Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores wondergoal in PSG's 1-1 draw against Benfica

Lionel Messi scored a wonderful goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Champions League clash against Benfica on Wednesday (October 5), but it was not enough to secure a win. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Portuguese hosts started off the match in style, keeping the ball and dominating the event to the annoyance of the visiting fans. The Lisbon-based outfit nearly scored the opening goal of the game in the first minute itself after poor decision-making from Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos. However, they were saved by Danilo Pereira, but that did little to put the game in PSG's favor.

Another risky pass between the Parisian defenders spoke of things to come, with the backline trio making errors in the first third. However, Benfica were unable to use this to full effect as they struggled to punish their opponents and see off the game from the onset.

Finally, things turned around for PSG as their first major chance at goal opened the scoring, and it was Lionel Messi who made the magic happen. The forward linked up impressively with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to beat their Benfica markers before taking a curling shot into the top left corner.

Lionel Messi laid the pass on for Mbappe, who found Neymar. The Brazilian star wasted no time in pinging it to his fellow South American, who scored with aplomb in the 22nd minute.

The PSG defense, however, could not hold off Benfica as they eventually succumbed to their errors and scored an own goal less than 20 minutes later. While Goncalo Ramos was the intended target for a well-timed cross, Parisian defender Danilo got a touch on the ball to put it into the back of his own net.

Lionel Messi and PSG struggle to snatch all three points in the second half

While the first half ended with both sides level, the Parisians were widely expected to see off their Portuguese counterparts and take all three points. However, the visitors failed in their efforts, even though they took control of the game in all areas and ensured that Benfica struggled to find chances.

Notably, the Parisians hit the bar early in the second half, with Neymar firing an overhead kick that might have gone in with slightly better luck. Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos was vital in keeping the Parisians out of the game, with the shot-stopper saving effort after effort. While Lionel Messi and his teammates were unable to beat the in-form goalkeeper, they will be pleased to have marked the event with an impressive goal.

Here is how Twitter reacted to PSG's draw against Benfica:

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live Imagine genuinely thinking that Lionel Messi was finished Imagine genuinely thinking that Lionel Messi was finished ❗Imagine genuinely thinking that Lionel Messi was finished https://t.co/CNagjalkRX

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi has now scored against 40 different teams in the Champions League. A record. Lionel Messi has now scored against 40 different teams in the Champions League. A record. 🚨 Lionel Messi has now scored against 40 different teams in the Champions League. A record. 🐐🇦🇷 https://t.co/ywVaNLi3aQ

J. @Messilizer Messi has silenced the Portuguese, who celebrated him slipping like they scored a goal. Messi has silenced the Portuguese, who celebrated him slipping like they scored a goal.

Don @Opresii Messi is the GOAT I have finally declared Messi is the GOAT I have finally declared

MC @CrewsMat10 MESSI SCORES AGAINNNN!HIS FIRSR GOAL VS BENFICAAA MESSI SCORES AGAINNNN!HIS FIRSR GOAL VS BENFICAAA

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL RECORD: Messi has now scored against 40 different teams in this competition RECORD: Messi has now scored against 40 different teams in this competition 🔝#UCL https://t.co/ON0GOjzDFr

PSGhub @PSGhub Leo Messi returns to the dressing room accompanied by a member of the medical staff. Leo Messi returns to the dressing room accompanied by a member of the medical staff.

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi off. TV off. My MOTM Messi off. TV off. My MOTM

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi (35) is the best dribbler, playmaker, and footballer in the world. Messi (35) is the best dribbler, playmaker, and footballer in the world. https://t.co/onGKeL3H2k

MC @CrewsMat10 Messi is the best player to step foot in Portugal Messi is the best player to step foot in Portugal https://t.co/TmS83JKBpo

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer



Lionel Messi's goal for PSG from this angle. Lionel Messi's goal for PSG from this angle. 🔥🇦🇷https://t.co/jJJ3sfPSVj

Hamza @lapulgafreak Messi's last 6 goals have come from outside the box Messi's last 6 goals have come from outside the box 🐐🔥 https://t.co/XtrrAvDkhV

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Reminding everyone that Lionel Messi is not in the Ballon d'Or shortlist of 30 players. Reminding everyone that Lionel Messi is not in the Ballon d'Or shortlist of 30 players. https://t.co/fvjHhCWlSp

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp Benfica are the th team Messi has scored against in the Champions League (out of 44 teams played), extending his own record



They are the 92nd team he has scored against overall at club level (out of 110). Benfica are theth team Messi has scored against in the Champions League (out of 44 teams played), extending his own recordThey are the 92nd team he has scored against overall at club level (out of 110). 🆕 Benfica are the 4⃣0⃣th team Messi has scored against in the Champions League (out of 44 teams played), extending his own record ✨They are the 92nd team he has scored against overall at club level (out of 110). https://t.co/RimUiivqzS

UtdArena @UtdArena It's so easy to separate Neymar from Messi and Mbappé as the former two become the walkers at top out of possession with Neymar dropping into LM to track and press the opposition FB. Hakimi does that job on the right. Neymar's work-rate will forever be underrated. It's so easy to separate Neymar from Messi and Mbappé as the former two become the walkers at top out of possession with Neymar dropping into LM to track and press the opposition FB. Hakimi does that job on the right. Neymar's work-rate will forever be underrated.

PSGhub @PSGhub That was beautiful. What a play from Mbappe, Neymar & Messi. The Brazilian with, once again, another assist. That was beautiful. What a play from Mbappe, Neymar & Messi. The Brazilian with, once again, another assist. ✨🇧🇷

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp MESSI GOAL



It's a liquid move by PSG, finished off by Messi who curls it into the corner!



2nd UCL goal this season

127th total UCL goal (7th for PSG)

691st total club goal

781st senior career goal MESSI GOALIt's a liquid move by PSG, finished off by Messi who curls it into the corner!2nd UCL goal this season127th total UCL goal (7th for PSG)691st total club goal781st senior career goal ⚽️ MESSI GOAL ‼️‼️‼️It's a liquid move by PSG, finished off by Messi who curls it into the corner!👉 2nd UCL goal this season👉 127th total UCL goal (7th for PSG)👉 691st total club goal👉 781st senior career goal https://t.co/WAjCBfoumF

J. @Messilizer MESSI SCORES! AGAINST THE RUN OF PLAY HE PUTS PSG AHEAD MESSI SCORES! AGAINST THE RUN OF PLAY HE PUTS PSG AHEAD 🔥

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker BT Sport @btsport His name is Lionel Messi.



His name is Lionel Messi.https://t.co/fnxlx5sUn9 The gift from the footballing gods that just keeps on giving. Yet another extraordinary goal from the man and the goat that is Lionel Messi. twitter.com/btsport/status… The gift from the footballing gods that just keeps on giving. Yet another extraordinary goal from the man and the goat that is Lionel Messi. twitter.com/btsport/status…

Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ @the_marcoli_boy Vinicius and Haaland are the new Messi and Ronaldo. Vinicius and Haaland are the new Messi and Ronaldo.

Sharyf🦁 @__Sharyf Nobody curls the ball better than Lionel Messi. What a goal. Nobody curls the ball better than Lionel Messi. What a goal.

Lατιf🦅 @iLatif_ Lionel Messi doing it in the Champions League whilst Ronaldo is scoring penalties in Moldova, I know my goat!!! Lionel Messi doing it in the Champions League whilst Ronaldo is scoring penalties in Moldova, I know my goat!!!

MrMacaroni @mrmacaronii 🏾‍♂️ Lionel Messi!!!!! My goodness!!!! See Goal!🏾‍♂️ Lionel Messi!!!!! My goodness!!!! See Goal! 😭🙆🏾‍♂️

