucial games this season, he's one of the main reasons why Juventus are potentially going to Europa League.



So much for a "big game player". pic.twitter.com/Ejt72D7zRT — Altin (@tiniademaj10) May 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals than Mbappe, Kane, Haaland, Lukaku, Salah and Bruno but I'm supposed to believe he's the reason Juventus are bad — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) May 9, 2021

I swear... All Barca humiliations are Messi's fault....



But Juventus not reaching the UCL is the fault of the team and coach.... 💁🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aeQQ5mlJe8 — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕖𝕝 🇳🇱 (@SimplyMarceI) May 9, 2021

Ronaldo accepting Europa league next season with Juventus. pic.twitter.com/XsWeeBWXs8 — C. H. R. Y. S. (@CHRYS93004063) May 9, 2021

Ronaldo promised Juventus Champions League 😂💔



For the first time, the Goat will play in Europa League next season 😪 pic.twitter.com/gFTyjqBdm2 — Tom & Jerry Sports 😂 (@tandjsport) May 9, 2021

📊 All the stats from the win against Juventus... pic.twitter.com/Uj6f4o5TCF — MilanData📊 (@acmilandata) May 9, 2021

Ronaldo: *dribbles*



Tomori: pic.twitter.com/gmY5TTS5Gh — 𝑴 𝑰 𝑳 𝑨 𝑵 𝑶 🇮🇹 (@kakaszn) May 9, 2021

Ronaldo has 2 Assists in Serie A this season. 2!! pic.twitter.com/5Zaad8SwLm — H0mbre10🏷️ (@Monolith10i) May 9, 2021

Ronaldo fans watching Ronaldo destroy Antioc Panatolikas in far away Macedonia next season in the Europa league. pic.twitter.com/dvAnQhYOeK — Ezenwanyi Camp Nou ❤💙 (@Jiji_Byte) May 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 27 Serie A Goals this season



The closest player to him is Morata with 8 Goals



But people on Twitter dot com will tell you Ronaldo is the problem!! pic.twitter.com/CUnHl743wF — Everything Cristiano (@EverythingCR7_) May 9, 2021

Put Lionel Messi in that Juventus team and they would be playing champions league football next season



Ronaldo bottled it when it mattered the most https://t.co/x0WWYqtoyX — ABHÌ (@FCB_Lad) May 9, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has played in every Champions League campaign since the 2003/04 season and scored in every one since 2006/07...



Juventus are 5th in Serie A with three games to go. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wICDCDJ5Op — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 9, 2021

Messi vs Ronaldo top 5 of their leagues:



Messi:



3 goals

2 assist



Ronaldo:



1 goal

0 assists pic.twitter.com/88eBVRWa6h — Umer (@Iconic_Messi) May 9, 2021

❌ AC Milan restricted Ronaldo to just 2 shots tonight with an xG value of 0.07.



He received a 5.97 WhoScored rating, just the 5th time he's rated lower than a 6 since this data became available in 2009/10. pic.twitter.com/FH5ycxnMa6 — MessivsRonaldo.app (@mvsrapp) May 9, 2021

Regardless of how this turns out, Pirlo was always be the biggest protagonist of the Juventus rejuvenation.



This will never change.



But as a Coach, for now, he's gotta go. If be improves in the future, I wouldn't rule his return out but this has got to end. — Arjun Pradeep (@IndianRegista) May 9, 2021

Everyone available for Pirlo tonight. No injuries to excuse that. — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) May 9, 2021