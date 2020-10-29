Twitter explodes as Manchester United run riot against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League 

Manchester United continued their sublime form in the UEFA Champions League with a stunning win against Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig. The 2019/20 UCL semi-finalists travelled to Old Trafford on the back of an incredible start to the campaign, and fell to their first defeat of 2020/21.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men were simply ruthless on the night, which was, in a sense, personified by the brilliant finish from Mason Greenwood for the opener. The English starlet placed the ball perfectly at the far corner after superb work from Paul Pogba to slip in the ball through the Leipzig defence.
After a cagey first half with Manchester United in the lead, the second 45 minutes saw a flurry of goals which all but sealed the three points for the Red Devils. United star Marcus Rashford, a second-half substitute, came onto the pitch and wreaked havoc against Leipzig's high defensive line and scored a magnificent hat-trick to cap off a superb performance.
Anthony Martial also got onto the scoresheet from a spot-kick won by the Frenchman himself. Edinson Cavani came close to opening his account for his new club as well, but was offside by some distance in the end.
VAR was called into action on numerous occasions today, particularly for Rashford's first of his three and for Greenwoods opener. However, the stunning 5-0 win will surely come as a huge boost to the hosts' morale as their significant improvement in performances continues to show. United set up a thrilling encounter at home to Arsenal come weekend.
The hosts seem to have put their early season woes behind them with a scintillating display at Old Trafford. And the quality of the opposition makes it an all the more significant win for the Red Devils' faithful.
Here are some of the best tweets from the game!
