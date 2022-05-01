Twitter explodes as Frank Lampard and Everton stun Chelsea with 1-0 win at Goodison Park

Frank Lampard enjoyed a memorable evening on Merseyside as his Everton team secured a crucial 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday. The hosts are battling to avoid relegation from the top-flight this season and their win over Chelsea came as a timely boost.

Ever since the referee blew the whistle to kick-off proceedings at Goodison Park, Everton were on the money. The Toffees produced a steely display with enough intensity to rattle Chelsea, physically as well as mentally.

It proved to be a frustrating outing for Thomas Tuchel, who made just a solitary change to the side that drew against Manchester United on Thursday. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced N'Golo Kante in midfield and was easily the visitors' best player on the night.

However, the parts around him failed to click and Chelsea underwhelmed in what proved to be a demoralizing defeat at the hands of their former manager. Lampard rallied his Everton troops to perfection, but had to rely on a mistake from one of his former teammates to give his team the all-important lead.

Cesar Azpilicueta committed a costly error while trying to play out from the back and Everton pressed high to capitalize. Richarlison was presented with the opportunity to tuck the ball away and he made no mistake just after the interval in the 46th minute.

After taking the lead, Everton were dogged at the back and relied on the brilliance of Jordan Pickford to bail them out time and again. The shot-stopper was at the peak of his powers and ensured his team walked away with maximum points. The pick of the best saves came after Mason Mount crashed an attempt into the upright.

Pickford makes miraculous save to deny Chelsea equalizer

Azpilicueta latched on to the ricochet off the post and smashed a shot into the Everton goal. However, Pickford made a miraculous recovery to stop the attempt in what will go down as arguably the save of the season. From the resulting corner-kick, he made another fine stop to deny Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues tried to push for the equalizer, but came up short every single time. The raucous home crowd at Goodison Park erupted into a delirium of noise as soon as the referee blew the final whistle. Lampard was understandably elated as well, getting the last laugh over his former employers.

In the wake of a priceless win for Everton, fans on Twitter could not hold themselves back from taking a swipe at Chelsea. Here are some of the best tweets:

Gary Neville @GNev2 Chelsea’s defenders have been doing that for the last 3-4 games! Switched off… Chelsea’s defenders have been doing that for the last 3-4 games! Switched off…

Dillon Swan @DillonSwan07 do chelsea realise they’re playing everton do chelsea realise they’re playing everton

. @icronicgoose Chelsea going down in the next few years Chelsea going down in the next few years

Olivia🇳🇱 @Oliviaingham17 Chelsea are only good when you don’t want them to be Chelsea are only good when you don’t want them to be

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy With all due respect to César Azpilicueta and what he’s achieved, I have no idea how Barcelona look at the current version of him and think he’d be a good signing for them. With all due respect to César Azpilicueta and what he’s achieved, I have no idea how Barcelona look at the current version of him and think he’d be a good signing for them.

Infamous @InfamousChelsea The amount of goals Chelsea have conceded playing out the back the past few weeks is out of control. The amount of goals Chelsea have conceded playing out the back the past few weeks is out of control.

E-Than @CfcDude So Everton just made Chelsea useless So Everton just made Chelsea useless https://t.co/dJ5fFTuouV

Funom @Funom_J Mason mount first half highlights🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Mason mount first half highlights🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/bodPY1VTbM

Conn @ConnCFC Games like this make me appreciate what Hazard did for Chelsea more and more. We are one of the most stale teams in the league at times man. Games like this make me appreciate what Hazard did for Chelsea more and more. We are one of the most stale teams in the league at times man.

🐝 @anelka39i Chelsea fans were talking about scoring 4 to relegate Lampard Chelsea fans were talking about scoring 4 to relegate Lampard😂😂😂😂

Ralle🇸🇪 @rallecfc Chelseas biggest rival is Chelsea Chelseas biggest rival is Chelsea

LiveScore @livescore



#EVECHE Frank Lampard loved Everton's goal against Chelsea Frank Lampard loved Everton's goal against Chelsea 🔥#EVECHE https://t.co/HxqR3BJemg

Luis @LuisMannion3 How did this Chelsea side win the Champions League How did this Chelsea side win the Champions League

✈️ @Arrizabalager The reason Pickford plays for England is because of his performances against Chelsea. The reason Pickford plays for England is because of his performances against Chelsea.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella That Pickford save is one of the best saves I've seen. That Pickford save is one of the best saves I've seen.

{null} @Sarfaraz_CFC There is no hunger in this squad. Need few fresh faces. #CFC There is no hunger in this squad. Need few fresh faces. #CFC

R.E🤖🏳️‍🌈 @r4ntingeddy_bac Tuchel can't even beat lampard Tuchel can't even beat lampard😭

Yamkela @Yamkela05342286 I don't know why Thomas Tuchel bought Lukaku for a lot of money if he won't let him play I don't know why Thomas Tuchel bought Lukaku for a lot of money if he won't let him play 😭

Kemboi @Cfc_Kemboi



Leeds Next Two Fixtures :

Leeds vs Arsenal

Leeds Vs Chelsea



Chelsea Saving Their Legend Everton 32 points , Leeds 34 pointsLeeds Next Two Fixtures :Leeds vs ArsenalLeeds Vs ChelseaChelsea Saving Their Legend Everton 32 points , Leeds 34 points Leeds Next Two Fixtures :✅Leeds vs Arsenal ✅Leeds Vs Chelsea Chelsea Saving Their Legend 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/bHMCAjNyAy

Grace Robertson 🏳️‍⚧️ @GraceOnFootball Brilliant tactical move from Lampard to take off Everton Pickford and bring on England Pickford. Brilliant tactical move from Lampard to take off Everton Pickford and bring on England Pickford.

