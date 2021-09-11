Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo stars on Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo has marked his Manchester United return with a sensational performance. The Portuguese magnificos stole the show as Bruno Fernandes also joined the party 10 minutes from time. He slipped in a gentle reminder of his excellenin the 80th minute, scoring an absolute peach from 30 odd yards out.

Jesse Lingard added a fourth in the 92nd minute at the end of a phenomenal team move to make it 4-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Manchester United in first-half stoppage time to send Old Trafford into a state of euphoria. The Manchester United number 7 sniffed out an opportunity as Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman spilled a Mason Greenwood shot.

Ronaldo swooped in to tap the ball home and wheeled away in celebration. It was the moment that Manchester United fans had been waiting for and is a sure-shot entry in their highlight reel of the season.

He then ran onto a Luke Shaw through ball in the 62nd minute and raced away from the Newcastle United defenders before smashing the ball through the legs of Freddie Woodman.

Cristiano Ronaldo steals the show for Manchester United

The Theatre of Dreams was buzzing eith 'Viva Ronaldo' chants ever since Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the starting lineup. The Magpies defended deep and were happy to let Manchester United have the ball for the large part.

Manchester United had to toil for the first goal against a resolute and organized Newcastle United unit. Ronaldo looked keen from the get-go but couldn't get on the ball enough.

Newcastle United equalized through right-back Javier Manquillo. It was his first goal for Newcastle United in 85 matches.

But Manchester United got their act together swiftly and started stitching together some good moves to impede Newcastle United's momentum.

Cristiano Ronaldo took his goal tally for Manchester United to 120 with the brace. The last goal of his first Manchester United stint came on the 10th of May, 2009. It was a thumping freekick in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

While the opening goal wasn't exactly a spectacle in itself, the event was. If the first one typified his movement and intelligence, the second one was a testament to his burst of pace and finishing.

However, Bruno Fernandes' strike in the 80th minute to put the game to bed was arguably the goal of the game. He absolutely leathered the ball home from range and Woodman had absolute no chance of stopping it.

It was the kind of day that was straight out of a fairy tale as far as Manchester United fans and Cristiano Ronaldo are concerned.

Let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Ronaldo's match winning performance on his return to Manchester United.

“He’s too old."

"The Premier League is too fast."

"He's not what Man United need.”



Never write off Ronaldo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/tYejE1DglK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 11, 2021

But seriously how can someone watch Ronaldo and say he's finished? — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 11, 2021

Rival fans waiting for Cristiano Ronaldo to flop at Man Utd. pic.twitter.com/Ne5GyUwGOB — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) September 11, 2021

Someone said Cristiano Ronaldo is the best Premier League player since Cristiano Ronaldo. That someone is 100% correct. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) September 11, 2021

Arsenal fans watching #mufc and Ronaldo instead of the relegation fodder in front of them 😂 pic.twitter.com/9ILRCA9Fs3 — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) September 11, 2021

'You've only come to see Ronaldo', sing Man Utd fans. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo watching Bruno score an absolute rocket when he's on a hat-trick pic.twitter.com/zsKOODD5po — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) September 11, 2021

What a goal Bruno! Spiritual presence assist by Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Y7y61jknXc — Dr. Ilkay 🇨🇦 (@DoctorT_RM) September 11, 2021

A 36 year old Cristiano Ronaldo just netted a brace on his PL debut in just over an hour and people doubt if he can perform in the Premier League 😂😂😂 — Kaz. (@Kaz7ii) September 11, 2021

There will never be a more clutch player than Cristiano Ronaldo 🐐 pic.twitter.com/TkJWwl7ucs — CR7 Rap Rhymes (@cr7raprhymes) September 11, 2021

Just like he never left! 🔥



Cristiano Ronaldo scores a 2nd debut double for Manchester United at Old Trafford! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/VbuO1VPvW8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo this. Bruno that. But don't forget Paul Pogba has 7 assists in 4 Premier League games this season. pic.twitter.com/SAG5F9A2dq — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 11, 2021

👏 Cristiano Ronaldo claps the Manchester United fans at Old Trafford after a 2nd debut brace. pic.twitter.com/c2FRUYcHin — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has recorded 400 goal contributions in 350 games since turning 30. pic.twitter.com/HAUS1Swekj — TC (@totalcristiano) September 11, 2021

Ronaldo haters watching the game thinking he couldn't do it anymore in the Premier Leaguepic.twitter.com/GcTXlwKVgR — 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 (@GreatWhiteNueve) September 11, 2021

• Ronaldo brace on his homecoming.

• Bruno wonder goal.

• Pogba with 2 assists bringing his assist tally to 7.

Lingard goal.

• Finally got to see Donny get some minutes.

• Fine performance from both Greenwood and Sancho.



This is what Manchester United fans deserve. pic.twitter.com/IXS8J8l5RE — ًEllis. (@EIIisBurner) September 11, 2021

As several journalists predicted, Ronaldo is past it. Gutted 😩 — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) September 11, 2021

