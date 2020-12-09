Twitter explodes as Manchester United crash out of the UEFA Champions League after 3-2 loss away at RB Leipzig

German giants RB Leipzig booked their spot in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League at Manchester United's expense as they thrashed the Red Devils by a scoreline of 3-2.

The earlier meeting between these sides ended in a staggering 5-0 win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men at Old Trafford, but they failed to replicate that performance by any means. Julian Nagelsmann's men played United off the park right from the get-go as their relentless pressing and slick movement of the ball was far too good to handle.

Leipzig took the lead in under two minutes after Marcel Sabitzer's lofted switch of play found Angelino in acres of space on the left-hand side. The Manchester City loanee picked up the ball and slashed it past a helpless David de Gea to give the hosts an early lead.

The Spanish wing-back turned creator just over ten minutes later. Following a well-crafted team move, he lofted the ball into Manchester United's box to set up Amadou Haidara who smashed the ball past De Gea on the volley to double Leipzig's advantage. They even went on to get a third by the 30th minute of the game, which was unfortunately ruled out after the goal was ruled out for an offside.

Manchester United turned on the afterburners in the second half with a flurry of attempts, but Leipzig managed to keep their fabled visitors at bay, and Peter Gulacsi was called into action to ake a string of stunning saves. Bruno Fernandes came close to getting one back with a great free-kick which rattled the crossbar.

Manchester United scores TWO goals to pull back to within 3-2 vs. RB Leipzig.



That coffin isn't shut quite yet.



83rd minute, 3-2 RB Leipzig.



Wild finishing brewing in Germany. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) December 8, 2020

Leipzig had another plan in mind though as they found the back of the net once again in the second half to score their third of the night after Justin Kluivert dinked the ball past De Gea after some comical defending from the visitors, effectively killing the tie.

There appeared to be a late resurgence from United after they were awarded a penalty late into the second half which was converted by Bruno Fernandes. Paul Pogba managed to make the difference and helped his side get a late second goal, and United threw caution to the wind and tried to claw back into the game. But, to their dismay, they will now be set to play the remainder of the European campaign in the UEFA Europa League.

Here, we take a look at the best tweets from the game.

80': RB Leipzig 3-1 Man Utd

82': RB Leipzig 3-2 Man Utd



Hello, hello, here we go. 👀 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) December 8, 2020

It’s a tough position for United. PSG & Leipzig are quite clearly very good teams. Was always going to be a brutal group from the start.



With that being said, this is Manchester United - we’re talking about European excellence.



They need significant change across the board. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) December 8, 2020

🎯 Bruno hits the crossbar at one end



🤦 A mix-up between Maguire and De Gea at the other extends Leipzig's lead



73' 🔴⚪️ RB Leipzig 3-0 Manchester United 👹



Listen to #RBLMUN on @BBCSounds 👇

🎧: https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI#UCL #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/VbNIVyuFQl — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) December 8, 2020

Hi Joe. Leipzig Won



Let’s welcome Manchester United back to Europa league pic.twitter.com/0C7rWAWLlH — Cindymonel™ (@cindy_blog) December 8, 2020

😮 Did you see that coming?



⚽️ Angeliño & Haidara put Leipzig in control against Manchester United #UCL pic.twitter.com/SdP2E8OCiR — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 8, 2020

Harry Maguire is the worst signing in our history — Pøgba Senior (@TheSaItIsHere) December 8, 2020

When Man Utd beat PSG & RB Leipzig in the first 2 games, we only needed 4 out of the possible 12 points that were available in the last 4 games to qualify, and we couldn’t even do that. We simply do not deserve to qualify from this group. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) December 8, 2020

This lot deserve Europa league 👍🏻 — ‘ (@vintageredss) December 8, 2020

Manchester United watching Leipzig and PSG proceed to the round of 16😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/phAVWecAzO — KOT MUTUALS (@kotmutuals) December 8, 2020

Manchester United potentially getting knocked out by Leipzig after beating them 5-0 a few weeks ago pic.twitter.com/tZBGyZE8II — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 8, 2020

pic.twitter.com/fOTHgqyGWv — football images that precede unfortunate events (@CursedFootball) December 8, 2020

Man United are heading to the Europa League! 😳 pic.twitter.com/alJLSEJhwK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2020

AND SOLSKJAER HAS WON IT — 🅱hargav (@ThatIndianGuy) December 8, 2020

Listen, Man United might not thank me but get the contract out, put it on the table. Let him sign it. Let him write whatever numbers he wants on there, given what he's done since he's come in. Ole's at the wheel, man. He's doing it. He's doing his thing. Man United are BACK. https://t.co/LYKVVPkPop — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 8, 2020

Who plays on Thursday nights? pic.twitter.com/snzJXPesDQ — TLV (@TheLampardView) December 8, 2020