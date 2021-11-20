Twitter explodes as Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo suffer embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were pushed into further misery on Saturday when Watford secured a shock 4-1 win over them in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were second-best for the majority of the game and have now lost five of their last seven league games.
The Red Devils started off on the worst possible note as Scott McTominay conceded a penalty early on. However, David de Gea produced a stunning double save to deny Ismaila Sarr. The Hornets eventually grabbed the lead in the 28th minute through Josh King, who sidefooted his finish past De Gea after a cross from Emmanuel Dennis.
While the opening goal stemmed from a weak clearance from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the second was a result of Manchester United failing to clear their lines collectively. Sarr managed to get on the end of a pass from Kiko Femenia and drilled his shot past De Gea.
Manchester United entered the half-time interval two goals behind the hosts and it felt like there was no coming back for them. Solskjaer responded by introducing Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial ahead of the second half. It seemed like Manchester United could turn things around when Van de Beek scored just minutes after coming on.
Jadon Sancho delivered an inch-perfect cross to Cristiano Ronaldo, who cushioned the ball back to Van de Beek with his head for the midfielder to score. Manchester United were seemingly back in it with the visitors pumped and ready to pull off a miraculous comeback.
Cristiano Ronaldo was then denied from close-range by Ben Foster as Watford held on to their lead. Hopes of a Manchester United comeback were extinguished when Harry Maguire received the marching orders in the 69th minute. The Englishman, who was already on a yellow card, committed a reckless challenge on Tom Cleverley and the referee did not think twice before sending him off.
Cristiano Ronaldo fired a number of attempts off target to add to Manchester United frustration
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo produced a few shots off target at the other end as frustration mounted for Manchester United. Joao Pedro and Dennis landed the final blows in second-half stoppage time to complete a famous win for Watford.
In the wake of another chastening experience for Manchester United, Twitter went into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo and company endured another forgettable evening:
ALSO READArticle Continues below