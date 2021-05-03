Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi's stunning free-kick inspires Barcelona to 3-2 victory over Valencia

Lionel Messi scored a brace as Barcelona secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Valencia to stay alive in the La Liga title race. Valencia took the lead early in the second half when Gabriel Paulista headed in from a Carlos Soler corner.

However, Lionel Messi and Barcelona had other plans as they came storming back into the match. The Catalan giants soon won a penalty for a handball by Lato and although Lionel Messi's initial penalty was saved by Cillessen, the Barcelona captain was on hand to scramble in the rebound which fell kindly to him.

Soon after, Antoine Griezmann continued his recent rich vein of goalscoring form for Barcelona. Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong combined beautifully and although Cillessen managed to save De Jong's header, Griezmann was in the right place at the right time to give Barcelona the lead.

Just a few minutes later, Lionel Messi showed his class. Awarded a free kick 20 yards from goal, the Argentine maestro curled in a beautiful effort to give the Valencia goalkeeper no chance.

Los Che made things interesting once again in the 83rd minute when Carlos Soler scored an absolute thunderbolt to make the scoreline 3-2. However, Barcelona held on to secure a crucial victory. The win sees Barcelona just 2 points away from the top spot with a potential title deciding match coming up against Atletico Madrid next week.

After losing against Granda in midweek, failure to take all 3 points against Valencia could have cost Barcelona dearly. Speaking to Movistar after the win, Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique said:

"We have won a game after the unexpected defeat [vs Granada] to continue fighting until the end. We are still there in the fight. We are there, that was the goal.

"We would like to be able to close the games earlier, they are dynamics and things that could happen. You have to analyze goal by goal, they shoot us less, but the problem is that all those shoots go inside. Thursday's defeat did a lot of damage, but winning against Villarreal and Valencia gives us confidence.

"We prepare us for the Atlético Madrid game with the only idea of winning. It's in our hands. We have to win, there's no other option."

With Lionel Messi in fine form, Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid promises to be an absolute humdinger next weekend. With Real Madrid taking on Sevilla as well, the La Liga title race could well be decided in Game Week 35.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets from Valencia 2-3 Barcelona

Very important win💪🏻 Now focus on next week💙❤️#Forçabarça pic.twitter.com/L48adR1yho — Frenkie de Jong (@DeJongFrenkie21) May 3, 2021

Barcelona keep the title dream alive 💭 pic.twitter.com/hPFHwT6S4O — 433 (@433) May 2, 2021

76 – Atletico

74 – Real Madrid

74 – Barcelona

70 – Sevilla (Game in hand)



Next week:

Saturday: Barcelona vs. Atletico

Sunday: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla pic.twitter.com/UOPt5cbAST — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 2, 2021

Griezmann has 25G/A in 2021, We're just in May. This is the €120m player that Barcelona signed. pic.twitter.com/iwCdS0pnNN — OSsy (@OSsyFCB) May 2, 2021

Lionel Messi's freekick abilities are out of this world

❗No active Footballer has scored more Freekicks than Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/MrzGMyhn8X — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) May 2, 2021

Lionel Messi has now tied (56) with Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick tally.



In 2011 Ronaldo had scored 30 free-kicks, Messi scored 4. pic.twitter.com/c0vytzeUzE — Stan (@FutbolStan_) May 2, 2021

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a combined 25 club free-kicks since 2017 season.



Messi - 23

Ronaldo - 2 pic.twitter.com/8ciz34G1Gp — F R E D (@AfcFrediNho) May 2, 2021

I didn’t think Messi would win another Ballon d‘ Or again, if he continues playing like this it would be a robbery if he doesn’t win his 7th one this year — Kurt (@Kurt0411Fifa) May 2, 2021

Messi missed a penalty so he could score a tougher free kick later in the game. This is why…..you know the rest — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) May 2, 2021

European Golden Shoe standings:



1️⃣ Robert Lewandowski - 36 goals

2️⃣ Lionel Messi - 28 goals

3️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo - 27 goals pic.twitter.com/l6Eqg3Zssm — Goal (@goal) May 2, 2021

Messi spent the first half of his season leading a political revolution and coup and yet he’s still managed to drop 48 G/A for Barca this season 😭 — Иван (@ivan_i94) May 2, 2021

This is why Lionel Messi will always be my Goat 🐐pic.twitter.com/mnw9qBPJ1E — Bayor_arts🇳🇬🦅 (@Bayor_arts) May 2, 2021

Jose Mourinho in 2016: "In five years time Messi will be 34. And we will all be crying because he is 34." pic.twitter.com/2R0FDg76mP — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) May 3, 2021

🚨🎯 Fun fact: That was Messi's first ever free kick goal against Valencia!



6x Athletic, Espanyol

5x Sevilla

3x Atletico, Celta Vigo

2x Real Madrid, Deportivo, Alaves, Villarreal, Granada, Betis, Almeria

1x Valencia 🆕 (+18 other teams) pic.twitter.com/INFRDNvefB — MessivsRonaldo.app (@mvsrapp) May 2, 2021

There are 3 things certain in life.

Death, Taxes and Messi winning the Pichichi. pic.twitter.com/tHIJLXG3df — Mohsin Bin Imran (@MohsinBinImran1) May 2, 2021

Messi when he Messi when he

gets a penalty: gets a freekick: pic.twitter.com/LTozCy64L4 — Mohsin Bin Imran (@MohsinBinImran1) May 3, 2021

For Messi, penalties are like freekicks and freekicks are like penalties 🔥🔥🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/rOGBeLskV5 — AL-AMEN💻⚽️ (@Al_amen_ishaq) May 2, 2021

1 - Lionel Messi



2 - Karim Benzema



😎Lonely at the top pic.twitter.com/6n4CTvIzmc — Nkanyiso (@WalterNkanyiso) May 3, 2021

Having fallen behind, Leo Messi helped @FCBarcelona turn things around at Mestalla. 💙👑❤️#ValenciaBarça pic.twitter.com/ZgdbCR0wS6 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 2, 2021

4️⃣ Goals

2️⃣ Comeback



Both Ronaldo and Messi scored braces to give their teams important wins 👏🔥



✅ Udinese 1-2 Juventus

✅ Valencia 2-3 Barcelona pic.twitter.com/oU9rHd6U7d — Offsider (@Offsider11) May 2, 2021

Since the Levante game in December, Messi has won Barcelona 24 points with his goal contributions.



That’s 38% of the points Barcelona have won in that time 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bykPCMtfEF — MessiTeam (@Lionel10Team) May 2, 2021

Quick calculation: after scoring 2 so far at Valencia tonight, Messi has scored or assisted more than half of Barcelona's league goals since Jan 1. That's a crazy proportion - hardly ever equalled in football history, not even by him. See this from my forthcoming book on Barça pic.twitter.com/PLvuswwRLd — Simon Kuper (@KuperSimon) May 2, 2021

Most goals and assists in 2021:



1. 🇦🇷 Messi - 33

2. 🇵🇱 Lewandowski - 29

3. 🇫🇷 Griezmann - 26

4. 🇳🇴 Haaland - 26

5. 🇪🇸 Moreno - 26



7th Ballond’Or🔜 pic.twitter.com/RWEDfNE7L5 — Stan (@FutbolStan_) April 30, 2021

