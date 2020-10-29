Twitter explodes as Manchester United run riot against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League 

Manchester United continued their sublime form in the UEFA Champions League with a stunning win against Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig. The 2019/20 UCL semi-finalists travelled to Old Trafford on the back of an incredible start to the campaign, and fell to their first defeat of 2020/21.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were simply ruthless on the night, which was, in a sense, personified by the brilliant finish from Mason Greenwood for the opener. The English starlet placed the ball perfectly at the far corner after superb work from Paul Pogba to slip in the ball through the Leipzig defence.

After a cagey first half with Manchester United in the lead, the second 45 minutes saw a flurry of goals which all but sealed the three points for the Red Devils. United star Marcus Rashford, a second-half substitute, came onto the pitch and wreaked havoc against Leipzig's high defensive line and scored a magnificent hat-trick to cap off a superb performance.

Anthony Martial also got onto the scoresheet from a spot-kick won by the Frenchman himself. Edinson Cavani came close to opening his account for his new club as well, but was offside by some distance in the end.

VAR was called into action on numerous occasions today, particularly for Rashford's first of his three and for Greenwoods opener. However, the stunning 5-0 win will surely come as a huge boost to the hosts' morale as their significant improvement in performances continues to show. United set up a thrilling encounter at home to Arsenal come weekend.

The hosts seem to have put their early season woes behind them with a scintillating display at Old Trafford. And the quality of the opposition makes it an all the more significant win for the Red Devils' faithful.

Here are some of the best tweets from the game!

𝙀𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙘. 🔴



Job done in style as #MUFC make it 2️⃣ from 2️⃣ in the #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2020

3 - Marcus Rashford is only the second Man Utd player to score a hat-trick as a substitute after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer versus Nottingham Forest in February 1999 in the Premier League. Super. pic.twitter.com/DVEfo9HHZw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

Man United fans when Rashford, Martial and Greenwood all score 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2TldqDaoTy — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 28, 2020

🔴 Manchester United record their biggest win in the Champions League since 2013 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/jbZ4Lux4zf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 28, 2020

PSG and RB Leipzig in a week. Not bad for a manager that most people say isn’t good enough to manage our club. Will shut the ‘Ole out’ club up for a few days at least @ManUtd — Johann Alexander (@JohannRed16) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

Top talent.

Top goal scorer.

Top guy.

Top on and off the pitch.



...and he’s 22 yo.



It’s impossible not to love @MarcusRashford 🔴👏🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2020

Man Utd become the first team this season to beat RB Leipzig, and not just beat them, destroy them. Unbelievable. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) October 28, 2020

Stops child hunger during the day.



Champions league hat-trick at night.



Marcus Rashford MBE. pic.twitter.com/LVfgszptzv — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

Football images that proceeded unfortunate events.. pic.twitter.com/nKsHZ9yn0s — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 28, 2020

Your club is scrambling desperately to call one player your starboy and Manchester United have a selection to choose from.



We are not the same. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) October 28, 2020

Marcus Rashford in 27 minutes:



19 touches

4 duels won

3/4 take-ons completed

3 goals



Absolutely sensational. pic.twitter.com/OnVpkhAcSY — UtdArena (@utdarena) October 28, 2020

Rashford gave the penalty to Martial? He really wants everyone to eat. 🥺🥺🥺 — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) October 28, 2020

Advertisement

Manchester United 5-0 RB Leipzig is Julian Nagelsmann's heaviest defeat as a manager. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) October 28, 2020

PSG: Defeated✅

RB Leipzig: Crushed✅

Istanbul Başakşehir: Next🔜#mufc are back with a bang in the #UCL 💥 pic.twitter.com/tE13hvD7Uu — United District (@UtdDistrict) October 28, 2020

Feel like a proud Mum when Rashford does well, so Christ knows how his actual Mum feels. — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) October 28, 2020

Marcus Rashford is feeding children and now he’s taking down energy drinks too. — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) October 28, 2020

Advertisement