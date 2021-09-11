Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stars on Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo has marked his Manchester United return with a sensational performance. The Portuguese magnificos stole the show as Bruno Fernandes also joined the party 10 minutes from time. He slipped in a gentle reminder of his excellenin the 80th minute, scoring an absolute peach from 30 odd yards out.
Jesse Lingard added a fourth in the 92nd minute at the end of a phenomenal team move to make it 4-1.
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Manchester United in first-half stoppage time to send Old Trafford into a state of euphoria. The Manchester United number 7 sniffed out an opportunity as Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman spilled a Mason Greenwood shot.
Ronaldo swooped in to tap the ball home and wheeled away in celebration. It was the moment that Manchester United fans had been waiting for and is a sure-shot entry in their highlight reel of the season.
He then ran onto a Luke Shaw through ball in the 62nd minute and raced away from the Newcastle United defenders before smashing the ball through the legs of Freddie Woodman.
Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show for Manchester United
The Theatre of Dreams was buzzing eith 'Viva Ronaldo' chants ever since Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the starting lineup. The Magpies defended deep and were happy to let Manchester United have the ball for the large part.
Manchester United had to toil for the first goal against a resolute and organized Newcastle United unit. Ronaldo looked keen from the get-go but couldn't get on the ball enough.
Newcastle United equalized through right-back Javier Manquillo. It was his first goal for Newcastle United in 85 matches.
But Manchester United got their act together swiftly and started stitching together some good moves to impede Newcastle United's momentum.
Cristiano Ronaldo took his goal tally for Manchester United to 120 with the brace. The last goal of his first Manchester United stint came on the 10th of May, 2009. It was a thumping freekick in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.
While the opening goal wasn't exactly a spectacle in itself, the event was. If the first one typified his movement and intelligence, the second one was a testament to his burst of pace and finishing.
However, Bruno Fernandes' strike in the 80th minute to put the game to bed was arguably the goal of the game. He absolutely leathered the ball home from range and Woodman had absolute no chance of stopping it.
It was the kind of day that was straight out of a fairy tale as far as Manchester United fans and Cristiano Ronaldo are concerned.
Let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Ronaldo's match winning performance on his return to Manchester United.
