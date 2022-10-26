Twitter explodes as Kai Havertz stunner steers Chelsea into UEFA Champions League knockout stages after 2-1 Salzburg win

Chelsea were on hand to secure a 2-1 away win over Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday (October 25), consolidating the top spot in their group. While the Blues were in control for major parts of the game, their Austrian counterparts seemed capable of pulling off a draw. However, Graham Potter's men went on to score the final goal and secure all three points.

The game started off with the Blues dominating the proceedings at the Red Bull arena. Notably, both sides picked up big chances to open the scoring before Chelsea finally made it happen in the 23rd minute.

Mateo Kovacic put the visitors ahead on the night with a powerful shot from just outside the area. The Blues had been seeking out a chance, recycling possession.

However, Salzburg's tight defensive unit kept them from making things happen in the box. The ball eventually made its way to Kovacic, who put his foot into it, smashing the effort into the top left corner.

Chelsea had more sublime chances, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his teammates getting close a number of times. However, they couldn't double the score before the halftime whistle.

Chelsea fail to keep clean sheet as they score another goal to secure their win

The Blues were stumped at the start of the second half as they failed to keep their wits about them. The hosts came out of the dressing room prepared to turn the game around, and an unsuspecting Chelsea side nearly let that happen.

Just three minutes into the half, Salzburg equalized with an impressive team goal. Maximilian Wober was the vital playmaker for Die Bullen as the captain picked out Chukwubuike Adamu with a marvelous pass. The striker did not waste his effort, rolling it around Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the far corner with ease.

However, their confidence did not last as the west London club regained control of the affair. They took off with high attacking intensity, intent on adding another goal to the scoreline and ensuring a win. Chances looked like they might not find the net, until at long last, they did.

This time, it was a 64th-minute wonder goal from Kai Havertz that did the trick. Christian Pulisic held off the defenders before laying it on for the German forward, who unleashed a powerful curler that smashed the bar on its way in.

Both sides continued to seek out chances, but Havertz's effort became the winning goal for the Blues.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Blues' win against Salzburg:

Brendan🇩🇪✨ @TacticalChels_ Those are the type of goals Kai Havertz was banging for Leverkusen and why we signed him. It's over for you lots when he bangs them regularly now, really special, special player Those are the type of goals Kai Havertz was banging for Leverkusen and why we signed him. It's over for you lots when he bangs them regularly now, really special, special player

Olivia Buzaglo @OliviaBuzaglo That is what we know Kai Havertz can do. Just needs to do it more often. Another worldie. #CFC That is what we know Kai Havertz can do. Just needs to do it more often. Another worldie. #CFC

Young Monii @YoungMonii2 I'm a proud Kai Havertz Stan 🤩 I'm a proud Kai Havertz Stan 🤩

Squawka @Squawka



17 passes in final third

7 duels won

4 aerial duels won

3 possession won

2 shots

1 foul won

1 chance created

1 goal

0.34 xG



And what a goal it was. Kai Havertz's game by numbers:17 passes in final third7 duels won4 aerial duels won3 possession won2 shots1 foul won1 chance created1 goal0.34 xGAnd what a goal it was. Kai Havertz's game by numbers:17 passes in final third7 duels won4 aerial duels won3 possession won2 shots1 foul won1 chance created1 goal0.34 xGAnd what a goal it was. 💫 https://t.co/cRVVljY9L8

sophia @90sSophie Kai Havertz is taking chelsea to the knockout stage! Chelsea fans, retweet and like the post! Kai Havertz is taking chelsea to the knockout stage! Chelsea fans, retweet and like the post!💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/30qkKLOrBh

DIAMOND 🇬🇭🇺🇸 @DaimondWasHere Kai Havertz my love Kai Havertz my love 😍

Dan McCarthy @MaccaSport J5, Chalobah and Cucurella very good for me tonight.



Thought Havertz showed good signs too. J5, Chalobah and Cucurella very good for me tonight. Thought Havertz showed good signs too.

Dr.LAMAR🇬🇭❤️ @Mrlamar02 Nobody can convince me now that Kai Havertz isn’t better all Manchester United’s forwards!! Nobody can convince me now that Kai Havertz isn’t better all Manchester United’s forwards!!😊

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Excellent performances from Gallagher, Jorginho, Kovacic and Havertz in particular. Very good from most of the rest. Excellent performances from Gallagher, Jorginho, Kovacic and Havertz in particular. Very good from most of the rest.

Kounde Culer❤️💙 😎 @rumpel_irving So we all know Kai Havertz will be scoring for Chelsea FC again in 2023 So we all know Kai Havertz will be scoring for Chelsea FC again in 2023

FilaMan ⭐️⭐️🇳🇬 🇬🇭 @Filaman19 Graham Potter remains unbeaten since taking over as Chelsea head coach, deserves more credit Graham Potter remains unbeaten since taking over as Chelsea head coach, deserves more credit https://t.co/8Rw5wFmD3r

CarefreeYouth @CarefreeYouth 🏼 31 - Chelsea still unbeaten when Trevoh Chalobah started #CFC 31 - Chelsea still unbeaten when Trevoh Chalobah started #CFC 💙👊🏼 https://t.co/u3FYK2vdyz

sophia @90sSophie If you love what Graham potter is doing with chelsea and you trust his process, like this post.🤝 If you love what Graham potter is doing with chelsea and you trust his process, like this post.🤝💙

Yimzy ➐ @oyimzy Mateo Kovacic bossing the midfield with one leg, this guy is unbelievable. If Chelsea gets another proper midfielder in January we might just have another good champions league run this season!! Mateo Kovacic bossing the midfield with one leg, this guy is unbelievable. If Chelsea gets another proper midfielder in January we might just have another good champions league run this season!!

Conn @ConnCFC Potter deserves a lot of credit for that Chelsea performance. Could've easily been a 4 or 5 goal win tonight Potter deserves a lot of credit for that Chelsea performance. Could've easily been a 4 or 5 goal win tonight

Seun Akinsanya @mrboboskie Chelsea don win now, we no go rest Chelsea don win now, we no go rest 😝

WelBeast @WelBeast The onus is on us to hand Harry Potter his first L as a Chelsea manager on November 6th. Save the date. The onus is on us to hand Harry Potter his first L as a Chelsea manager on November 6th. Save the date.

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry @ChelseaFC @kepa_46 Give Chalobah his props too… he can’t be dropping back to back classics in every match with little props about him on this Page. @ChelseaFC @kepa_46 Give Chalobah his props too… he can’t be dropping back to back classics in every match with little props about him on this Page.

L @Iewdawg we as a fanbase do not hype chalobah up enough the guy has been flawless all season bruv we as a fanbase do not hype chalobah up enough the guy has been flawless all season bruv

Mod @CFCMod_ We have still never lost a game Chalobah has started in, he’s THAT guy. We have still never lost a game Chalobah has started in, he’s THAT guy.

Chelsea Youth @chelseayouth Hello to everyone who spent the last year telling me Trevoh Chalobah isn't good enough btw. Hello to everyone who spent the last year telling me Trevoh Chalobah isn't good enough btw. https://t.co/AF5zRLE1Ez

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Trevoh Chalobah is on a beast mode at the moment. Impressive! Humility and hardwork pay. Trevoh Chalobah is on a beast mode at the moment. Impressive! Humility and hardwork pay.

#8 @Mxdiano Cucurella and Chalobah were imperious tonight, we’ve got proper defenders. Front foot, back foot, built play, controlled space in behind. Just so good. Cucurella and Chalobah were imperious tonight, we’ve got proper defenders. Front foot, back foot, built play, controlled space in behind. Just so good.

With this win, Chelsea have won three Champions League games on the trot after a shaky start. They are now top of Group E with 10 points from five games.

Poll : 0 votes