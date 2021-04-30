Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's Barcelona lose 1-2 to Granada

There was a huge twist in the La Liga title race as Barcelona fell to a damaging 1-2 loss against Granada despite Lionel Messi scoring in the first half. Barcelona could have gone top of the league table with a win against Granada last night. However, second-half goals from Darwin Machis and Jorge Molina ensured that this season's title race would go down to the wire.

Playing their game in hand over Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, Lionel Messi and Barcelona fully expected to get the job done and claim a valuable 3 points. Things seemed to be going to plan in the first half when Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann combined beautifully to give Barcelona the lead.

Fans expected Barcelona to go on and dominate in the second half, however, Granada had a different plan. The visitors pulled off a heist as they secured a win with just 18% posession and 2 shots on target.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was a frustrated figure on the sidelines and he was even sent into the stands in the 67th minute for showing dissent after Granada's goal.

Speaking about the incident to Marca, the Barcelona manager said:

“I don’t understand the reason for my red card. I didn’t say anything bad about him nor did I insult him...but hey, if the fourth official wants to be the star of the night, then very well.

“I said something to the referee and he answered me in a way that had disrespected me, and I answered him back. But I did not insult him or anything.”

Speaking about the match, Koeman admitted that there was a lack of concentration in the Barcelona defense:

"Our concentration in defence wasn't as good in the second half. We created chances to score, especially at 1-0, but we lost our concentration.

"That's why we lost, and they closed us down well. We have to accept that we lost, but we're disappointed because this was a big opportunity.

Advertisement

"Now we have to be ready for Sunday. We've got five games left and everyone has a tough run-in. We have to win all five games to be champions."

With blockbuster clashes against Valencia and Atletico Madrid coming up, both Barcelona and Lionel Messi will have to be at their best if they are to claim the league title this season.

Just 5 games remain in the season and Lionel Messi will be determined to end the season on a high and inspire Barcelona to another trophy.

Best Tweets from Barcelona 1-2 Granada

Real Madrid and Atletico gave Barcelona gifts only for them to lose at home to Granada. We aren’t a football club, it’s just a circus. — J. (@MessiIizer) April 29, 2021

Messi scores but Barça still bottle. The story of the last years. Sad to see — mx (@MessiMX10i) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

Barcelona intend to have 25,000 fans at the Camp Nou during the game with Atlético Madrid on May 8th. Barça are waiting for the approval of La Liga and Catalonia's civil protection plan so that the return of the public to the stadium becomes a reality. [ara] pic.twitter.com/a7yexc6DaJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2021

Granada had never secured a point at Camp Nou in their history.



Until Thursday night 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nkfFcDX2ag — Goal (@goal) April 29, 2021

*Messi getting Goat shouts in the first half



Granada: pic.twitter.com/Eoo0zpp8Xw — Ehiz (@ehizthemenace) April 29, 2021

Lionel Messi still had a great game for Barcelona

Lionel Messi has more goals in 2021 than any other player in Europe's top five leagues 👑 pic.twitter.com/T8hf6fUrow — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

Last week I saw tweets like Griezmann is the best french player in the league. Frenkie de Jong is the best Midfielder. Busquets is the best DM.



Barça lose and suddenly Messi has no help. Will never understand this. pic.twitter.com/pAE5ruuaHc — Sheikh Noor Uchiha (@deadsh0tt17) April 30, 2021

me watching messi best dribbles and solo goals ever everytime we go through rough times bc its the best thing ever and the best way to make me feel better even though i already know every millimiter of every play by heart pic.twitter.com/PAAYYKWzof — ~ (@MessiEverything) April 30, 2021

Luis Suarez has no doubt what his former Barcelona team-mate should do next 🤝



🗣️ “If Messi asked me as a friend, I would tell him I don’t see him anywhere other than Barca, it wouldn’t be good for him." [TV3] pic.twitter.com/e5BBapiQUF — Goal (@goal) April 30, 2021

Advertisement

For those curious, from remaining games:



• For Atlético to win the league: They need to win the 5 remaining games.



• Real Madrid: Need to win the 5 remaining games + Atlético needs to drop points once.



• Barcelona: Need to win all + need Real Madrid to drop points. pic.twitter.com/5oJoEwi5rL — ᴀ. (@GreatWhiteNueve) April 29, 2021

Alba: "I think we have a great chance of winning the title if we win all remaining games." pic.twitter.com/n13ZF1Yflb — FC Barcelona Fans Nation (@fcbfn_live) April 29, 2021

Kroos and Modric being forced to start against Osasuna because the title race is open again pic.twitter.com/qPcMl7eLMq — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

Why FC Barcelona does this to me. pic.twitter.com/Su3TbrzCvM — Genta🐺 (@gentaew) April 29, 2021

Bruno Fernandez has more goals this season than Griezmann and Dembele combined .

And it's sad they're the most expensive players in Barcelona now .

Mmoa mienu😂😂😂😂😂😭😭 — STRONGMAN BA KOBBE💥 (@1KobbeBrown) April 29, 2021

So we are going to the top of the table tonight, aren't we?



Barcelona💀💀 pic.twitter.com/nyPoBkV8a3 — . (@abbarhyousouf) April 29, 2021

Cules, This is probably the only consolation to Barçelona season. Koeman got a trophy in his first season.#BarcaGranada pic.twitter.com/N8i1ghRk3e — Messi Addict (@istanwizkid) April 29, 2021