Twitter explodes as Manchester United fail to dispatch West Ham at home 

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham at Old Trafford, with goals from Michail Antonio and Mason Greenwood cancelling out each other.

It was a missed chance for the Red Devils to leapfrog both Leicester City and Chelsea and all but seal their Champions League ticket. They are still a point away, but there will be added pressure versus the Foxes on final day of the EPL.

It ends all square at Old Trafford#MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/aWrGyYFGF8 — Premier League (@premierleague) July 22, 2020

A win or a draw against Leicester and Manchester United are back in the Champions League. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/0wdlVlQEhI — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 22, 2020

The race for the top four is going to the final day of the season 👀#MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/SEaaOqHG4J — Goal (@goal) July 22, 2020

It looked like Manchester United were in the mood when Anthony Martial forced Lucasz Fabianski to dive to his right within the first two minutes, but West Ham organised themselves well as the first-half wore on.

The Red Devils tried to interchange quick passes, get inside the spaces and dribble through. However, they were blocked by a wall of white shirts closing them down in no time more often than not.

End of first quarter. 68% possession and three shots on target but no goal yet for @ManUtd — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 22, 2020

Our most important game of the season tonight without a doubt for me. Win, and Champions League football is within touching distance. Lose, then all that hard work since January could be for nothing. Let’s hope that we get a good reaction after Sunday’s disappointment. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) July 22, 2020

Wan-Bissaka was sent out to warm up again before the pause. Probably for Fosu-Mensah, who's not been good. #mufc started well but then settled for sterile domination and West Ham coped easily. Situation precarious now. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 22, 2020

3' Good start from #mufc so far — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) July 22, 2020

Need to stay patient and not let pressure get to us. Plenty of time to get this — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) July 22, 2020

It was West Ham who probed patiently and saw more of the ball for sustained periods after the first drinks break. That, coupled with United's passive style and Paul Pogba's embarrassing hand ball inside penalty area handed an unlikely lead to David Moyes' side.

Antonio passed the ball into the back of the net, sending under-fire David de Gea the wrong way. But, the moment was all about Pogba lifting his hand up to protect his face off a Declan Rice long-ranger.

Who needs David de Gea when you've got Paul Pogba ✋ pic.twitter.com/PHYXgnxCoK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2020

Man Utd have finally found an answer to their goalkeeping problems. It's Paul Pogba. pic.twitter.com/FA5VmU64uE — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 22, 2020

8 - Michail Antonio has scored eight goals in the Premier League since the restart, the joint-most of any player alongside Raheem Sterling - he had scored just twice this season before the campaign was suspended. Reinvogorated. pic.twitter.com/Q5XgGRG4mG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 22, 2020

Blatant handball from Pogba and, after VAR take an age to establish the most clearcut handball imaginable was indeed just that, Antonio scores from the penalty spot. Abysmal from Pogba. 1-0 to West Ham at h/t — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 22, 2020

Antonio joking about Pogba's handball with Bruno Fernandes



Look at Pogba's face 😭 pic.twitter.com/2U9jzbzhFL — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 22, 2020

Pogba knew that De Gea wouldn’t have saved it 😂 #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/HUg2XQ72wa — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 22, 2020

Patrice Evra: "I think Paul [Pogba] knows he made a big mistake — It's difficult to defend Paul on this one but he knows what he needs to do in the second half." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 22, 2020

United needed a big response in the second half, and in what unfolded as a more open-ended start, Mason Greenwood restored parity with a wonderfully worked goal.

It was just what could break a well-drilled West Ham outfit, who were until then on top of their game. Quick exchanges, movement and an accurate finish brought Manchester United right back in it.

United's latest academy star to the rescue 💥 pic.twitter.com/wf8XuNoLQd — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 22, 2020

Only three 18-year-olds have reached 10+ goals in a single Premier League season:



❍ Robbie Fowler

❍ Michael Owen

❍ Mason Greenwood



Man Utd’s wonderkid the first to do so in 22 years. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/q4uEbi15u0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 22, 2020

Won’t be long before Greenwood gets the green-light for @England. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 22, 2020

Most goals scored by a teenager in a single season for Man United:



Mason Greenwood - 17

Wayne Rooney - 17

George Best - 17

Brian Kidd - 17



Another star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NefME95EK1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2020

⚽️ Mason Greenwood (18 years, 295 days)

⭐️ 4th youngest player to reach 10 PL goals (after Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney & Francis Jeffers)

⭐️ 2nd youngest player to score 10 PL goals in a season, after Michael Owen (18 years, 62 days in 1997-98) pic.twitter.com/Ti5wJQQeUl — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 22, 2020

Haaland turned 20 yesterday which makes Greenwood unquestionably the best teenager in the world!

pic.twitter.com/XZPMSHemW0 — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) July 22, 2020

3 Manchester United players have scored 10+ Premier League goals this season:



• Anthony Martial (17)

• Marcus Rashford (17)

• Mason Greenwood (10)



Double figures across the board. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bMvxHQlF8m — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 22, 2020

Both sides had their opportunities in the second half, but neither could capitalise or bring it forward with purpose.

While United tried to play around the West Ham midfield, their opposition flooded the box and waited for their chance to cross.

Regardless of their contrasting approaches, neither team managed to score the decisive winner. West Ham, to be fair, looked comfortable other than an Odion Ighalo miss and the goal, of course.

David de Gea yelling at Victor Lindelof as West Ham go close again. Man Utd living dangerously. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 22, 2020

Solskjaer has sent all remaining outfield subs out to warm up this half, bar Dalot. Issue with #mufc's 'first XI' in those three-goal wins was the strength of the bench wasn't properly tested and there are few obvious game-changers. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 22, 2020

#mufc literally have no pivot, here.



Nemanja Matic & Paul Pogba are just walking around the pitch giving the ball away & giving up when they have to win it back. — ً (@utdrobbo) July 22, 2020

Williams needs to be subbed. Left flank targetted constantly. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) July 22, 2020

At the end of the day, while West Ham illustrated their resurgence and character, Manchester United fluffed the opportunity of all but securing their place in the top four.

They have it all to play for on the final day against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City. Having crept into the top four as of now, Manchester United will fancy their chances.

For the first time since the opening matchday of the season after beating Chelsea 4-0, Manchester United are in the top three of the Premier League table.



Closing in on a ticket to the Champions League. 🎟 pic.twitter.com/8fts4hUYFv — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 22, 2020

This might sound harsh but i just don't think Brandon Willams will ever be good enough to be a starter for Man United — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) July 22, 2020

Bruno Fernandes has now lost 5.26 percent of his games as a Manchester United player whereas Jan Siewert won 5.26 percent of his games as Huddersfield manager. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) July 22, 2020

