Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi scores wondergoal in PSG's 1-1 draw against Benfica

Lionel Messi scored a wonderful goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their Champions League clash against Benfica on Wednesday (October 5), but it was not enough to secure a win. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Portuguese hosts started off the match in style, keeping the ball and dominating the event to the annoyance of the visiting fans. The Lisbon-based outfit nearly scored the opening goal of the game in the first minute itself after poor decision-making from Sergio Ramos and Marquinhos. However, they were saved by Danilo Pereira, but that did little to put the game in PSG's favor.
Another risky pass between the Parisian defenders spoke of things to come, with the backline trio making errors in the first third. However, Benfica were unable to use this to full effect as they struggled to punish their opponents and see off the game from the onset.
Finally, things turned around for PSG as their first major chance at goal opened the scoring, and it was Lionel Messi who made the magic happen. The forward linked up impressively with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to beat their Benfica markers before taking a curling shot into the top left corner.
Lionel Messi laid the pass on for Mbappe, who found Neymar. The Brazilian star wasted no time in pinging it to his fellow South American, who scored with aplomb in the 22nd minute.
The PSG defense, however, could not hold off Benfica as they eventually succumbed to their errors and scored an own goal less than 20 minutes later. While Goncalo Ramos was the intended target for a well-timed cross, Parisian defender Danilo got a touch on the ball to put it into the back of his own net.
Lionel Messi and PSG struggle to snatch all three points in the second half
While the first half ended with both sides level, the Parisians were widely expected to see off their Portuguese counterparts and take all three points. However, the visitors failed in their efforts, even though they took control of the game in all areas and ensured that Benfica struggled to find chances.
Notably, the Parisians hit the bar early in the second half, with Neymar firing an overhead kick that might have gone in with slightly better luck. Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos was vital in keeping the Parisians out of the game, with the shot-stopper saving effort after effort. While Lionel Messi and his teammates were unable to beat the in-form goalkeeper, they will be pleased to have marked the event with an impressive goal.
