Twitter explodes as Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo suffer embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford 

Manchester United are in a world of trouble!
Manchester United are in a world of trouble!
Nived Zenith
Modified Nov 20, 2021 10:44 PM IST
News

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were pushed into further misery on Saturday when Watford secured a shock 4-1 win over them in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were second-best for the majority of the game and have now lost five of their last seven league games.

The Red Devils started off on the worst possible note as Scott McTominay conceded a penalty early on. However, David de Gea produced a stunning double save to deny Ismaila Sarr. The Hornets eventually grabbed the lead in the 28th minute through Josh King, who sidefooted his finish past De Gea after a cross from Emmanuel Dennis.

While the opening goal stemmed from a weak clearance from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the second was a result of Manchester United failing to clear their lines collectively. Sarr managed to get on the end of a pass from Kiko Femenia and drilled his shot past De Gea.

Manchester United entered the half-time interval two goals behind the hosts and it felt like there was no coming back for them. Solskjaer responded by introducing Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial ahead of the second half. It seemed like Manchester United could turn things around when Van de Beek scored just minutes after coming on.

Jadon Sancho delivered an inch-perfect cross to Cristiano Ronaldo, who cushioned the ball back to Van de Beek with his head for the midfielder to score. Manchester United were seemingly back in it with the visitors pumped and ready to pull off a miraculous comeback.

FULL-TIME Watford 4-1 Man UtdLate goals from Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro cap off a remarkable afternoon for @WatfordFC#WATMUN https://t.co/6TDgbMAOe3

Cristiano Ronaldo was then denied from close-range by Ben Foster as Watford held on to their lead. Hopes of a Manchester United comeback were extinguished when Harry Maguire received the marching orders in the 69th minute. The Englishman, who was already on a yellow card, committed a reckless challenge on Tom Cleverley and the referee did not think twice before sending him off.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired a number of attempts off target to add to Manchester United frustration

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo produced a few shots off target at the other end as frustration mounted for Manchester United. Joao Pedro and Dennis landed the final blows in second-half stoppage time to complete a famous win for Watford.

In the wake of another chastening experience for Manchester United, Twitter went into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo and company endured another forgettable evening:

You know you're down bad when *Watford* fans are singing about *your* manager getting sacked
Man UTD been shocking 1st half! Watford playing them off the park. And we know consequences….You can’t sack a whole team
Manchester United https://t.co/WmGUkncw65
One win in last six Premier League games.Down 2-0 to Watford at half-time. 😬 https://t.co/CnRAPGF6Zq
Solskjaer would have been sacked three times by Watford during this half alone.
Ole when Manchester United equalised and then sees it was a goal by Donny van de Beek#WATMUN https://t.co/2EpOW79hTK
If I see a sorry Instagram post from Harry Maguire I’m gonna fucking shoot myself
If you hate ole, we are automatically friends. 😂😂#OleOut please @ManUtd#WATMUN
Rt if you agree #WATMUN #OleOut https://t.co/NJucVvbSWZ
#WATMUNOle the 🤡 https://t.co/FXHP8gX5rI
Surely Ole’s time is up now...
Man Utd fans rn after losing to Watford 😅 https://t.co/DktJoarn1O
FT: Watford 4-1 Manchester UnitedOle's still at the wheel 🙃 https://t.co/T1INcTlKCm
Manchester United now have a negative goal difference in the Premier League this season. https://t.co/nTWNzXpRUI
Maguire Critics still not silenced I’m hearing 😂 https://t.co/d3eGOs4e6f
@ManUtd “But at least Van de beek scored eh lads” https://t.co/RNtfddyNwE
BANTER CLUB #WATMUN https://t.co/S5m6x73LO5
Shocking stuff #OleOut #mufc https://t.co/w6Y9SM7rgQ
Ben Foster has more G/A than Sancho looool
Premier League games lost to Watford as Manchester United manager:2 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer1 - Jose Mourinho 0 - Sir Alex Ferguson Ole is stung again by the Hornets. 🐝 https://t.co/XHBVhVH3EN
Proper, hurt animal you know 🤢 twitter.com/utddistrict/st…
Maguire getting sent off and not being available for Chelsea #WATMUN https://t.co/NylRVOMdL4
Ole's at the wheel #WATMUN https://t.co/t8bg14W0Jw
Football is difficult for wan-bissaka #WATMUN https://t.co/PglhVIdWLz
Currently feeling bad for all the Ronaldo fans that followed him to United 😭
Cristiano Ronaldo is the worst thing that ever happened to Manchester United.
You’ll give your boyfriend as many chances as Ronaldo got from Manchester United and he’ll still flip for you..... that’s just life.
Manchester United went to Watford 4-1 mission but Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer putting his hands up to the #MUFC away end…Is this him waving goodbye? 👀 https://t.co/0yXD0Q2qwv

Ronaldo doing his complimentary goal contribution regardless of United's run of terrible results is killing me

Edited by Nived Zenith
