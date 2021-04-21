Twitter explodes as Ed Woodward resigns as Manchester United chairman

Ed Woodward has stepped down from his position as chairman of Manchester United as per widespread reports in England.

Woodward is believed to be one of the driving forces behind Premier League clubs breaking away to join the European Super League alongside owner of the club, Joel Glazer. The ESL includes a total of 12 founding members, including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur from the Premier League.

However, news of the ESL proposal was met with immense backlash from fans across the globe, with fans protesting in front of stadiums of the 12 clubs involved in the competition.

Woodward reportedly planned to resign at the end of the current campaign, but has handed in his notice on Tuesday after an immense backlash regarding the ESL.

To The Super League 🥂 pic.twitter.com/zcHbsJ0DG0 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2021

The 49-year-old was appointed vice-president of the ESL along with Andrea Agnelli and Florentino Perez as president. It is now believed that Woodward has stepped down from his position at the club, while it has also been reported that Agnelli has followed suit due to widespread criticism over the last 48 hours, although these reports have been denied by Juventus.

Manchester United, in particular, were heavily criticised by several football figures associated with the club due to their decision to accept the ESL invitation. Ex-captain Gary Neville called out the owners and branded them a 'disgrace' for doing so, while current stars Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw have also expressed their dismay.

Club captain Harry Maguire is believed to have played a huge role in the confrontation between the Manchester United players and Ed Woodward over being kept in the dark over plans to join the breakaway league.

Believe Harry Maguire has not been the only United player to make his feelings clear over the ESL shambles. Others have followed suit. Luke Shaw statement an indicator of the depth of feeling within the dressing room. — Mike Keegan (@MikeKeegan_DM) April 20, 2021

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ed Woodward stepping down from his position at Manchester United!

Advertisement

👋 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2021

✅ European Super League cancelled

✅ Ed Woodward out of the club



⌛️ Glazers time is up, time to sell up — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) April 20, 2021

Sounds like Ed Woodward is just the latest who couldn't get past a confrontation with Luke Shaw this season — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire throwing Ed Woodward out of Manchester United pic.twitter.com/cFkoB4CcgP — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) April 20, 2021

#MUFC about to confirm Ed Woodward's departure to the New York Stock Exchange. He leaves by mutual consent. The Glazers say he was scheduled to leave United, but this has been brought forward.



I wonder why? #MUFC #europeansuperleague — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) April 20, 2021

Step 1: Maguire confronts Woodward.

Step 2: Woodward resigns from the club.



My captain. pic.twitter.com/lPJi6WuYvb — UtdArena (@utdarena) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

HARRY MAGUIRE HAS KICKED ED WOODWARD OUT OF MANCHESTER UNITED — 𝓛𝓲𝓪𝓶 🐝 (@LJxmes) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

Joel Glazer, Andrea Agnelli, Florentino Perez, Stanley Kroenke... John Henry!! Ed Woodward!! Your boys took one hell of a beating! — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 20, 2021

One European Super League club owner may put their club up for sale "within days" #mulive [@StanCollymore] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

8pm on Thursday evening: A nationwide doorstep clap in memory of The Super League. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) April 20, 2021

Football belongs to the fans. pic.twitter.com/i7BdvAFK8p — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 20, 2021

After I win this UNO tournament today........



I am officially purchasing Manchester United.pic.twitter.com/aakxn2gKJt — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

Our club will be in the hands of the right people shortly. pic.twitter.com/dRjJAkX8ha — ORohitO (@ORohitO) April 20, 2021

Phil Jones outlasted Woodward. pic.twitter.com/vqzWXh1K5T — Alternative MUFC Commentary. (@AlternativeMUFC) April 20, 2021

Harry Maguire to Ed Woodward pic.twitter.com/guKtgUIqdM — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) April 20, 2021

The idea of the European Super League has made Ed Woodward resign as Man Utd’s chairman & the Glazers are now contemplating selling the football club. Florentino Pérez is an absolute genius. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) April 20, 2021

Mourinho and Ed Woodward spotting each other from across the job centre tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/iopF1qVYYX — 🧢 (@TraversDF) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

Legacy fans 1 - 0 Woodward — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) April 20, 2021

Ed Woodward's finest moments



1) Flying home from tour of Australia to conduct 'urgent transfer business' and landing nobody of note

2) Telling the world 'we can do things in the transfer market people can only dream of' and signing Marouane Fellaini

3) Quitting the club. End pic.twitter.com/0m1rJ8MKww — Dan Coombs (@DanCFootball) April 20, 2021

Ed Woodward explaining to Glazer family why the Super League couldn’t work pic.twitter.com/GUhJlnXjyF — Captain Scamerica (@Nigerianscamsss) April 20, 2021

Advertisement

WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY. Woodward GONE. Huge day for football, even bigger day for Manchester United. The battle is closer to being over, Glazers need to be booted out to complete the clear out! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) April 20, 2021

“So basically I told ed Woodward and the glazers to shove it, ESL fell apart and football was saved, don’t call me a hero I’m just an ordinary bloke” pic.twitter.com/ani6mlADYU — #GLAZERSOUT (@TaylorMunro27) April 20, 2021

Maguire to woodward: "I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No! I am the one who knocks!" pic.twitter.com/padn3e5G67 — Professor Ole (@TheSpecialOle) April 20, 2021

This new European Super League is one hell of a knock out competition! 😳



❌ Chelsea - OUT

❌ Man City - OUT

❌ Atletico - OUT

❌ Barcelona - OUT

❌ Man UTD - OUT



❌ Ed Woodward - GONE

❌ Andrea Agnelli - GONE#SuperLeague #SuperLeagueOut pic.twitter.com/8LrlaDDN4O — Michael Gravesande (@OldBlackHack) April 20, 2021