Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi steals the show for Argentina with stunning 5 goal haul against Estonia

Twitter users have reacted to Argentina captain Lionel Messi scoring all five of his team's goals as the South American giants dismantled Estonia in Spain.
The 34-year-old forward extended his record as his country's all-time greatest goalscorer as he took his tally to 86 strikes following an extraordinary display against the European minnows.
Messi opened the scoring by converting a penalty before doubling the lead just before half-time. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a second-half hat-trick to seal a convincing victory for the South American giants, who are continuing their preparations for this year's World Cup in Qatar.
Lionel Scaloni's side are on an outstanding run of form, having followed their Copa America victory last year with a convincing 3-0 triumph over Italy at Wembley in La Finalissima last week.
According to Transfermarkt, this is only the second time in Messi's iconic career that he has netted five times in the same game after previously achieving the feat in a Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen in 2012 when he was still leading the line for Barcelona.
Following the legendary forward's incredible display against the Estonians, supporters took to Twitter to praise Messi, as well making inevitable comparisons to his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo:
Lionel Messi claims Argentina "can compete with anyone"
Argentina are aiming to become the first non-European side to claim football's biggest prize since Brazil's victory in 2002. Messi came close to winning the one honor that has so far eluded him in his unparralled career, when his side fell to defeat in the 2014 final against Germany in Brazil.
The PSG attacker has spoken of his side's chances of going one further in Qatar, a tournament that will almost certainly be his final one wearing the blue and white stripes of his country.
He told TyC Sports (as quoted by Mundo Deportivo):
“Argentina can fight anyone. I'm not saying that we are the great candidate to lift the World Cup, but we are ready. The memory of the Copa América is beautiful after so much suffering, but now there is another challenge on the way. I feel comfortable when we get together in the national team, everything flows, we all know what our role is and what we have to do”.
Argentina have been drawn in a group alongside Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland as they hunt for their first World Cup triumph since 1986.