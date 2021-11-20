Twitter explodes as Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo suffer embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Watford 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United were pushed into further misery on Saturday when Watford secured a shock 4-1 win over them in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were second-best for the majority of the game and have now lost five of their last seven league games.

The Red Devils started off on the worst possible note as Scott McTominay conceded a penalty early on. However, David de Gea produced a stunning double save to deny Ismaila Sarr. The Hornets eventually grabbed the lead in the 28th minute through Josh King, who sidefooted his finish past De Gea after a cross from Emmanuel Dennis.

While the opening goal stemmed from a weak clearance from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the second was a result of Manchester United failing to clear their lines collectively. Sarr managed to get on the end of a pass from Kiko Femenia and drilled his shot past De Gea.

Manchester United entered the half-time interval two goals behind the hosts and it felt like there was no coming back for them. Solskjaer responded by introducing Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial ahead of the second half. It seemed like Manchester United could turn things around when Van de Beek scored just minutes after coming on.

Jadon Sancho delivered an inch-perfect cross to Cristiano Ronaldo, who cushioned the ball back to Van de Beek with his head for the midfielder to score. Manchester United were seemingly back in it with the visitors pumped and ready to pull off a miraculous comeback.

Cristiano Ronaldo was then denied from close-range by Ben Foster as Watford held on to their lead. Hopes of a Manchester United comeback were extinguished when Harry Maguire received the marching orders in the 69th minute. The Englishman, who was already on a yellow card, committed a reckless challenge on Tom Cleverley and the referee did not think twice before sending him off.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired a number of attempts off target to add to Manchester United frustration

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo produced a few shots off target at the other end as frustration mounted for Manchester United. Joao Pedro and Dennis landed the final blows in second-half stoppage time to complete a famous win for Watford.

In the wake of another chastening experience for Manchester United, Twitter went into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo and company endured another forgettable evening:

FootballJOE @FootballJOE You know you're down bad when *Watford* fans are singing about *your* manager getting sacked You know you're down bad when *Watford* fans are singing about *your* manager getting sacked

Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 @JanAageFjortoft Man UTD been shocking 1st half! Watford playing them off the park. And we know consequences….You can’t sack a whole team Man UTD been shocking 1st half! Watford playing them off the park. And we know consequences….You can’t sack a whole team

B/R Football @brfootball One win in last six Premier League games.



Down 2-0 to Watford at half-time.



😬 One win in last six Premier League games.Down 2-0 to Watford at half-time. 😬 https://t.co/CnRAPGF6Zq

Adam Crafton @AdamCrafton_ Solskjaer would have been sacked three times by Watford during this half alone. Solskjaer would have been sacked three times by Watford during this half alone.

Drax @LaMasiaStan

#WATMUN Ole when Manchester United equalised and then sees it was a goal by Donny van de Beek Ole when Manchester United equalised and then sees it was a goal by Donny van de Beek#WATMUN https://t.co/2EpOW79hTK

Sean Cavigan @seancavigan If I see a sorry Instagram post from Harry Maguire I’m gonna fucking shoot myself If I see a sorry Instagram post from Harry Maguire I’m gonna fucking shoot myself

Reshmika @reshmufc Surely Ole’s time is up now... Surely Ole’s time is up now...

FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer Man Utd fans rn after losing to Watford 😅 Man Utd fans rn after losing to Watford 😅 https://t.co/DktJoarn1O

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Manchester United now have a negative goal difference in the Premier League this season. Manchester United now have a negative goal difference in the Premier League this season. https://t.co/nTWNzXpRUI

DEE📸 @official_dee_el Maguire Critics still not silenced I’m hearing 😂 Maguire Critics still not silenced I’m hearing 😂 https://t.co/d3eGOs4e6f

alfie 🇮🇹 @28NdombeIe Ben Foster has more G/A than Sancho looool Ben Foster has more G/A than Sancho looool

Squawka Football @Squawka Premier League games lost to Watford as Manchester United manager:



2 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

1 - Jose Mourinho

0 - Sir Alex Ferguson



Ole is stung again by the Hornets. 🐝 Premier League games lost to Watford as Manchester United manager:2 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer1 - Jose Mourinho 0 - Sir Alex Ferguson Ole is stung again by the Hornets. 🐝 https://t.co/XHBVhVH3EN

TwtManUtd @twtmanutd UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣 Solskjær: “We have to come out against Watford like a proper, hurt animal.” 🗣 Solskjær: “We have to come out against Watford like a proper, hurt animal.” Proper, hurt animal you know 🤢 twitter.com/utddistrict/st… Proper, hurt animal you know 🤢 twitter.com/utddistrict/st…

Byron🇹🇿 @byron_g17 Maguire getting sent off and not being available for Chelsea #WATMUN Maguire getting sent off and not being available for Chelsea #WATMUN https://t.co/NylRVOMdL4

🌊 @summersexual_ Currently feeling bad for all the Ronaldo fans that followed him to United 😭 Currently feeling bad for all the Ronaldo fans that followed him to United 😭

𝗘𝗦𝗠𝗔🕊️ @EsmaDangote Cristiano Ronaldo is the worst thing that ever happened to Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo is the worst thing that ever happened to Manchester United.

not Remy Shoots @KupfuwaJeremy You’ll give your boyfriend as many chances as Ronaldo got from Manchester United and he’ll still flip for you..... that’s just life. You’ll give your boyfriend as many chances as Ronaldo got from Manchester United and he’ll still flip for you..... that’s just life.

DON @Opresii Manchester United went to Watford 4-1 mission but Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up. Manchester United went to Watford 4-1 mission but Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t show up.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



Is this him waving goodbye? 👀 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer putting his hands up to the #MUFC away end…Is this him waving goodbye? 👀 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer putting his hands up to the #MUFC away end…Is this him waving goodbye? 👀 https://t.co/0yXD0Q2qwv

Harlem @s1order Ronaldo doing his complimentary goal contribution regardless of United's run of terrible results is killing me Ronaldo doing his complimentary goal contribution regardless of United's run of terrible results is killing me

