Twitter explodes as Ed Woodward resigns as Manchester United chairman

Ed Woodward has stepped down from his position as chairman of Manchester United as per widespread reports in England.
Woodward is believed to be one of the driving forces behind Premier League clubs breaking away to join the European Super League alongside owner of the club, Joel Glazer. The ESL includes a total of 12 founding members, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur from the Premier League.
However, news of the ESL proposal was met with immense backlash from fans across the globe, with fans protesting in front of stadiums of the 12 clubs involved in the competition.
Woodward reportedly planned to resign at the end of the current campaign, but has handed in his notice on Tuesday after an immense backlash regarding the ESL.
The 49-year-old was appointed vice-president of the ESL along with Andrea Agnelli and Florentino Perez as president. It is now believed that Woodward has stepped down from his position at the club, while it has also been reported that Agnelli has followed suit due to widespread criticism over the last 48 hours, although these reports have been denied by Juventus.
Manchester United, in particular, were heavily criticised by several football figures associated with the club due to their decision to accept the ESL invitation. Ex-captain Gary Neville called out the owners and branded them a 'disgrace' for doing so, while current stars Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw have also expressed their dismay.
Club captain Harry Maguire is believed to have played a huge role in the confrontation between the Manchester United players and Ed Woodward over being kept in the dark over plans to join the breakaway league.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Ed Woodward stepping down from his position at Manchester United!