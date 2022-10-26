Twitter explodes as Kai Havertz stunner steers Chelsea into UEFA Champions League knockout stages after 2-1 Salzburg win

Chelsea were on hand to secure a 2-1 away win over Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday (October 25), consolidating the top spot in their group. While the Blues were in control for major parts of the game, their Austrian counterparts seemed capable of pulling off a draw. However, Graham Potter's men went on to score the final goal and secure all three points.
The game started off with the Blues dominating the proceedings at the Red Bull arena. Notably, both sides picked up big chances to open the scoring before Chelsea finally made it happen in the 23rd minute.
Mateo Kovacic put the visitors ahead on the night with a powerful shot from just outside the area. The Blues had been seeking out a chance, recycling possession.
However, Salzburg's tight defensive unit kept them from making things happen in the box. The ball eventually made its way to Kovacic, who put his foot into it, smashing the effort into the top left corner.
Chelsea had more sublime chances, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his teammates getting close a number of times. However, they couldn't double the score before the halftime whistle.
Chelsea fail to keep clean sheet as they score another goal to secure their win
The Blues were stumped at the start of the second half as they failed to keep their wits about them. The hosts came out of the dressing room prepared to turn the game around, and an unsuspecting Chelsea side nearly let that happen.
Just three minutes into the half, Salzburg equalized with an impressive team goal. Maximilian Wober was the vital playmaker for Die Bullen as the captain picked out Chukwubuike Adamu with a marvelous pass. The striker did not waste his effort, rolling it around Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the far corner with ease.
However, their confidence did not last as the west London club regained control of the affair. They took off with high attacking intensity, intent on adding another goal to the scoreline and ensuring a win. Chances looked like they might not find the net, until at long last, they did.
This time, it was a 64th-minute wonder goal from Kai Havertz that did the trick. Christian Pulisic held off the defenders before laying it on for the German forward, who unleashed a powerful curler that smashed the bar on its way in.
Both sides continued to seek out chances, but Havertz's effort became the winning goal for the Blues.
With this win, Chelsea have won three Champions League games on the trot after a shaky start. They are now top of Group E with 10 points from five games.