Twitter explodes as Manchester United crash out of the UEFA Champions League after 3-2 loss away at RB Leipzig

German giants RB Leipzig booked their spot in the knockout phase of the UEFA Champions League at Manchester United's expense as they thrashed the Red Devils by a scoreline of 3-2.
The earlier meeting between these sides ended in a staggering 5-0 win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men at Old Trafford, but they failed to replicate that performance by any means. Julian Nagelsmann's men played United off the park right from the get-go as their relentless pressing and slick movement of the ball was far too good to handle.
Leipzig took the lead in under two minutes after Marcel Sabitzer's lofted switch of play found Angelino in acres of space on the left-hand side. The Manchester City loanee picked up the ball and slashed it past a helpless David de Gea to give the hosts an early lead.
The Spanish wing-back turned creator just over ten minutes later. Following a well-crafted team move, he lofted the ball into Manchester United's box to set up Amadou Haidara who smashed the ball past De Gea on the volley to double Leipzig's advantage. They even went on to get a third by the 30th minute of the game, which was unfortunately ruled out after the goal was ruled out for an offside.
Manchester United turned on the afterburners in the second half with a flurry of attempts, but Leipzig managed to keep their fabled visitors at bay, and Peter Gulacsi was called into action to ake a string of stunning saves. Bruno Fernandes came close to getting one back with a great free-kick which rattled the crossbar.
Leipzig had another plan in mind though as they found the back of the net once again in the second half to score their third of the night after Justin Kluivert dinked the ball past De Gea after some comical defending from the visitors, effectively killing the tie.
There appeared to be a late resurgence from United after they were awarded a penalty late into the second half which was converted by Bruno Fernandes. Paul Pogba managed to make the difference and helped his side get a late second goal, and United threw caution to the wind and tried to claw back into the game. But, to their dismay, they will now be set to play the remainder of the European campaign in the UEFA Europa League.
Published 09 Dec 2020, 03:42 IST