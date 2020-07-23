Twitter explodes as Manchester United fail to dispatch West Ham at home 

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at Old Trafford, with goals from Michail Antonio and Mason Greenwood cancelling out each other.
It was a missed chance for the Red Devils to leapfrog both Leicester City and Chelsea and all but seal their Champions League ticket. They are still a point away, but there will be added pressure versus the Foxes on final day of the EPL.
It looked like Manchester United were in the mood when Anthony Martial forced Lucasz Fabianski to dive to his right within the first two minutes, but West Ham organised themselves well as the first-half wore on.
The Red Devils tried to interchange quick passes, get inside the spaces and dribble through. However, they were blocked by a wall of white shirts closing them down in no time more often than not.
It was West Ham who probed patiently and saw more of the ball for sustained periods after the first drinks break. That, coupled with United's passive style and Paul Pogba's embarrassing hand ball inside penalty area handed an unlikely lead to David Moyes' side.
Antonio passed the ball into the back of the net, sending under-fire David de Gea the wrong way. But, the moment was all about Pogba lifting his hand up to protect his face off a Declan Rice long-ranger.
United needed a big response in the second half, and in what unfolded as a more open-ended start, Mason Greenwood restored parity with a wonderfully worked goal.
It was just what could break a well-drilled West Ham outfit, who were until then on top of their game. Quick exchanges, movement and an accurate finish brought Manchester United right back in it.
Both sides had their opportunities in the second half, but neither could capitalise or bring it forward with purpose.
While United tried to play around the West Ham midfield, their opposition flooded the box and waited for their chance to cross.
Regardless of their contrasting approaches, neither team managed to score the decisive winner. West Ham, to be fair, looked comfortable other than an Odion Ighalo miss and the goal, of course.
At the end of the day, while West Ham illustrated their resurgence and character, Manchester United fluffed the opportunity of all but securing their place in the top four.
They have it all to play for on the final day against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City. Having crept into the top four as of now, Manchester United will fancy their chances.
